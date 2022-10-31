Read full article on original website
DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aloft hotel resident says guests “left for dead”David HeitzDenver, CO
Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’David HeitzDenver, CO
Three fun events in Denver this weekendInna DDenver, CO
Forecast calls for more mountain snow Thursday but will Denver get any?Sara B. HansenDenver, CO
Dolphins Land Bradley Chubb in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroDenver, CO
Related
Yardbarker
Adam Zimmer was found dead in his Twin Cities home
Adam Zimmer, 38, was found dead at his home in the Twin Cities on Halloween. News of the death of the former Minnesota Vikings assistant coach and son of ex-Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer stunned the football world Tuesday as his sister, Corri, confirmed her brother's passing in an emotional Instagram post.
RUMOR: The real reason Steelers traded Chase Claypool
In one of the first major moves prior to the trade deadline, the Pittsburgh Steelers traded wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears. In return, they received a 2023 second-round pick. Claypool spent the last two and a half seasons as one of the Steelers top receiving options. During his 39 games with the […] The post RUMOR: The real reason Steelers traded Chase Claypool appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bradley Chubb’s immediate reaction after Broncos trade him to Dolphins
The Denver Broncos are back in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft after trading star pass rusher Bradley Chubb. After compiling a massive trade package that included multiple first- and second-round picks to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson, the Broncos were left with very little draft capital. Hours before the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline, ESPN’s Adam Schefter announced the Broncos had traded Chubb and a fifth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins. In exchange, the Broncos recieved a 2023 first-round pick (via San Francisco), a 2024 fourth-round pick, and running back Chase Edmonds.
Derek Carr, 2 Raiders most to blame for Week 8 loss vs. Saints
The Las Vegas Raiders finally seemed to be recovering from their slow start to the 2022 season in Week 7 with a nice victory over the Houston Texans. But everything came crashing down around them in Week 8 against the New Orleans Saints, as the Raiders were shut out and ended up losing to the Saints 24-0.
Nyheim Hines trade: Grading the Bills-Colts deadline deal
The Buffalo Bills, like every team in the AFC East aside from the New England Patriots, took to the trade market to add to their team on Tuesday afternoon prior to the NFL’s trade deadline. They didn’t make a blockbuster move like the Miami Dolphins, but they added a key offensive piece in Nyheim Hines from a trade with the Indianapolis Colts.
Bradley Chubb trade grades: Who won the deal between the Broncos and Dolphins?
In a wild NFL trade deadline, the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos just executed a blockbuster. Denver is sending star pass rusher Bradley Chubb — the arguable best player on pro football’s best defense — to the Dolphins for, mainly, a 2023 first-round pick. It’s Miami’s latest big move at potential contention in the AFC as they try to chase down the Bills and Chiefs. Meanwhile, the Broncos are trying to salvage some assets to ideally support Russell Wilson after their trade for him gutted much of their operations.
Look: Bradley Chubb Trade Details Have Been Released
Another big name changed teams Tuesday, the final day before the NFL trade deadline. The Denver Broncos are sending pass-rusher Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins. Now, we know what the Broncos are getting in return. ESPN's Adam Schefter has reported that the Dolphins are sending the Broncos a ...
WATCH: ESPN releases full video of Michigan Stadium tunnel incident
More is coming out about the postgame events at the Big House...
Browns’ asking price for Kareem Hunt revealed after no trade occurs
Kareem Hunt was rumored to be a trade candidate during the offseason. He was reportedly seeking to be moved during that time but nothing came to fruition. Hunt was once again rumored to be in trade talks ahead of the deadline on Tuesday. However, the Cleveland Browns were not able to finalize a deal. The […] The post Browns’ asking price for Kareem Hunt revealed after no trade occurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout
Chris Bosh was the third big piece of the Heatles era for the Miami Heat alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. Together, they led the Heat to four consecutive NBA Finals and won two championships. There are mixed feelings among NBA fans when it comes to that superteam, but Bosh, for the most part, remains well-liked, someone that fans respect and admire.
Jerry Jones dumps cold water on Cowboys’ trade deadline plans
Entering their bye week, the Dallas Cowboys are 6-2 and well within the playoff picture in the NFC. With the trade dealine day already here, the team may not be among the madness of trades. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones dropped a...
Jeff Wilson Jr. fantasy football outlook after trade to Dolphins
As the NFL trade deadline unfolds on Tuesday, familiar players around the league find themselves in new situations. However, this deal involves a player reuniting with an old coach and fitting into a backfield with a former teammate. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the San Francisco 49ers agreed to a deal, sending running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick. How this deal affects fantasy football managers is quite intriguing.
Jonathan Taylor injury update doesn’t sound good for Indianapolis
Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor isn’t ruled out just yet for their Week 9 clash against the New England Patriots. But the latest update on his injury status doesn’t bode well for his prospects. According to Colts insider for The Athletic Zak Keefer, Taylor is expected to miss practice due to his recurring […] The post Jonathan Taylor injury update doesn’t sound good for Indianapolis appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bears’ 2023 draft pick, cap situation after Roquan Smith, Robert Quinn trades
After publically requesting a trade over the summer and giving a tearful goodbye to Robert Quinn after he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick, Roquan Smith is officially on the move after being traded from the Chicago Bears to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2023 fifth-round […] The post Bears’ 2023 draft pick, cap situation after Roquan Smith, Robert Quinn trades appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Twitter reacts to Nets’ bonkers decision to hire suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka to replace Steve Nash
Within a span of just a few hours, the Brooklyn Nets made two major changes. They fired head coach Steve Nash and then shortly after, it was reported the organization is finalizing a deal to hire Ime Udoka, who is currently suspended by the Boston Celtics for an improper relationship with an employee.
TJ Hockenson’s savage low blow at Lions after Vikings trade
Tight end TJ Hockenson was recently traded from the Detroit Lions to the Minnesota Vikings. Although Vikings fans were happy to acquire the star tight end, there may have been no one more excited about the deal than Hockenson himself. He wasted no time before firing a shot at his old team, per Andrew Krammar.
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady breaks silence days on quick divorce with Gisele Bundchen
Aside from the statement he released about his divorce with Gisele Bundchen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has remained silent with regards to the issue. On Monday, however, he finally spoke about the saddening turn of events and how he’s dealing with it. Brady and Bundchen are both giants in their respective industries, so […] The post Buccaneers QB Tom Brady breaks silence days on quick divorce with Gisele Bundchen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Fully updated 2023 NFL Draft order after 2022 NFL trade deadline
The 2022 NFL trade deadline shifted the landscape around for the NFL Draft with picks being moved around. Here’s an updated look. The 2022 NFL Trade Deadline has come and gone. With most trades involving some sort of draft capital swapping hands, the draft order looks dramatically different for 2023.
D’Andre Swift gets concerning update from Dan Campbell after loss to Dolphins
D’Andre Swift finally made his much-awaited return to action in Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins at home, but it appears that he is not yet back to his 100 percent form. Lions head coach Dan Campbell thinks that Swift might have been a little bit over-utilized in the Dolphins game (h/t Benjamin Raven of Mlive.com).
NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Buccaneers, Cardinals struggle as Eagles keep their top spot
Sunday’s Week 8 action in the 2022 NFL season provided quite a few surprises, contributing to some changes in the Week 9 NFL Power Rankings. The Philadelphia Eagles remain undefeated after their easy victory, the Dallas Cowboys took out some frustrations on the Chicago Bears, the New York Jets suffered a bad loss to the New […] The post NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Buccaneers, Cardinals struggle as Eagles keep their top spot appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
205K+
Followers
118K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0