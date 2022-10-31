ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chauntel Simon
2d ago

just once It would be so cool to find people commenting on a newsbreak article with love and kindness. Nowadays there's always some negative Nancy or bitter Betty to say something evil or mean. Stop it people.

Debi grassman
2d ago

I feel all schools should show these and many tragedies to their students to make them aware of their surroundings and dangers. this was horrible! 😪🙏

Marie
2d ago

As heartbreaking as this is it goes to show you that tomorrow is never promised.. and this happened due to a Halloween event.. many demonic things happen on Halloween many kids go missing or even killed.. my prayers are with all of their families I truly pray they’re with the Lord 🙏🏻❤️ the scariest place to be is far from God…

TheDailyBeast

K-Pop Singer Among the Victims of Horrifying Halloween Crowd Crush

A South Korean actor and K-Pop star was one of the 154 fatalities so far from the horrific crowd crush during Halloween celebrations in Seoul’s Itaewon district, his agents confirmed. Lee Jihan shot into the public sphere in 2017 on the second season of the South Korean reality show, Produce 101, where he competed to win a spot in an 11-member boy band. Although he was eliminated in the show’s fifth episode, Jihan used the platform to launch an acting career, later starring in the high-school drama Today Was Another Nam Hyun Day. “Actor Lee Jihan, a precious family member of 935 Entertainment and 9 Auto Entertainment, has become a star in the sky and left us,” his agents wrote in a post on Sunday, describing him as a “warm friend to all” and an “infinitely bright and innocent actor.”Late actor Lee Jihan, who died in Itaewon's Halloween crush, was reportedly shooting @withMBC's upcoming drama series "Season of Kok Du." According to local media outlets, he finished filming his character as the main lead's ex-boyfriend last month. #prayforitaewon pic.twitter.com/LPexoo3Sxy— KpopHerald (@Kpop_Herald) October 31, 2022 Read it at Sky News
The Independent

Footage inside Seoul crowd reveals partygoers’ panic before crush that killed 153 people

Footage taken from within a crowd in Seoul shows the panic among Halloween partygoers before a crush that killed more than 150 people. Shouting and screams can be heard as partygoers tried to push their way through the narrow alleyway in the Itaewon area, while music from the nearby nightclubs continued to blare in the background. The current death toll stands at 15, mostly teenagers and adults in their twenties, with warnings it could rise further. South Korean officials said more than 90 per cent of those killed have now been identified. Other eyewitness footage showed emergency workers and...
Popculture

TV Actress Vaishali Takkar Dead at 26

Beloved Indian actress Vaishali Takkar has died. Police confirmed Sunday that Takkar died by suicide "by hanging herself at her residence in Sai Bagh Colony, under Tejaji police station limits in Indore." Known for her TV roles in Sasural Simar Ka and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai," Takkar was 26.
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
The Independent

Takeoff shooting - live: Drake and James Corden pay tribute to Migos rapper as Houston police issue statement

Takeoff, a member of rap trio Migos, has been shot dead in Houston, Texas, his representatives have confirmed.The rapper, whose full name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28.His group mate, Quavo, was also present at the time of the incident. According to Houston police, Quavo & Takeoff were at a private party prior to the shooting. They did not name the victim of a confirmed homicide, but Takeoff’s representative has confirmed his death.TMZ reports that Takeoff was shot dead at a bowling alley after a game of dice.Ahead of the incident, Takeoff posted a picture of himself to his...
HOUSTON, TX
RadarOnline

Police Investigating Whether ‘American Idol’ Runner-Up Willie Spence Crashed Into Tractor Trailer While Singing For Fans On Social Media

American Idol runner-up Willie Spence has passed away from injuries sustained in a fatal car accident, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 23-year-old singer succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, after being involved in a car accident while in Marion County in East Tennessee. Police are currently investigating the cause of the accident, following a social media post made by Spence which showed him filming in the car before the incident. According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, the singer’s Jeep Cherokee exited the roadway and struck the back of a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 24 around 4 PM...
MARION COUNTY, GA
HollywoodLife

