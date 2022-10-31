ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Muggers who used paving slab to batter a man with learning difficulties for £3 are jailed

By Adam Dutton
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WSO9L_0it30u5t00

Two muggers who beat a learning-disabled man with bricks and a paving slab to steal just £3 have been jailed.

Mohammed Ali and Umair Anys carried out the “sickening attack” on 18 June, 2020.

The victim, in his 30s, was walking in Watery Lane in Walsall, West Midlands, at about 10.45pm when he was shoved to the ground.

Ali and Anys repeatedly kicked and punched him as he begged them to stop before hitting him with bricks and a paving slab.

A court heard the pair then rifled through his pockets and stole his phone, keys and £3 in coins.

West Midlands Police (WMP) trawled CCTV and spoke to witnesses to identify Anys, who was just 17 at the time of the attack, and he was arrested a week later.

In August 2020 detectives launched a manhunt to find Ali. Four months later he was tracked down to Newquay in Cornwall, where officers arrested him on 9 December.

Ali, 27, and Anys, now aged 19, of both of Walsall, denied robbery but were found guilty after a 10-day trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court earlier this year. A third man was cleared of the charge.

Ali was jailed for 14 years in prison and Anys to nine and a half.

The vulnerable victim, who has not been named, was left in a coma for three days following the attack. He has recovered but has been left traumatised by the robbery and is too scared to go out on his own.

PC Jodie Allen, of WMP, said: “Ali and Anys carried out a sickening attack on a helpless man for the sake of a phone and few pounds.

“They ignored his cries for help and their vicious attack has left him and his family with scars that will never heal.

“We can’t accept violence like this on our streets and we will always pursue those who commit such awful crimes.”

SWNS

Comments / 12

Sara Smith
3d ago

these hooligans should be put in prison..they will be well taken care of

Reply
12
Maurice Canney
3d ago

good thing england has strong gun laws to stop violent crime.

Reply(4)
11
Related
The Independent

Student jailed for raping and beating woman he also illicitly photographed

A PhD student has been jailed for nine years for raping a woman he met on a night out, while taking multiple photos of her during the attack.Dayan Garcia, 31, struck his victim twice in the head and then proceeded to rape her on the night of 29 April this year, a court heard.The victim had found herself separated from her friends on a night out, and met Garcia in Mambo nightclub in Plymouth, Devon, before agreeing to go back to his home at about 2am.Once there, Garcia hit the victim’s head twice after she resisted his advances, and he...
The Independent

Man charged with murdering baby as family pay tribute to ‘beautiful’ three-week-old boy

A man has been charged with the murder of a three-week-old baby in Birmingham, police have said.Kadees Mohammed, 29, of Dovey Road, Sparkhill, was also charged with assault and two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.He was due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday morning, West Midlands Police said.The victim has been named as Mohammed Ibrahim. He died at a property in Dovey Road, Sparkhill on Tuesday.In a statement issued through police, the baby's family said: "To our beautiful baby boy, Mohammed Ibrahim. "A beautiful flower in our lives."The statement added: "Your family loves...
Daily Mail

'Drug dealer' who was ninth person arrested over murder of council worker Ashley Dale who was shot dead 'in case of mistaken identity' is released on bail

An alleged drug dealer who was arrested yesterday as part of an investigation into the murder of a council worker has been released on bail. The 22-year-old man, from Liverpool, was the ninth person arrested by police investigating the death of Ashley Dale, 28, who was found with gunshot wounds in the garden of her home in Old Swan, Liverpool, on August 21.
The Independent

Moment ‘evil’ killer is arrested after decapitating friend and dumping body

Police bodycam footage has revealed the moment an “extremely devious” therapist who murdered and decapitated her Christian friend was arrested at her home. Jemma Mitchell, 38, was found guilty on Thursday of beheading 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong and transporting her body 200 miles in a suitcase to dump it in woodland. The 38-year-old on Friday became the first woman to be sentenced on television in the UK when a judge ruled she must spend at least 34 years behind bars. New CCTV footage released by the Metropolitan Police has now shown the moment the osteopath was arrested at her...
Daily Mail

Pictured: Gimp Man 'is spotted flopping to the floor, writhing and grunting by stunned 19-year-old' as police arrest man in his 30s in hunt for bodysuited figure who has terrified Somerset villages

