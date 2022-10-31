ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

NEXT Weather: Sunny, warm Halloween makes for #Top10WxDay for trick-or-treaters

By WCCO Staff
 3 days ago

NEXT Weather: 6 p.m. weather report

MINNEAPOLIS -- There's nothing scary about your Halloween forecast -- in fact, Monday is a #Top10WxDay!

Light winds, beautiful blue skies and temperatures well above average make this the perfect day for trick-or-treating.

Highs across the state will be in the 60s, with the Twin Cities peaking at 65. It'll stay mild as we head into the evening, so your costumes may not even need the customary coat layer.

Tuesday and Wednesday are going to be even warmer, with highs in the 70s for much of Minnesota on both days.

After that, a cooldown begins. By Friday, we'll be back to average temperatures.

Chris Shaffer shows off his Halloween displays

NEXT Weather: New record high expected in Twin Cities Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twin Cities should see a new record high temperature on Wednesday. Highs around the state will be around 25 degrees above average.The metro is expected to hit 76 degrees, which is 4 degrees warmer than the old record of 72, set in 1978.Thursday will also be warm, with a high of about 70 in the Twin Cities. It'll be cloudy, though, and there's a chance of rain in the evening.Friday will be significantly cooler, with highs in the mid-40s. Both Friday and Saturday could bring more rain. Temperatures will stay cooler into next week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Near-record drought conditions take toll on Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A streak of drier-than-normal weather continued to impact much of Minnesota through October.October 2022 was the sixth driest October in the Twin Cities ever recorded, with just .24 inches of precipitation."The record is actually .01 inches back in 1952. So we at least got more than that. There's a positive there," joked Caleb Grunzke with the National Weather Service Twin Cities.The dry October comes after the driest September ever recorded in the Twin Cities and the fourth driest August."So we're really not getting a break. We're not getting anything substantial moisture-wise in our area at all. Now we're...
MINNESOTA STATE
Voyageurs Wolf Project captures rare footage of cougar in northern Minn.

VOYAGEURS NATIONAL PARK, Minn. -- Rare footage has been taken of a cougar roaming through extreme northern Minnesota last month.On Thursday, the Voyageurs Wolf Project shared video of the cougar, saying the footage was taken on Oct. 20 in the southern part of the Greater Voyageurs Ecosystem, which is on the border of Canada. "Fortunately, the footage is super clear so no disputing what kind of kitty this is," the project said in a tweet. According to the project, the Minnesota Department of Resources has verified 59 cougar observations in the state since 2004. None of the confirmations were in the Greater Voyageurs Ecosystem, though several "weren't too far away," the project said.RELATED: VIDEO: Moose with twin calves caught on trail cams in northern Minn.The project says most cougars spotted in Minnesota are transient young males traveling from breeding populations in the western Dakotas. Voyageurs Wolf Project is a research project affiliated with the University of Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Due to fire danger, most of Minnesota under burning restrictions

MINNEAPOLIS -- Most of Minnesota is under burning restrictions due to increased wildfire risk due to dry conditions. RELATED: NEXT Weather: New record high expected in Twin Cities WednesdayAccording to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the fire danger is "very high" throughout most of the lower half of the state, but also in areas of northern Minnesota, too. Due to this, most of the state is under a "no open burning" restriction, with campfires allowed. In an area of central Minnesota, burning is allowed only with an agency-approved permit."Extreme drought conditions in combination with dry fall vegetation, low humidity, and wind make for dangerous fire conditions," said Allissa Reynolds, DNR wildfire prevention supervisor. "Restricting open burning prevents a burn pile from escaping and becoming a wildfire."Check out an interactive map of fire danger and burning restrictions. Burning restrictions will be adjusted as conditions change. 
MINNESOTA STATE
Voter "report cards" go out to Minnesotans, rating them on their voting history

MINNEAPOLIS -- Peer pressure is being used to push voters to the polls. "Voting report cards" coming in the mail claim to compare your voting history to your neighbors, and say they'll follow up to see whether you voted this year. The voting history doesn't include who was voted for, only whether votes were cast or not. "That is something private I would say," Varun Dyeagi of Minneapolis said. "Everybody keeps their vote secret." Another Minneapolis voter, Guy Freeman, said he thinks the mailers are intimidating.As invasive as it may feel though, State Rep. Jeremy Munson (R-Crystal Lake) says it's...
MINNESOTA STATE
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Minnesota, still no jackpot winner