Queen Latifah & Son, 3, Seen In 1st Photos As They Hold Hands On Shopping Trip

Queen Latifah was photographed for the first time in public with her toddler son! The Equalizer star, 52, was beaming in Los Angeles on Saturday (October 8) as she enjoyed an afternoon of retail therapy with the adorable toddler she reportedly shares with her longtime partner Eboni Nichols. Dressed in an ultra casual ensemble of a tee, shorts, sneakers and a baseball cap, Latifah looked to be on cloud nine as she held the hand of her boy, who was too cute in his monster truck shirt.
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Master P's Daughter Tytyana Miller's Cause of Death Revealed

New details about the passing of Master P's daughter Tytyana Miller have been revealed. The 25-year-old died of accidental fentanyl intoxication on May 27, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. Fans first learned of Tytyana's death on May 29, when Master P announced he and his family were...
Vibe

Ashanti Shares Graphic Photos Of Sister For Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Warning: The following article contains triggering language, photo and/or video related to domestic violence. Ashanti has taken to social media in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, sharing photos of her younger sister, Shia Douglas, who has previously spoken out about being a victim of partner abuse. More from VIBE.comPolice Searching For Boyfriend Of Dismembered Brooklyn WomanIrv Gotti Sends Ashanti Well Wishes, Responds To R. Kelly ComparisonsIrv Gotti Responds To Fat Joe's Criticism Of His Ashanti Comments “It is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Words will never be able to express the amount of pain, fury and disgust I feel reliving these moments,” the singer,...
The Independent

America’s Got Talent finalist Zuri Craig has died aged 44

America’s Got Talent finalist, Zuri Craig, has died aged 44.The singer’s death was revealed in an announcement made by his family yesterday (23 October) via Instagram."It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig," they wrote on the post."We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honour our privacy during this unimaginable time of mourning." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zuri Craig’s ZoReMi Ent (@zoremient)According to...
rolling out

NeNe Leakes gives update after her son, 23, suffers heart failure and stroke

Fans of NeNe Leakes and “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” were shocked to learn that her 23-year-old son Brentt had suffered both a stroke and congested heart failure. Leakes, an original OG of the “Real Housewives Of Atlanta,” who quit after starring on the show for a decade, said she became distressed when “TMZ” broke the story on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, because she wanted to divulge the information at a much later date.
Popculture

Actor Reveals 10-Day Hospitalization After Major Surgery

Voice actor Yuuhei Takagi shared some alarming news with fans last week. He was hospitalized on Monday, Oct. 17 and will need to stay in the hospital for at least ten days. Not only is Takagi's health uncertain, but his work on acclaimed anime series like Naruto: Shippuden and The Seven Deadly Sins may be interrupted.
Vibe

Beyoncé Deemed “Arrogant” For Allegedly Not Clearing An “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” Sample

Beyoncé’s “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” interpolates ’90s pop band Right Said Fred’s hit single, “I’m Too Sexy,” but the group is considering her to be “arrogant” for not going through them to clear the sample. Right Said Fred—comprised of brothers Fred and Richard Fairbrass—spoke out about their issue with Bey at the 2022 Broadcast Music Inc. [BMI] Awards, held on Monday (Oct. 3). More from VIBE.comDrake's 'Take Care' Has Officially Spent 500 Weeks On The Billboard 200Drake Announces Apollo Theater Concert For This FallBeyoncé's 'Renaissance' Is A Joyous, Love-Driven Ode To Black Queerness “Normally, the artist approaches us but Beyoncé didn’t because she is such...
The Independent

Migos: Quavo shares Instagram story hours before Takeoff is fatally shot

Takeoff, a member of Migos alongside the rappers Quavo and Offset, has been shot dead in Houston, Texas, according to US media reports.He was at a private birthday party prior to the shooting, which happened at a bowling alley after a game of dice, according to TMZ.The rapper, whose full name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28.Group mate Quavo shared a video on Instagram on the night of the shooting.“We’re sliding through the town,” he tells his followers, adding that “the birthday boy” is also in the car.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sounds of the city: Inside Jeddah’s thriving independent music sceneHeidi Klum transforms into worm for Halloween partyChildren recreate funniest sitcom moments for Gold TV’s 30th anniversary
HOUSTON, TX
