Latest on water main break that forced closure of Gainesville High, Centennial Arts Academy

Update: As of 3:20 p.m., the Gainesville Department of Water Resources confirmed water service was restored to Gainesville High School and Centennial Arts Academy.

Previous story: A water main break Monday in Gainesville forced the closure of Gainesville High School and Centennial Arts Academy.

Both schools will be closed for the remainder of the day due to “the estimated repair time,” said Joy Griffin, spokeswoman for Gainesville City Schools. “All other schools will remain open and are not impacted.”

The city said in a news release that the water main break happened around 2 a.m. before it was located around 6 a.m. Don Dye, director for the city's Department of Water Resources, described the main as an aged 12-inch cast iron pipe on Century Place, where both schools are located.

Dye estimated repairs would take approximately six-eight hours to complete, with water being restored by the end of the day.

Those navigating the area are urged to drive carefully and watch for construction workers and equipment.