HINCKLEY, Minn. -- No one is waking up a billionaire Thursday morning, but someone in Minnesota is a million dollars richer.The Powerball jackpot is now approaching the world record, after there was no winner once again last night. A $1 million dollar ticket was sold in Hinckley, though.The second-biggest Powerball jackpot ever -- $1.5 billion -- is now up for grabs on Saturday. There have now been 39 straight drawings without a jackpot winner since the last one was hit on Aug. 3. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million. 
MINNESOTA STATE
Could Minnesota make daylight saving time permanent? Yes, if Congress acts

MINNEAPOLIS -- Daylight saving time ends on Sunday. It means we'll have to set our clocks back an hour and lose an hour of sunlight in the evening. This might not always be the case in the future. In March, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act, which would make daylight saving permanent beginning next November. RELATED: Good Question: Why Do We Practice Daylight Saving Time? While passed in the Senate, the bill never came up for a vote in the House. The bill needs to pass the House and be signed into law by President Joe Biden...
MINNESOTA STATE
Worker loses leg to loose cable in St. Paul accident

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man working in St. Paul lost his leg when he became entangled in a loose cable Wednesday.Officers say they responded to a report of a possible pedestrian versus vehicle at the intersection of Rice Street and Geranium Avenue West shortly before noon.Police say workers had a cable across the roadway and that vehicles were allowed to drive across the cable before installation.Investigators say they believe the cable became caught on a passing vehicle when the worker standing near the cable got caught as the cable stretched. The force of the cable pulled the man into the roadway and into the side of a pick-up truck, a report says. It is believed the tension in the wire severed the man's leg around the knee. He is expected to survive.The incident is under investigation.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Talking Points: Close races to watch ahead of Election Day

MINNEAPOLIS -- We're less than one week left until the Nov. 8 election and candidates are making last-minute appeals to voters across the state. Both sides agree on that the polls particularly in statewide races have gotten very close, with Republicans surging to close the gap in many races. Tonight, I spoke with our experts Abou Amara, a Democrat, and Amy Koch, a Republican, about what they are hearing from inside their respective parties. (See video above for their insights.)The polls are tightening in major races, including the heated Minnesota Attorney General contest. Koch believes the high profile race between incumbent...
MINNESOTA STATE
Chicken sold at Costco recalled because it may contain plastic

Foster Farms is recalling roughly 148,000 pounds of fully cooked frozen chicken breast patties sold at Costco because they may contain pieces of hard and potentially sharp plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Eighty-ounce bags of breaded chicken breast patties with rib meat are being recalled because they...
UTAH STATE
St. Paul Police searching for missing teens Znaya Gordon and Anastasia Miller

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul are asking the public's help in finding two teenage girls, who haven't been seen since Tuesday evening.Znaya Gordon, 16, and Anastasia Miller, 17, were last seen leaving a residence on the 1200 block of 7th Street East in St. Paul around 5 p.m. The two are known to spend time in the downtown St. Paul area.Gordon was last wearing a pink and blue jacked with the word "love" written in white letters. She has black and purple braids.Miller, who has short brown hair, was last seen wearing a pink bonnet, maroon sweatshirt with the word "pink" written on it in silver, and black leggings. Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the St. Paul Police Department at 651-291-1111.
SAINT PAUL, MN
State health data shows flu, RSV hospitalizations on the rise

MINNEAPOLIS -- The number of Minnesotans hospitalized due to influenza and RSV increased again at the end of October, according to state health data.Health officials are warning of a triple-demic this winter fueled by influenza, COVID-19, and RSV - a respiratory virus that makes it difficult for children to breathe.MORE: What is RSV? What should parents be looking for?According to the Minnesota Department of Health, 42 people were hospitalized last week due to influenza, compared to 14 the week prior. The vast majority of the hospitalizations - 83% - involved people in the metro area. Two people have died so far...
MINNESOTA STATE
Hindu Society of Minnesota stresses past and future, at one of largest U.S. temples

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- In a few months, the Hindu Society of Minnesota will celebrate 45 years in our state. In this week's Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen learned about the past and future of one of the largest Hindu temples in the United States."It took us about three to four years to construct the temple," said Sushumna Aggarwal, chair of the Hindu Society of Minnesota.In the city of Maple Grove, you'll find a passage to India. The city's Hindu temple draws people from across the Midwest. Some drive several hours through several states just to worship there."Hinduism is like 3...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Wisconsin elections worker fired over false ballot requests

