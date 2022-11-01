ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CO

2 dead, 10 others hurt in early morning in Lakewood apartment fire

By Rick Sallinger
 3 days ago

2 dead, 10 others hurt in early morning in Lakewood apartment fire 02:11

The flames were sudden, large and deadly.

West Metro Fire Rescue crews rushed to the Tiffany Square Apartments, 935 Sheridan Boulevard, early Monday morning, where several units were engulfed in flames. Two people were killed and several others were injured in the fire.

A neighbor described what he saw: "I woke up to people screaming outside and I looked out the door and the whole place was just up in flames."

The two deceased were found inside one of the apartments. The victims have not been officially identified, according to Lakewood police.

"A husband, wife and child, both the mom and child jumped from the second story to get away from the fire, the dad walked down the stairs, but all three were injured," said Ronda Scholting with West Metro Fire.

As were others who were treated at the scene, Josh Martinez burned his feet while fleeing with his girlfriend and their child.

Martinez, a resident of the Tiffany Square apartment building, told CBS News Colorado, "I go into my son's room and I see flames up to the windows and my first instinct is to grab my son and get the heck out of there."

A total of 10 people were injured in the fire. Seven were treated and released, including a firefighter treated for smoke inhalation. Three additional victims were rushed to the hospital.

WMFR says the three taken to the hospital are part of one family. A woman and her child had to jump from the second floor, while the man was able to walk to the first floor to evacuate. Firefighters rushed to the scene at 935 Sheridan Boulevard about 4:15 a.m. Monday.

A neighbor, identified as Donald, said he tried to help however he could.

"I woke up and came out and the whole corner of the place was on fire," Donald said. "People were just running by and I just tried to help who I can."

Fire damaged 14 units at the complex. Residents of all 32 units have been displaced. The Red Cross was at the fire to help those displaced.

Sheridan was closed between 8th and 11th during the firefight and cleanup for the safety of the fire crews.

All 32 units of this building were deemed uninhabitable for now. No cause has been determined yet.

