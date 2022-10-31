People Who Cook Often, Sometimes, Or Rarely — Tell Us About The Cooking "Advice" That You Always Ignore In Your Own Kitchen
When it comes to cooking, many tidbits of knowledge or pieces of "advice" are pretty much facts. Don't use the same cutting board for raw meat and vegetables! Always season your food! But others are a liiiiiittle more up for debate.Hulu / Via giphy.com
To be totally honest, there are several "cooking rules" that I almost always ignore when I'm cooking in my own kitchen — and I know I'm not alone. So I'm genuinely curious: When you cook for yourself or your family, what's a piece of cooking advice that you always ignore?
For example: Maybe you never fill up your pot of pasta water all the way. You know that using more water than you actually need will only slow down the process, so why fill it up?
In a world of people who swear that washing your raw chicken is a necessity, maybe you never do it. TBH, you're probably more likely to get sick from chicken water splashing around your counter than you are from eating unwashed poultry.
Or maybe you just really can't be bothered to rinse your rice before cooking it. You know it's the "right" thing to do, but honestly, it's never made a huge difference in your experience.
Whatever the piece of cooking advice is that you totally ignore, we want to hear all about it. Drop your most-ignored cooking advice in the comments below, and we may feature it in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.
And if you'd rather submit your response anonymously (or without a BuzzFeed account), you can use this Google Form .
