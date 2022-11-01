ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Early vote center sees long line during Tuesday’s opening

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KozBW_0it0lbZf00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Early in-person voting continues in Sedgwick County.

People can vote at the Sedgwick County Election Office located at 510 N. Main #101. You can vote during regular hours, through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Early voting at the office will end at noon on Nov. 7, 2022.

Firefighters battle fire at Evergreen Recycle in north Wichita

On Tuesday, Early Vote Centers in the county opened. The centers will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Nov. 4 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 5. All Sedgwick County voters can vote at any of these listed locations during these hours.

Bel Aire City Building 7651 E Central Park, Bel Aire, KS  67226
Goddard District Conference Center 315 S Main, Goddard, KS  67052
Grace Presbyterian Church 5002 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS  67208
Haysville Community Library 210 Hays Ave, Haysville, KS  67060
Machinists Building 3830 S Meridian Ave, Wichita, KS  67217
Mt. Vernon Methodist Church 5701 E Mt Vernon St, Wichita, KS  67218
Park City City Hall 1941 E 61st St N, Park City, KS  67219
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church 2727 E 25th St N, Wichita, KS  67219
Reformation Lutheran 7601 E 13th St N, Wichita, KS  67206
Sdg Co Extension Ofc 7001 W 21st St N, Wichita, KS  67205
SEIU Building 3340 W Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS  67203
St Andrew’s Lutheran 2555 Hyacinth Ln, Wichita, KS  67204
Valley Center Community Center 314 Clay, Valley Center, KS  67147
Westlink Church of Christ 10025 W Central Ave, Wichita, KS  67212
Woodland Lakes Community Church 770 S Greenwich Rd, Wichita, KS  67207
Woodlawn Methodist Church 431 S Woodlawn Blvd, Derby, KS  67037

Voters that KSN News talked with on Tuesday say they waited for 20 to 30 minutes to vote. Some even walked away.

“Case I get sick or something can’t come on Election Day, I want to vote, I’m retired, so I can and free space up for people that are working and can’t get in on time,” said Rex Sageser, voter.

The Sedgwick County Election Office has created an “expected to vote” heat map for Nov. 8. If you live in one of the areas noted in RED, these locations are expected to be the busiest on Election Day and will likely have lines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0djeEy_0it0lbZf00

How to find your polling location in Kansas

To find your polling location, the Kansas secretary of state has a website. Click here to learn more.

How to return Advance Mail Ballots to the Election Office

In Person

  • To a Secure Ballot Drop Box – Click here to view ballot drop box locations
  • At the Sedgwick County Election Office during normal business hours by the close of polls on Election Day
  • At any Early Vote Center or Election Day Polling Place during regular voting hours

By Mail

Advance mail ballots can be sent to the Sedgwick County Election Office via postal mail in the signed return envelope provided. They must be postmarked by close of polls on Election Day and received by the Election Office no later than the Friday after the Election in order to qualify to be counted. The United States Postal Service (USPS) has recommended mailing your ballot at least one week before it needs to arrive.

The Sedgwick County Election Office has created an “expected to vote” heat map for Nov. 8. If you live in one of the areas noted in RED, these locations are expected to be the busiest on Election Day and will likely have lines.

Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand

Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app . For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App . Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 4

Related
KSN News

Burn ban suspended in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Fire District 1 suspended a burn ban that was implemented back on Oct. 20, due to recent rain. The burn ban included the unincorporated areas of Sedgwick County, as well as the cities of Goddard, Haysville, Bel Aire, Kechi, Park City, Bentley, Viola and Maize. The burn ban is […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

UPDATE: Large power outage knocks My 93-1 off air

UPDATE (8 a.m.): Power to the My 93-1 transmitter was restored around 7:59 Friday morning. PLEVNA, Kan. — Early Friday morning storms caused a power outage for more than 3,000 customers in Reno County and more than 2000 in the Hutchinson area at its peak, according to the Evergy outage map.
RENO COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolling through Wichita later this month

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sauerkraut Kat and Cookout Christian will be driving a 27-foot-long Oscar Mayer Wienermobile through Wichita in November during their coast-to-coast weenie roast. “We would love to “meat” you, give you a tour of the Wienermobile (you get to sit shotbun, of course), and talk more about life on the road as […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

11 miles of Wichita roads will close for Toy Run on Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A big charity event is happening in Wichita on Sunday. To keep participants safe, the Wichita Police Department is closing roads around it. Hundreds of motorcyclists will ride in the 43rd Annual Wichita Toy Run. The event collects toys and cash for the Salvation Army, the Marine Corps Toys for Tots […]
WICHITA, KS
The Wichita Beacon

Who’s behind the big-money push to retake Sedgwick County District 4?

Sedgwick County commissioners in three districts face challengers for reelection on Nov. 8, but one race is drawing the most attention from donors and the biggest expenditures by a candidate: District 4, where Ryan Baty is trying to recapture for Republicans the seat held by incumbent Democrat Lacey Cruse. District 4 includes central Wichita, extends north to include Park City and Valley Center and extends west to take in Maize.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County explains how your early mail ballot is counted

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Voters in Kansas can choose from three ways to vote. Two of them are already being utilized - early in-person voting and mail-in ballots. The deadline to request an advance mail ballot was Tuesday. Sedgwick County sent out roughly 34,000 mail ballots and approximately 18,000 have been returned. Those ballots can be mailed back to the election office, dropped off at a secure ballot drop box or dropped off at any polling location (find locations here).
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Truth About Cars

Wichita Car Dealership Banned From Kansas Due to Shady Business Practices

A Wichita car dealership has been banned from selling cars in the state of Kansas. Midwest Wholesale, which was doing business under the name Kansas Motor Company, was hit with complaints for things such as not providing customers with titles. "The dealership also failed to pay off the outstanding loan...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy