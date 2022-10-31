Saturday, October 29, is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). The DEA will have 4000 local drop off sites for people to safely dispose of old, unused unneeded or expired medications. The DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other forms of prescription drugs. Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage. The event will also continue to accept vaping devices and cartridges provided lithium batteries are removed.

ALLIANCE, NE ・ 7 DAYS AGO