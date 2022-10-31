ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

People Who Cook Often, Sometimes, Or Rarely — Tell Us About The Cooking "Advice" That You Always Ignore In Your Own Kitchen

By Ross Yoder
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QyBhl_0iszmFId00

When it comes to cooking, many tidbits of knowledge or pieces of "advice" are pretty much facts. Don't use the same cutting board for raw meat and vegetables! Always season your food! But others are a liiiiiittle more up for debate.

Hulu / Via giphy.com

To be totally honest, there are several "cooking rules" that I almost always ignore when I'm cooking in my own kitchen — and I know I'm not alone. So I'm genuinely curious: When you cook for yourself or your family, what's a piece of cooking advice that you always ignore?

For example: Maybe you never fill up your pot of pasta water all the way. You know that using more water than you actually need will only slow down the process, so why fill it up?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cpy5A_0iszmFId00
Skaman306 / Getty Images

In a world of people who swear that washing your raw chicken is a necessity, maybe you never do it. TBH, you're probably more likely to get sick from chicken water splashing around your counter than you are from eating unwashed poultry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wLxp7_0iszmFId00
Peter Blottman Photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Or maybe you just really can't be bothered to rinse your rice before cooking it. You know it's the "right" thing to do, but honestly, it's never made a huge difference in your experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jws3D_0iszmFId00
Toru Kimura / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Whatever the piece of cooking advice is that you totally ignore, we want to hear all about it. Drop your most-ignored cooking advice in the comments below, and we may feature it in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.

And if you'd rather submit your response anonymously (or without a BuzzFeed account), you can use this Google Form .

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
BGR.com

Behavioral scientist reveals 4 ways he knows not to trust someone

Trust is a huge part of humanity’s psychological foundation. It plays a vital part in friendships, relationships, family dynamics, and at work. So, knowing whom you can trust, and when you can trust them is always going to be important. But the unfortunate fact is, not everyone is trustworthy, and some have worked hard to find nonverbal cues you can use to judge whether to trust someone.
Chris Freyler

Why a Narcissist Stops Talking to You

There are many reasons people may stop talking to someone. The reasons could vary from lack of respect to a basic lack of similar interest. There are a variety of reasons. For me to cut someone completely out of my life, they have to do something pretty serious. Other than your local troll on other writing platforms, pushing me to that point is challenging.
Chris Freyler

Two Words That Destroy A Lot of Relationships

Imagine crossing a railroad track with an approaching train. You look both ways, judge the speed, and think you have plenty of time to cross the track. As you sit there second-guessing yourself, you decide to floor it and go for it!
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy