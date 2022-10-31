Outdoors: Hero Hunt provides much more than venison

The Zaleski State Forest in southeastern Ohio is a place where backpacking, horseback riding, and viewing the fall colors offer a comfortable and bucolic escape from workplace pressures, time clocks, and the endless harangue of political advertisements.

For a group of U.S. military veterans, the 27,822-acre expanse populated by deciduous and coniferous trees and dotted with recess caves and rocky outcroppings provided a sanctuary of sorts on a recent fall weekend when they were treated as guests of honor at the Buckeye Hero Hunt.

This guided archery hunt, along with meals and accommodations, and hunting equipment, were provided free of charge to these veterans who served in the Middle East conflicts and the Vietnam War.

“The main thing for us is to take care of everything for the vets,” said Ron Collins, the hunt director. “We have two volunteers per veteran and we try to keep it low-key, but at the end of the day it is all about these guys who come and hunt with us.”

The Buckeye Hero Hunt is an all-volunteer organization that partners with the Ohio Division of Wildlife, the Division of Forestry, and the Division of Parks and Watercraft to bring veterans here for a weekend of hunting.

“It is definitely a joint effort,” Collins said. “We could not ask for better cooperation than what we get from those state agencies.”

The Hero Hunt accepts applications from military veterans and after an archery practice session and group dinner on Friday, the vets participating in the weekend event are matched up with their guides and volunteers for the early start at dark-thirty on Saturday morning.

“This is a good, old-fashioned deer camp,” Collins said. “We usually have about 20 hunting sites and blinds set up in advance, and if these guys need any kind of help getting around, we provide it.”

Collins said that over the past seven years, the Buckeye Hero Hunt has hosted more than 80 veterans, with Korean War vets being some of the oldest participants in previous hunts.

“We pretty much take guys from all of the conflicts, and we've had vets as old as 84 hunt with us, and some younger guys in their early thirties,” he said.

“We've never turned anyone down for any physical condition. We had one vet who was paralyzed from the neck down, but we got him in a blind with a plywood floor and he had a bow release he worked with his mouth.”

The veterans are housed in cabins at Lake Hope State Park, which is located within Zaleski State Forest.

“Most people don't know what these guys have been through or understand it, so it is very important to us that we show them the respect they deserve,” Collins said.

“We cook for them, we provide all of the gear, the bows, and the archery instruction that some of them need. When a veteran shows up for the Buckeye Hero Hunt, they are taken care of.”

The group was greeted by ideal fall deer hunting weather and they harvested nine deer over the two-day hunt. Removing white-tailed deer from the forest landscape helps manage the size of the deer herd and minimize the destructive influence that an excess of deer can have on the forest ecosystem.

White-tailed deer can have substantial negative impacts on forest health and regeneration when they browse on tree seedlings and herbaceous plants, according to the Division of Forestry research. Hunting is the most effective way to control deer populations.

“This was a great weekend spent with some outstanding people,” Dan Balser, Chief of the Division of Forestry, said. “ODNR is honored to be able to provide this opportunity as we thank and support the men and women who have served our country.”

Zaleski State Forest is the second largest forest in Ohio's system of state forests, and the only state-owned sawmill in Ohio operates there. The mill produces rough-sawn lumber for use by Ohio’s state forests and state parks as well as other government agencies.

“It's a beautiful place for these vets to enjoy, and the timing of this hunt put them out in the woods at the peak of fall foliage colors,” Collins said. “There is some amazing timber in there, and that's just something you don't see much in Ohio anymore. The atmosphere and setting are a very big part of what makes this hunt so special for these vets.”

Collins said the success of the Buckeye Hero Hunt is not measured in the number of deer harvested by the veterans, but rather in the wealth of intangibles the gathering provides.

“For a lot of them, especially the Vietnam guys, they tell us this is the first time anybody has told them thanks for their service,” Collins said. “I've had mothers call me back after the hunt and tell me we've saved their son's life. These guys just need a little support, and if we can provide that, then we probably get as much or more out of the weekend than they do.”

More information on the Buckeye Hero Hunt is available on the group's Facebook page and by emailing the buckeyeherohunt@gmail.com address.