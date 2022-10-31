Read full article on original website
Good morning everyone, happy Friday. I was reviewing my recent Citi Costco Anywhere Visa Credit Card statement and spotted this announcement at the bottom of my statement. The announcement says: “Effective January 22, 2023, Extended Warranty coverage will be discontinued and will no longer be provided for purchases made on or after that date.” I decided to do some digging to find out more information about the change.
Effective through Sunday, November 20, 2022 at 11:59:59 in the evening Eastern Standard Time, you can earn up to 1,500 bonus Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan miles — in addition to the standard Mileage Plan miles earned — during the Holiday Bonus campaign at the Mileage Plan Shopping portal by spending the following minimum amounts of money for shopping for qualifying purchases on your favorite products from hundreds of participating retailers:
Good afternoon everyone. I was reviewing my recent American Express Business Platinum Card statement and noticed this announcement about the Car Rental benefit. Effective today (November 3, 2022), AMEX personal and business Platinum cardholders now receive Hertz President’s Circle Elite Status which let’s you skip the counter, add a free additional driver, expedited returns, and get a 4 hour grace period on returns. Here is the announcement:
