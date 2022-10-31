ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giorgio Chiellini praises LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo - "All the team loves him"

When you're 38 years old and have experienced the sort of success Giorgio Chiellini has, you should be pretty well-placed to make a judgment on head coaches. Across his illustrious career that has yielded nine Serie A titles, a European Championship and much more, Chiellini has worked under some of the greatest coaches of the modern era, including Massimiliano Allegri, Antonio Conte, and Fabio Capello.
Xherdan Shaqiri reflects on first season in MLS with Chicago Fire

Xherdan Shaqiri has revealed his disappointment at not making the MLS Cup Playoffs during his first season with the Chicago Fire. The Switzerland international joined the Fire from Ligue 1 giants Lyon in February, going on to score seven goals and provide six primary assists in 29 regular season appearances.
