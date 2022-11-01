5 tips to keep fruits and vegetables fresh

How you store produce can have a big impact on its longevity.

Whether it's fruits or vegetables, here are a few tips to keep in mind next time you're getting ready to toss them in the fridge or in a bowl on the counter.

How to store bananas

Bananas should be stored at room temperature and out of direct sunlight. If there is plastic wrap around the stem, leave it on to help slow the aging.

Bananas can put off ethylene gas that causes other produce to ripen, so keep these separated from other fruit.

How to store onions and potatoes

Onions and potatoes should both be stored in a dry cool place, like the pantry, but should stay separate since the onions can cause other produce to go bad faster.

How to store greens in the fridge

STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images - PHOTO: Lettuce is washed in this undated stock photo.

Greens need to breathe, so keeping them loose in a large container can help prevent any moisture and condensation from forming.

Add water to cut veggies

If you slice carrots and celery into sticks, store them in a cup of water to keep them extra crunchy and avoid drying out.

Fruits that don't need to be washed right away

Wash berries as needed when ready to eat versus rinsing them upon unpacking.

The same goes for apples, which do best in cold, gentle conditions in the fridge.