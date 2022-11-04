ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned': Shonda Rhimes and Sara Bareilles are among the celebrities announcing that they have quit Twitter after Elon Musk takeover

By Beatrice Nolan
 4 days ago
Elon Musk and Shonda Rhimes. Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images and Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images
  • Multiple celebrities say they have quit Twitter in the wake of Elon Musk's takeover.
  • Musk's $44 billion deal to buy the social-media platform closed on Thursday.
  • Some public figures have expressed concern over what the billionaire would do with the platform.

Celebrities are starting to quit Twitter in the wake of Elon Musk's takeover.

Screenwriter, producer, and showrunner Shonda Rhimes tweeted on Saturday: "Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye."

Rhimes was one of several that turned their back on the platform in the past few days.

It follows online chatter in April, when some stars vowed to leave the platform after Musk's deal closed, citing concern over what the billionaire would do at the helm of the company.

Since Musk finalized the $44 billion deal, there has been a rise in hate speech on the platform. One research group said that the use of the N-word on Twitter increased by nearly 500% in the 12 hours after the takeover.

Musk, a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist," has already announced he is creating a new "content moderation council" for Twitter that would bring together diverse views.

Now, some celebrities are making good on their threats to quit Twitter.

Shonda Rhimes

The "Grey's Anatomy" and "Bridgerton" creator said on Saturday she was exiting the platform. Rhimes tweeted that she wasn't planning to hang around "for whatever Elon has planned."

—shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) October 29, 2022

Sara Bareilles

The Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter also said she quit the platform over the weekend. Bareilles tweeted on Sunday: "Welp. It's been fun Twitter. I'm out. See you on other platforms, peeps. Sorry, this one's just not for me."

—Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) October 30, 2022

Ken Olin

Olin, an executive producer on the Emmy-award-winning show "This Is Us," also said he was leaving the social media app. He posted a tweet on Friday, saying: "I'm out of here. No judgment."

—Ken Olin (@kenolin1) October 28, 2022

Toni Braxton

On Friday, R&B star Toni Braxton said she was "shocked and appalled" at some of the content she had seen since Musk's takeover.

She said was choosing to stay off Twitter as it was "no longer a safe space for myself, my sons, and other POC."

—Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) October 29, 2022

Téa Leoni

The actress best known for her role in "'Madam Secretary" has also seemingly deleted her Twitter account. On Saturday she tweeted that the platform had "revealed too much hate, too much in the wrong direction."

"Love, kindness, and possibilities for all of you," she added.

Brian Koppelman

Koppelman, the "Billions" showrunner, also closed his account. He told his Twitter followers to follow him on Instagram and TikTok instead.

He said: "Y'all's, for real, come find me over on instagram and the tok. Gonna really try to take a breather from here for a minute or a month come deal close time."

Alex Winter

The "Bill & Ted" star also appears to have left the platform. His Twitter profile is blank and he has seemingly erased his tweet history. His bio simply says: "Not here. IG: @alxwinter."

Cindy Logan Garrison
9d ago

Not sure when celebrities are going to realize no cares if they stay or go… the majority of us work a 9-5 and have bills, drive ourselves to work, cook our own food, and don’t live in a privileged lifestyle as she does!

Jack McKnight
9d ago

Why am I supposed to care??!! I don’t support Trump but I know what I heard and these are the same people who were supposed to leave when Trump became President but they’re still here!!

LuvMyCtry
9d ago

Good riddance! These far left liberals cannot tolerate the idea of others that are not in alignment with them. Neither are they able to tolerate the constitution which clearly lays out freedom of speech.

Business Insider

Elon Musk responds 'good point' to tweet saying there was less uproar over Jeff Bezos buying The Washington Post than Musk buying Twitter

Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter has drawn concern about the management of free speech, misinformation, and dangerous content on the platform if it happens. A Twitter user said people weren't worried about Jeff Bezos' purchase of The Washington Post the way are about Musk's Twitter deal. Musk replied, "Good point."
Business Insider

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
NBC News

Celebrities are starting to leave Twitter. Here's a running list.

Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has some in Hollywood heading for the exit. "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes and others in the entertainment industry say they plan to quit the platform now that it is owned by Musk, a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist" who has vowed to make sweeping changes — including potentially reversing the ban on former President Donald Trump.
Newsweek

Chris Rock Called 'Anti-Black' by Reality Star: 'He Needed to Be Slapped'

Comedy legend Chris Rock famously endured a slap at this year's Oscars, but a reality TV star thinks he needs to get "slapped one more time." Real Housewives of New York City's Eboni K. Williams brought up Rock during an episode of her podcast this week. Posting snippets from the show, called Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams, to Instagram, Williams said she was disappointed by his stand-up routine.
