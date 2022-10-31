Read full article on original website
Related
Christmas dinner returning to Fort Robinson
Fort Robinson State Park’s historical Christmas dinner is roaring back with a theme from the Roaring ’20s. The dinner is set to return Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. after a two-year hiatus because of COVID concerns. The event’s theme is that of 100 years prior: 1922, not long...
Alliance Arts Council announce 2022-2023 line-up
The Alliance Arts Council will begin their 2022-2023 season on Friday, November 18. The season opening act will be CHRIS FUNK – The Wonderist. Funk has traveled the world sharing his style of magic that can only be described as refreshingly different. It’s a magic show with live music!
250 take part in Dawes County Trick-or-Trails event
Trick-or-treaters took an opportunity Sunday to get a head start on Halloween while doing something healthy during Trick-or-Trails, the Northwest Nebraska Trails Association’s (NNTA) annual Halloween hiking event. About 250 trick-or-treaters participated, an increase of approximately 100 participants from 2021. "This event was a big hit for a second...
Chadron's Colen presents at national mathematics conference
CHADRON – Chadron State College Mathematics Associate Professor Dr. Jung Colen presented at the 2022 National Council of Teachers of Mathematics (NCTM) Research Conference in Los Angeles Sept. 28-29. She presented a study she conducted with her husband, Dr. Yong S. Colen, a mathematics education professor at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Trick, Trunk or Treat in Downtown Alliance Oct. 31
The Alliance Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the Annual Trick/Trunk or Treat on Monday October 31, in downtown Alliance. Children are welcome to come trick or treating in the 200, 300, 400 and 500 Blocks of Box Butte Avenue and also some side streets, from 3:30 to 5 pm Halloween Day.
sheridancountyjournalstar.net
Six members strong, Haller family gives back to Gordon & Rushville through firefighting
In what we can only imagine was a bit of a rowdy household, Larry and Carolyn Haller raised five boys southeast of Clinton. The brothers attended Rushville High School and put down their roots in Sheridan County. But a calling for service was also in their blood with all four...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Pharmaceutical take back set to take place at Uptown Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Safely and properly disposal all your unwanted, expired, and unused medication this weekend at Uptown Scottsbluff. On November 5th from 9:00am to 11:00am a pharmaceutical take back will take place on the east side of the mall. There will be a $5 fee per individual drop...
Ag estate planning workshops to be held in Chadron, Rushville
Nebraska Extension has scheduled workshops in Chadron and Rushville on estate and transition planning for farmers and ranchers. Chadron - 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 7 at the office of Nebraska Extension in Dawes County, 250 Main St., Suite 8. Rushville - 1 to 4 p.m. on Nov. 7...
Alliance Veteran's Day Parade set for November 5
Alliance American Legion Post #7 along with the Box Butte County Veteran's Service Office will sponsor a Veteran's Day Parade Saturday, November 5 in Alliance. The parade will begin at 11 am, at 14th and Box Butte Avenue, near Alliance High School and proceed south along Box Butte Ave. to 4th Street.
LinPepCo and United Way of Western Nebraska Support Local Backpack Programs
As the days become colder, food insecurity rates are continuing to rise across Western Nebraska, with more than 18% of Nebraska Children living in food insecure homes. To help tackle the growing epidemic, local PepsiCo Beverages North America Western Nebraska bottler LinPepCo, partnered with United Way of Western Nebraska to host a meal packing event in Alliance, NE. Volunteers will pack more than 1,000 meals to reach families facing food insecurity through school meal backpack programs across Alliance, Chadron, Hemingford, Scottsbluff, Gering and Sidney.
Binkard shares history of CSC Live
CHADRON – Chadron State College Digital Graphic Designer Daniel Binkard opened the 2022 Graves Lecture Series with 10 Years of CSC Live, a presentation detailing the origin, growth, technology, and continued presence of the college’s live event broadcasting team. “CSC Live, as we see it today, started in...
POST PODCAST: AHS Eight To Great Program
Alliance High School English teacher Roxie Smith discusses the "8 To Great" program, which has been in use in classes.
nebraskanewsservice.net
Nebraska’s ugliest animals take center stage for statewide trivia night
Nebraska Game and Parks hosted its second statewide trivia night on Oct. 19 at breweries in Lincoln, Omaha, Wayne, North Platte and Scottsbluff. The event drew a crowd at Code Beer Brewery in Lincoln. Nebraska Nature Nerds Trivia Nights were started by Game and Parks to get Nebraskans excited about...
Music Event Friday at CSC
Dr. Josh Calkin will be featured in an Oct. 28 tuba recital at 7 p.m. in the Mari Sandoz Center Chicoine Atrium. The program will include a sonata about Hades and a piece entitled Apocalyptic Voices. The music will journey into the sound world of low brass. This music event...
Box Butte Co. Sheriff's Office warning residents of scam
Box Butte County Sheriff Tammy Mowry is warning local residents of another telephone scam. Sheriff Mowry says that scammers are calling residents as Representatives of Publishers Clearing House. "They're asking folks for money to process their winnings," Mowry said. This is a scam. Mowry said don't ever give out personal...
1 person transported to hospital following Scottsbluff accident
At approximately 9:56 a.m. today Scottsbluff police officers were called to the intersection of Highway 26 and Avenue I to an accident. A 92-year-old woman from Scottsbluff was westbound in a Chevrolet Equinox. The woman failed to yield to an eastbound semi-truck that was hauling sugar beets. The woman was...
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202200979 14:05 TRAFFIC STOP : Traffic stop initiated on the 2200 block of Emerson Ave/Citation Issued/ Vehicle was towed/charges recommended Closed - Charges Recommended. P202200980 06:13 10-44 : MVA NON INJURYA vehicle struck a power pole on the 1200 block of W 3RD Street. The vehicle collided with the pole while looking back at some equipment on the truck causing it to over turn and collide with the power pole. Power was shortly disabled to parts of town due to the accident. The matter was resolved. Closed - Resolved.
The interesting Chimney Rock formation in Nebraska is a U.S. National Historic Site and first seen in the mid-1800s
Chimney Rock in Morrill County, Nebraska.Mike Tigas from Columbia, MO, United States, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Chimney Rock in Nebraska is one of the most interesting rock formations I've seen. Years ago, I used to live in Omaha on a small Air Force Base radar squadron and never heard about this formation then, so it's interesting to learn about it now. The formation is in Morrill County in western Nebraska.
DEA National Drug Take Back Day Oct. 29
Saturday, October 29, is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). The DEA will have 4000 local drop off sites for people to safely dispose of old, unused unneeded or expired medications. The DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other forms of prescription drugs. Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage. The event will also continue to accept vaping devices and cartridges provided lithium batteries are removed.
North Platte Telegraph
26-year-old inmate dies at Nebraska Penitentiary
A 26-year-old inmate died Saturday at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln. Phillip M. Garcia was serving a sentence of 26 to 46 years for felony theft, use of a knife to commit a felony and assault on a law enforcement officer. A spokeswoman for the Nebraska Department of Corrections said the cause of death is under investigation.
Panhandle Post
Alliance, NE
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://panhandlepost.com/
Comments / 0