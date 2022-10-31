ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, NE

Panhandle Post

Christmas dinner returning to Fort Robinson

Fort Robinson State Park’s historical Christmas dinner is roaring back with a theme from the Roaring ’20s. The dinner is set to return Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. after a two-year hiatus because of COVID concerns. The event’s theme is that of 100 years prior: 1922, not long...
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Alliance Arts Council announce 2022-2023 line-up

The Alliance Arts Council will begin their 2022-2023 season on Friday, November 18. The season opening act will be CHRIS FUNK – The Wonderist. Funk has traveled the world sharing his style of magic that can only be described as refreshingly different. It’s a magic show with live music!
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

250 take part in Dawes County Trick-or-Trails event

Trick-or-treaters took an opportunity Sunday to get a head start on Halloween while doing something healthy during Trick-or-Trails, the Northwest Nebraska Trails Association’s (NNTA) annual Halloween hiking event. About 250 trick-or-treaters participated, an increase of approximately 100 participants from 2021. "This event was a big hit for a second...
DAWES COUNTY, NE
Panhandle Post

Chadron's Colen presents at national mathematics conference

CHADRON – Chadron State College Mathematics Associate Professor Dr. Jung Colen presented at the 2022 National Council of Teachers of Mathematics (NCTM) Research Conference in Los Angeles Sept. 28-29. She presented a study she conducted with her husband, Dr. Yong S. Colen, a mathematics education professor at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Trick, Trunk or Treat in Downtown Alliance Oct. 31

The Alliance Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the Annual Trick/Trunk or Treat on Monday October 31, in downtown Alliance. Children are welcome to come trick or treating in the 200, 300, 400 and 500 Blocks of Box Butte Avenue and also some side streets, from 3:30 to 5 pm Halloween Day.
ALLIANCE, NE
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

Pharmaceutical take back set to take place at Uptown Scottsbluff

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Safely and properly disposal all your unwanted, expired, and unused medication this weekend at Uptown Scottsbluff. On November 5th from 9:00am to 11:00am a pharmaceutical take back will take place on the east side of the mall. There will be a $5 fee per individual drop...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Panhandle Post

Alliance Veteran's Day Parade set for November 5

Alliance American Legion Post #7 along with the Box Butte County Veteran's Service Office will sponsor a Veteran's Day Parade Saturday, November 5 in Alliance. The parade will begin at 11 am, at 14th and Box Butte Avenue, near Alliance High School and proceed south along Box Butte Ave. to 4th Street.
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

LinPepCo and United Way of Western Nebraska Support Local Backpack Programs

As the days become colder, food insecurity rates are continuing to rise across Western Nebraska, with more than 18% of Nebraska Children living in food insecure homes. To help tackle the growing epidemic, local PepsiCo Beverages North America Western Nebraska bottler LinPepCo, partnered with United Way of Western Nebraska to host a meal packing event in Alliance, NE. Volunteers will pack more than 1,000 meals to reach families facing food insecurity through school meal backpack programs across Alliance, Chadron, Hemingford, Scottsbluff, Gering and Sidney.
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

Binkard shares history of CSC Live

CHADRON – Chadron State College Digital Graphic Designer Daniel Binkard opened the 2022 Graves Lecture Series with 10 Years of CSC Live, a presentation detailing the origin, growth, technology, and continued presence of the college’s live event broadcasting team. “CSC Live, as we see it today, started in...
nebraskanewsservice.net

Nebraska’s ugliest animals take center stage for statewide trivia night

Nebraska Game and Parks hosted its second statewide trivia night on Oct. 19 at breweries in Lincoln, Omaha, Wayne, North Platte and Scottsbluff. The event drew a crowd at Code Beer Brewery in Lincoln. Nebraska Nature Nerds Trivia Nights were started by Game and Parks to get Nebraskans excited about...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Music Event Friday at CSC

Dr. Josh Calkin will be featured in an Oct. 28 tuba recital at 7 p.m. in the Mari Sandoz Center Chicoine Atrium. The program will include a sonata about Hades and a piece entitled Apocalyptic Voices. The music will journey into the sound world of low brass. This music event...
Panhandle Post

Alliance Police Department: The media report

P202200979 14:05 TRAFFIC STOP : Traffic stop initiated on the 2200 block of Emerson Ave/Citation Issued/ Vehicle was towed/charges recommended Closed - Charges Recommended. P202200980 06:13 10-44 : MVA NON INJURYA vehicle struck a power pole on the 1200 block of W 3RD Street. The vehicle collided with the pole while looking back at some equipment on the truck causing it to over turn and collide with the power pole. Power was shortly disabled to parts of town due to the accident. The matter was resolved. Closed - Resolved.
ALLIANCE, NE
CJ Coombs

The interesting Chimney Rock formation in Nebraska is a U.S. National Historic Site and first seen in the mid-1800s

Chimney Rock in Morrill County, Nebraska.Mike Tigas from Columbia, MO, United States, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Chimney Rock in Nebraska is one of the most interesting rock formations I've seen. Years ago, I used to live in Omaha on a small Air Force Base radar squadron and never heard about this formation then, so it's interesting to learn about it now. The formation is in Morrill County in western Nebraska.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

DEA National Drug Take Back Day Oct. 29

Saturday, October 29, is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). The DEA will have 4000 local drop off sites for people to safely dispose of old, unused unneeded or expired medications. The DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other forms of prescription drugs. Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage. The event will also continue to accept vaping devices and cartridges provided lithium batteries are removed.
ALLIANCE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

26-year-old inmate dies at Nebraska Penitentiary

A 26-year-old inmate died Saturday at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln. Phillip M. Garcia was serving a sentence of 26 to 46 years for felony theft, use of a knife to commit a felony and assault on a law enforcement officer. A spokeswoman for the Nebraska Department of Corrections said the cause of death is under investigation.
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

