Yardbarker

Adam Zimmer was found dead in his Twin Cities home

Adam Zimmer, 38, was found dead at his home in the Twin Cities on Halloween. News of the death of the former Minnesota Vikings assistant coach and son of ex-Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer stunned the football world Tuesday as his sister, Corri, confirmed her brother's passing in an emotional Instagram post.
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The real reason Steelers traded Chase Claypool

In one of the first major moves prior to the trade deadline, the Pittsburgh Steelers traded wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears. In return, they received a 2023 second-round pick. Claypool spent the last two and a half seasons as one of the Steelers top receiving options. During his 39 games with the […] The post RUMOR: The real reason Steelers traded Chase Claypool appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Bradley Chubb’s immediate reaction after Broncos trade him to Dolphins

The Denver Broncos are back in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft after trading star pass rusher Bradley Chubb. After compiling a massive trade package that included multiple first- and second-round picks to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson, the Broncos were left with very little draft capital. Hours before the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline, ESPN’s Adam Schefter announced the Broncos had traded Chubb and a fifth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins. In exchange, the Broncos recieved a 2023 first-round pick (via San Francisco), a 2024 fourth-round pick, and running back Chase Edmonds.
ClutchPoints

Nyheim Hines trade: Grading the Bills-Colts deadline deal

The Buffalo Bills, like every team in the AFC East aside from the New England Patriots, took to the trade market to add to their team on Tuesday afternoon prior to the NFL’s trade deadline. They didn’t make a blockbuster move like the Miami Dolphins, but they added a key offensive piece in Nyheim Hines from a trade with the Indianapolis Colts.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bradley Chubb trade grades: Who won the deal between the Broncos and Dolphins?

In a wild NFL trade deadline, the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos just executed a blockbuster. Denver is sending star pass rusher Bradley Chubb — the arguable best player on pro football’s best defense — to the Dolphins for, mainly, a 2023 first-round pick. It’s Miami’s latest big move at potential contention in the AFC as they try to chase down the Bills and Chiefs. Meanwhile, the Broncos are trying to salvage some assets to ideally support Russell Wilson after their trade for him gutted much of their operations.
Athlon Sports

Look: Bradley Chubb Trade Details Have Been Released

Another big name changed teams Tuesday, the final day before the NFL trade deadline. The Denver Broncos are sending pass-rusher Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins. Now, we know what the Broncos are getting in return. ESPN's Adam Schefter has reported that the Dolphins are sending the Broncos a ...
ClutchPoints

Browns’ asking price for Kareem Hunt revealed after no trade occurs

Kareem Hunt was rumored to be a trade candidate during the offseason. He was reportedly seeking to be moved during that time but nothing came to fruition. Hunt was once again rumored to be in trade talks ahead of the deadline on Tuesday. However, the Cleveland Browns were not able to finalize a deal. The […] The post Browns’ asking price for Kareem Hunt revealed after no trade occurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout

Chris Bosh was the third big piece of the Heatles era for the Miami Heat alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. Together, they led the Heat to four consecutive NBA Finals and won two championships. There are mixed feelings among NBA fans when it comes to that superteam, but Bosh, for the most part, remains well-liked, someone that fans respect and admire.
ClutchPoints

Jeff Wilson Jr. fantasy football outlook after trade to Dolphins

As the NFL trade deadline unfolds on Tuesday, familiar players around the league find themselves in new situations. However, this deal involves a player reuniting with an old coach and fitting into a backfield with a former teammate. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the San Francisco 49ers agreed to a deal, sending running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick. How this deal affects fantasy football managers is quite intriguing.
ClutchPoints

Jonathan Taylor injury update doesn’t sound good for Indianapolis

Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor isn’t ruled out just yet for their Week 9 clash against the New England Patriots. But the latest update on his injury status doesn’t bode well for his prospects. According to Colts insider for The Athletic Zak Keefer, Taylor is expected to miss practice due to his recurring […] The post Jonathan Taylor injury update doesn’t sound good for Indianapolis appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Bears’ 2023 draft pick, cap situation after Roquan Smith, Robert Quinn trades

After publically requesting a trade over the summer and giving a tearful goodbye to Robert Quinn after he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick, Roquan Smith is officially on the move after being traded from the Chicago Bears to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2023 fifth-round […] The post Bears’ 2023 draft pick, cap situation after Roquan Smith, Robert Quinn trades appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady breaks silence days on quick divorce with Gisele Bundchen

Aside from the statement he released about his divorce with Gisele Bundchen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has remained silent with regards to the issue. On Monday, however, he finally spoke about the saddening turn of events and how he’s dealing with it. Brady and Bundchen are both giants in their respective industries, so […] The post Buccaneers QB Tom Brady breaks silence days on quick divorce with Gisele Bundchen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FanSided

Fully updated 2023 NFL Draft order after 2022 NFL trade deadline

The 2022 NFL trade deadline shifted the landscape around for the NFL Draft with picks being moved around. Here’s an updated look. The 2022 NFL Trade Deadline has come and gone. With most trades involving some sort of draft capital swapping hands, the draft order looks dramatically different for 2023.
ClutchPoints

NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Buccaneers, Cardinals struggle as Eagles keep their top spot

Sunday’s Week 8 action in the 2022 NFL season provided quite a few surprises, contributing to some changes in the Week 9 NFL Power Rankings. The Philadelphia Eagles remain undefeated after their easy victory, the Dallas Cowboys took out some frustrations on the Chicago Bears, the New York Jets suffered a bad loss to the New […] The post NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Buccaneers, Cardinals struggle as Eagles keep their top spot appeared first on ClutchPoints.