MADISON, Wis. — A top Milwaukee elections official has been fired after sending falsely obtained military absentee ballots to the home of a Republican state lawmaker who has been an outspoken critic of how the 2020 election was administered, the city's mayor said Thursday.Kimberly Zapata, deputy director of the Milwaukee Election Commission, requested military ballots for fictitious voters from clerks in nearby municipalities using the state's MyVote Wisconsin website, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said just days before the midterm election."This has every appearance of being an egregious, blatant violation of trust, and this matter is now in the hands of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
What to expect on election night in Wisconsin

Wisconsin has a well-earned reputation as a swing state, with President Joe Biden narrowly winning the state in 2020 after former President Donald Trump carried it by a similarly slim margin in 2016. Republicans are optimistic they can make gains this midterm, continuing historical trends that benefit the party not in power in the White House.Wisconsin's top race this month features Republican Sen. Ron Johnson's quest for a third term against Democrat Mandela Barnes, the state's lieutenant governor. National groups have poured tens of millions of dollars into the race, making it one of the most expensive in the country....
WISCONSIN STATE
Kaprizov scores twice; Minnesota beats Montreal 4-1

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and Mason Shaw scored his second career goal in as many games, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for Minnesota, which has earned points in six of its last seven games. The Wild have five wins in that stretch after losing the first three games of the season. Matt Boldy added an empty-net goal.Kaprizov's second multi-goal game of the season gives him eight for the season. He has scored four times in the last four games. Joel Eriksson...
SAINT PAUL, MN
What to expect on election night in Minnesota

Minnesota was traditionally a blue state but has become more purple over the years. Rural Minnesota has grown more Republican while Minneapolis, St. Paul and their suburbs have become more Democratic, along with certain regional centers including Rochester and Duluth. Joe Biden won Minnesota by just over 7 percentage points in 2020 after Donald Trump came within 1.5 points in 2016.Democratic Gov. Tim Walz's bid for a second term is Minnesota's top race this year. He's up against Republican challenger Scott Jensen, a family practice physician and former state senator. Walz pulled nearly 54 percent of the vote in 2018,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Third party candidate death adds new layer in close Minnesota congressional race

Northfield, Minn. -- The death of a third-party candidate in Minnesota's Second Congressional District adds a new layer in the hotly contested rematch between DFL incumbent U.S. Rep. Angie Craig and Republican challenger Tyler Kistner.Legal Marijuana Now candidate Paula Overby died in early October and remains on the ballot this fall so voters can technically still choose her at the polls. Right Now USA, a Super PAC that has supported Republican candidates, is encouraging voters to do just that: asking voters in paid advertisements to "honor her contributions to the grassroots cannabis movement." The ad says, "Vote Paula Overby in loving memory." The DFL paying...
MINNESOTA STATE
Tax Foundation

A Flat Tax in Wisconsin Can Deliver Tax Relief for Everyone

As Wisconsin’s gubernatorial election draws near, the spotlight is on a potential flat individual income tax—and its effects on the state’s taxpayers and economy. Unfortunately, there has been much confusion, with bold claims being made based on plans that don’t exist, including claims that a flat tax “would increase taxes on the middle class and working poor.” It’s worth taking a step back to understand what is and isn’t under consideration in Wisconsin—and what the ramifications might be. It is especially important for stakeholders to know that a flat tax can indeed be adopted without raising taxes on low-income households.
WISCONSIN STATE
Dems are spending big bucks on State Senate ads: Are they effective?

MINNEAPOLIS -- You're being hit over the head with election ads these days and it's going to continue until Tuesday. What you may be surprised to see are ads for individual districts in the Minnesota Legislature.About 80,000 people live in each Minnesota Senate district, but the ads are being broadcast to about 3.3 million people in the Twin Cities metro area.MORE: WCCO.com's Election GuideAre these ads really effective? Esme Murphy takes a look. The ads are paid for by Democrats and are targeting Republicans including two veteran Anoka-area senators, Jim Abeler and Roger Chamberlain.Amy Koch is a Republican analyst."Lots of wasted money...
MINNESOTA STATE
