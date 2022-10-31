ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Diddy Gets Into an Altercation with ‘Power’ Star While Celebrating Halloween

By J. Bachelor
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NxCEu_0it47Kw100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mtKUQ_0it47Kw100

Source: Getty / Radio One

No one loves to party more than Diddy Love , but over the weekend fun times almost turned into a bit of an altercation. What appears to be a chance run-in with actor Michael J. Ferguson , known to many as 2-Bit from the popular series “Power” the two exchange words.

Diddy was in full Joker mode Saturday (Oct 29), running the streets of Los Angeles dressed as Batman’s greatest foe. Of course, he never rolls solo, so in true villain style, he had a crew of “henchmen” alongside him, each wearing clown masks in keeping with the theme.

Things seemed to be going smoothly, as videos of Diddy around the city began hitting the web. But when he ran into Ferguson and things took a strange turn, as the men were captured on film during a heated exchange.

RELATED: Charlotte-Area Halloween Guide: Hours, Safety Tips & Events

RELATED: Rainbow fentanyl in Halloween candy baskets, the newest spooky scare

In the clip, Diddy imitates The Joker’s maniacal laugh but then switches to a more aggressive tone when arguing with the actor.

“Don’t touch me,” Ferguson tells Diddy, who replies, “You’re a clown,” still laughing wildly. “What’s up? Baby? What’s up, you don’t like me?” Diddy asks while remaining in character, toying with his fake machine gun.

Fortunately, the situation didn’t get physical and to be fair, Diddy was far less menacing during his run-in with Tyler The Creator , who he approached at a street light.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by LOVE (@diddy)

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rolling Stone

Diddy Replaces Ye, Joins Jay-Z in Billionaires Club on 2022 List of Wealthiest Hip-Hop Artists

The five richest acts in hip-hop have amassed a combined wealth of $3.8 billion, according to a new report from former Forbes entertainment editor Zack O’Malley Greenburg, who now covers the business of music at Substack. It’s a few million more than the $3.17 billion pre-pandemic total, but the distribution of wealth has undergone some significant changes as recently as this week.
hotnewhiphop.com

Diddy Calls Mase A Fake Pastor Who Cons People, Says Rapper Owes Him $3Mil

The former friends and collaborators have been at odds for years over money and masters. As if Hip Hop wasn’t dealing with enough tension, Sean “Diddy” Combs has finally spoken directly about his ongoing rift with Mase. It was back in the Golden Era of Hip Hop when Mase was one of Bad Boy Records’ biggest earners with songs taking over the charts. Those jams are still staples on party playlists and amassed the Harlem World rapper much success, however, Mase revealed that not everything that glitters is gold.
musictimes.com

Diddy 'Highjacked Halloween': Rapper Nearly Got Into A Fight With This Actor

Prior to debuting his Joker costume on the streets of Los Angeles, Diddy shared a video of himself doing the famous-and terrifying-signature Joker laugh. He captioned the video, "Hello my friends, I'm the Joker. I'm highjacking Halloween! Hahahaha," with a joker and jack-o-lantern emoji. Fans and celebs should have known...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Diddy Almost Fights 'Power' Actor While Dressed As Joker

Diddy's ultimate transformation into Heath Ledger's Joker this Halloween was so well done, his antics almost baited an actor into fighting him on the street!!!. The Bad Boy Records mogul was making his rounds in Los Angeles over the weekend ... when he almost came to blows with actor Michael J. Ferguson, who plays "2Bit" in 50 Cent's "Power" series.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Gucci Mane, Questlove and More React to Takeoff’s Shocking Death: ‘God Help Us’

The hip-hop world was shattered Tuesday morning when Takeoff, of the rap trio Migos, was killed in a shooting in Houston. Rap artists and execs have flocked to Twitter to pay tribute to Takeoff, who contributed to some of hip-hop’s biggest hits over the last decade, including “Bad and Boujee,” “Stir Fry,” “Walk It Talk It” and “MotorSport.” Takeoff was shot and killed at a bowling alley in downtown Houston where he and Quavo, his uncle and Migos bandmate, were playing dice early morning Tuesday. Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene, while Quavo was unharmed. Two other people were shot...
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Rick Ross Tries A Jamaican Accent During Studio Session: Watch

Rick Ross is testing his accent skills. Rick Ross is a man of many talents. He’s an entrepreneur, a podcaster, and, of course, a prolific rapper. Now he’s trying to add another talent to his list: impersonator. In a clip posted on Instagram, Rozay gives his best shot...
hiphop-n-more.com

Jeezy Shares ‘Put The Minks Down’ Music Video Feat. 42 Dugg: Watch

Jeezy easily has one of the hardest albums out right now with SNOFALL, which is a Gangsta Grillz presentation from DJ Drama. While we’re still playing the album heavily, the rapper has decided to give ‘Put The Minks Down’ song the video treatment, featuring assistance from 42 Dugg. It was shot in the latter’s hometown of Detroit too. Watch it below.
Vibe

Lil Wayne Adds Rick Ross And Cam’ron To 2022 Lil Weezyana Fest

Lil Wayne has revealed the official lineup for the 2022 Lil Weezyana Fest. The annual event was originally scheduled for August, but was delayed due to “unforeseen circumstances.” At the time, the chart-topping rapper revealed the new date of Oct. 29. “To my fans, you know I always want to deliver the best show possible and we hope this has not inconvenienced you in anyway. The festival was sold out thanks to you. Please hold on to your tickets and I will see you in October. I promise to make it up to you and to my city. Love.”More from VIBE.comLil...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
704K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy