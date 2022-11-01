Early vote center sees long line during Tuesday’s opening
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Early in-person voting continues in Sedgwick County.
People can vote at the Sedgwick County Election Office located at 510 N. Main #101. You can vote during regular hours, through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Early voting at the office will end at noon on Nov. 7, 2022.
On Tuesday, Early Vote Centers in the county opened. The centers will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Nov. 4 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 5. All Sedgwick County voters can vote at any of these listed locations during these hours.
|Bel Aire City Building
|7651 E Central Park, Bel Aire, KS 67226
|Goddard District Conference Center
|315 S Main, Goddard, KS 67052
|Grace Presbyterian Church
|5002 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67208
|Haysville Community Library
|210 Hays Ave, Haysville, KS 67060
|Machinists Building
|3830 S Meridian Ave, Wichita, KS 67217
|Mt. Vernon Methodist Church
|5701 E Mt Vernon St, Wichita, KS 67218
|Park City City Hall
|1941 E 61st St N, Park City, KS 67219
|Progressive Missionary Baptist Church
|2727 E 25th St N, Wichita, KS 67219
|Reformation Lutheran
|7601 E 13th St N, Wichita, KS 67206
|Sdg Co Extension Ofc
|7001 W 21st St N, Wichita, KS 67205
|SEIU Building
|3340 W Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67203
|St Andrew’s Lutheran
|2555 Hyacinth Ln, Wichita, KS 67204
|Valley Center Community Center
|314 Clay, Valley Center, KS 67147
|Westlink Church of Christ
|10025 W Central Ave, Wichita, KS 67212
|Woodland Lakes Community Church
|770 S Greenwich Rd, Wichita, KS 67207
|Woodlawn Methodist Church
|431 S Woodlawn Blvd, Derby, KS 67037
Voters that KSN News talked with on Tuesday say they waited for 20 to 30 minutes to vote. Some even walked away.
“Case I get sick or something can’t come on Election Day, I want to vote, I’m retired, so I can and free space up for people that are working and can’t get in on time,” said Rex Sageser, voter.
The Sedgwick County Election Office has created an “expected to vote” heat map for Nov. 8. If you live in one of the areas noted in RED, these locations are expected to be the busiest on Election Day and will likely have lines.
How to find your polling location in Kansas
To find your polling location, the Kansas secretary of state has a website. Click here to learn more.
How to return Advance Mail Ballots to the Election Office
In Person
- To a Secure Ballot Drop Box – Click here to view ballot drop box locations
- At the Sedgwick County Election Office during normal business hours by the close of polls on Election Day
- At any Early Vote Center or Election Day Polling Place during regular voting hours
By Mail
Advance mail ballots can be sent to the Sedgwick County Election Office via postal mail in the signed return envelope provided. They must be postmarked by close of polls on Election Day and received by the Election Office no later than the Friday after the Election in order to qualify to be counted. The United States Postal Service (USPS) has recommended mailing your ballot at least one week before it needs to arrive.
