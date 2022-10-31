Toledo PFF grades: Rockets offense shines at Eastern Michigan

Each week, The Blade will recap the most interesting Toledo football grades released by Pro Football Focus, the scouting website that evaluates players’ performance on every play of every game. For context, grades are based on a 0-100 scale.

Toledo (85.5): The Rockets grade out at the No. 45 team in the country, according to PFF, ahead of AP No. 2 Tennessee (!), Penn State, Oklahoma, North Carolina State, Arkansas, North Carolina, and Kentucky. The nearest Mid-American Conference team is Ball State at 66th. PFF grades UT’s defense No. 14, the run defense No. 15, and pass defense No. 19.

Tucker Gleason (85.6): The hero of Saturday’s win at Eastern Michigan earned the highest quarterback grade for a Toledo QB all season. The previous high belonged to Dequan Finn when he graded out to a 78.3 in the opener against Long Island. Gleason’s passing grade of 76.8 is second to Finn’s 77.7 performance against Central Michigan. Gleason helped lead UT to its highest overall grade of the season (84.5), surpassing the Northern Illinois game and its third-highest offensive grade.

Mikel Barkley (85.2): The TCU transfer has been a revelation for Toledo during the second half of the season. Through six games, he had three receptions for 30 yards. In the past three games, Barkley has caught 12 passes for 171 yards and three touchdowns. He has consistently been able to get open, regardless of the quarterback, and has proven to be a difficult cover for opposing defensive backs.

Maxen Hook (89.5): The sophomore safety earned high marks across the board — 89.7 in coverage, 76.1 in run defense, and 72.4 in tackling. Hook had a game-high 13 tackles and the game-sealing interception. He only missed one tackle, according to PFF.