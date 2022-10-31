Diddy Gets Into an Altercation with ‘Power’ Star While Celebrating Halloween

No one loves to party more than Diddy Love , but over the weekend fun times almost turned into a bit of an altercation. What appears to be a chance run-in with actor Michael J. Ferguson , known to many as 2-Bit from the popular series “Power” the two exchange words.

Diddy was in full Joker mode Saturday (Oct 29), running the streets of Los Angeles dressed as Batman’s greatest foe. Of course, he never rolls solo, so in true villain style, he had a crew of “henchmen” alongside him, each wearing clown masks in keeping with the theme.

Things seemed to be going smoothly, as videos of Diddy around the city began hitting the web. But when he ran into Ferguson and things took a strange turn, as the men were captured on film during a heated exchange.

In the clip, Diddy imitates The Joker’s maniacal laugh but then switches to a more aggressive tone when arguing with the actor.

“Don’t touch me,” Ferguson tells Diddy, who replies, “You’re a clown,” still laughing wildly. “What’s up? Baby? What’s up, you don’t like me?” Diddy asks while remaining in character, toying with his fake machine gun.

Fortunately, the situation didn’t get physical and to be fair, Diddy was far less menacing during his run-in with Tyler The Creator , who he approached at a street light.