A teenager says he had a 'freaky' late night encounter with a man wearing a 'gimp suit' who was 'unpredictable, flopping to the floor, writhing and grunting'. The 19-year-old says he initially thought the unknown man was drunk when he allegedly approached him and his friend in Cleeve, North Somerset, at about 00.25 on Tuesday.
Daily Mail

'Drive-by pooping' incident sparks inner-city mystery as locals release CCTV images of man who defecated in a laneway before driving off: 'It's beyond my comprehension that someone would be so foul'

A desperate manhunt has been launched to track down a motorist caught with his pants down defecating in an inner-city laneway just metres away from homes. Residents in the Sydney suburb of Stanmore woke up to find an unpleasant and smelly surprise on their doorstep on Tuesday morning. CCTV captured...
The Independent

Anger as white man filmed holding Black man with special needs by the throat over ‘stolen bike’ claim

A white man was filmed holding a Black man with special needs by the neck after assuming he had stolen a bike. Shocking video recorded by Milwaukee resident Deangelo Wright captured the incident around 4.40pm on 10 October. According to Mr Wright, he had been driving when he came across the disturbing scene and decided to intervene. “I was driving by and the young man was right in the middle of the street. They were kind of blocking traffic,” Mr Wright told The Independent on Tuesday. “He was standing in the middle of the street with his hand over...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Independent

Man admits to burning two children alive in effort to expose alleged celebrity human trafficking ring

A man in California allegedly confessed to intentionally burning two young children alive in an effort to uncover a celebrity human trafficking and cloning ring, police said.ABC30 reports that Filimon Hurtado, 29, of Fresno, allegedly admitted to burning his 5-month-old nephew and 18-month-old niece alive and that he had no remorse for doing so. He told investigators he did not regret killing the children, saying "this task is much bigger than myself."In May, Mr Hurtado reportedly started the fire at the children’s family home in Fresno. Firefighters responding to the blaze found the children’s bodies on a bed in the...
FRESNO, CA
Daily Mail

Man dies after he was found clinging to life with serious injuries in the middle of the road in a posh Sydney suburb - as cops launch an urgent investigation

A man has died after he was found critically injured lying in the middle of the road in a leafy suburb on Sydney's upper north shore. Emergency services were called to Fiddens Wharf Road in Killara around 4.30am on Wednesday after a garbage truck driver on his early morning route spotted the man aged suffering from critical head injuries.
Daily Mail

Teen girl, 17, left fighting for life after she was 'thrown from the roof of a car' in the middle of rugby celebrations – with two men charged over the horror incident and accused of driving off

A teen girl is fighting for life after she was thrown from the roof of a moving car with the driver allegedly leaving her injured on the road. Two men, both aged 21, were charged late Tuesday over the incident with a third man, aged 20, also assisting police with their inquiries.
The Independent

Teachers noticed he was starving. Then he froze to death in a garage. What happened to Thomas Valva?

Thomas Valva died of hypothermia on 17 January 2020, after spending the night on the frigid floor of his NYPD officer father’s garage. He was only eight years old. For two years after Michael Valva was awarded partial custody of his three children, Anthony, Thomas and Andrew, in 2017, their mother Justyna Zubko-Valva fought hard against the decision. She documented the bruises on her children’s bodies, posting videos of their children saying they weren’t allowed to say they missed her. The gruesome extent of the abuse that Thomas and his brothers allegedly endured is now on full display in the...
The Independent

Haunting doorbell footage shows teens asking neighbours for help after escaping abuse

Haunting doorbell footage shows the moment twin teenagers went door-to-door seeking help from their neighbours after escaping alleged abuse at their family home in Texas. Barefoot and holding handcuffs, this video shows the siblings asking the occupant of the house in Cyprus, near Houston, to let them inside. The teenage boy said he and his sister were handcuffed and endured horrific abuse in their home, authorities reported in court records.Their mother, Zaikiya Duncan, 40, was arrested after police issued a missing children alert for five other children.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Government urged to act after 7-year inquiry into child sex abuseTeenagers ‘throw planks of wood’ onto high street after climbing onto roof of shopDonald Trump officially subpoenaed by January 6 Committee
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

The Independent

906K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy