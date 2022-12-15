ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

8 Dollar Store Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

By Nicole Spector
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zjAC9_0issPjTH00

Thanks to inflation, there are droves of Americans who were previously doing OK who are now barely scraping by. For many, inflation means not only upping their usual cost-saving measures such as coupon clipping but changing how and when they shop, particularly when it comes to essentials like groceries. More and more consumers seem to be turning to dollar stores to get their shopping done.

Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change
Find Out: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

But dollar stores can be misleading. Sometimes you can find a cheaper, better buy elsewhere. Other times they’re just so overcrowded that they’re overwhelming to navigate.

And so, when shopping for groceries at a dollar store, it’s important to head in knowing exactly what to buy. Here’s what grocery items Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com , recommends buying from dollar stores when you’re broke.

Name Brand Cereals

“They’re not going to be the best value, but you could do worse than grabbing things like Honey Nut Cheerios, Cheerios, Frosted Flakes or Raisin Bran off the dollar store shelves,” Ramhold said. Expect to pay around 31 cents per ounce, which isn’t a bad deal for a box that should give you a handful of easy meals.”

Coffee

“You can get name brands like Folgers, Maxwell House and Cafe Bustelo, but the best value will be for the larger canisters of coffee rather than smaller bricks and definitely avoid the single-use cups if you can as those tend to be far cheaper elsewhere,” Ramhold said. “Expect to pay around 35 cents or so per ounce at dollar stores, which is a decent deal when you need a cheap caffeine fix.”

Take Our Poll: How Long Do You Think It Will Take You To Pay Off Your Credit Card Debt?

Top Ramen 5-Pack

“It’s not 10 cents a pack anymore, but buying a 5-pack at the dollar store is a better price than buying each pack individually as the multipack breaks down to about 25 cents each,” Ramhold said. “If you’re a broke college student especially, the odds are good you have an appreciation for Top Ramen, and while you definitely shouldn’t make it your only meals all day every day, it’s a cheap and filling non-perishable food to keep on hand.”

Dried Pasta

“Depending on the size of the package, these tend to be $1-$2 each and are an easy, affordable base for various kinds of meals,” Ramhold said. “If you can bulk it up with things like frozen veggies, it’s a good way to make it more filling and healthy, but even if you don’t have those on hand, buttered noodles are easy and relatively affordable to make.”

Spaghetti Sauce

“While you’re picking up dried pasta, grab a jar of the name-brand spaghetti sauce for a combo that should provide a few meals at least and quick and easy ones at that,” Ramhold said. “A 24 oz jar of Ragu will cost around $2.50, while a larger 45 oz jar will be about $3.85, but the good news is that there are other sauces available too, including things like Prego spaghetti sauces and Bertolli alfredo sauces too, with prices ranging from $2.65 to $3.75 depending on what size you opt to buy.”

Flour Tortillas

“These can be used as a sub for bread in many cases, whether you want a peanut butter and jelly sandwich or a cheese quesadilla,” Ramhold said. “They’re not the healthiest option, but they’re an affordable way to mix things up, especially if you keep basic burrito fillings on hand like dried beans and rice. A pack of 10 should cost around $2 depending on your area, so it’s a good staple you can stock up on time and again.”

Rice

“Speaking of rice, you can pick up a couple of varieties at the dollar store including long grain and Minute rice if you need something that’s easier to cook,” Ramhold said. “Either way, it’s an affordable base, much like the dried pasta, that can be tweaked to make a different meal and keep you out of the cheap eats rut. Prices will vary depending on whether you want the package of extra long grain rice (about $1.50 for 16 oz) or the box of Minute rice (about $2.85 for 14 oz) or even Spanish yellow rice (about $1 for 9 oz).”

Mashed Potatoes

“The packets of dehydrated potato flakes are a really affordable way to give yourself some comfort food after a long day, and that’s something that everyone can appreciate,” Ramhold said. “Name brands like Idahoan will range from $1.20 per 4 oz package to $2.65 for larger 8 oz packages, but of course the store-brand will typically end up cheaper – about $1.75 for 9 oz.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 8 Dollar Store Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

2 Groceries You Should Stop Buying Immediately Because They’re So Bad For Your Heart

Grocery shopping can always feel daunting, but it can be especially difficult when you’re trying to stay healthy. With a whole store filled with what seems to be endless options, how can you know what’s good for you and what you should leave out of your cart? When it comes to heart health, it’s important to steer clear of foods that are high in sodium, sugar, and other processed ingredients—but some of them can still be hard to spot. To help you out, we checked in with an expert who pointed us towards a few types of foods you should be sure to skip next time you’re stocking up at the store.
shefinds

The One Type Of Juice You Should Never Buy At The Grocery Store Because It Leads To Belly Fat

Some people start their day with a cup of coffee. Some choose tea. Some go for water. And some opt for a nice, refreshing glass of juice. If you’re a juice fanatic, you’re certainly not alone. However, unfortunately, many of the processed fruit juices you find at the grocery store can be detrimental to your overall health and even lead to weight gain over time. They typically share one common pitfall: loads of added sugar, which can take a serious toll on your body.
Glamour

The Two Largest US Grocery Stores Are Set to Merge. Will Grocery Prices Creep Up?

Higher prices along grocery store aisles have become impossible to ignore. Whether it’s dairy (15.5% more expensive than last year) or cereal and bakery products (up nearly 16%), food prices across the board have skyrocketed, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ October consumer price index. Now government officials are worried that groceries will get even more expensive, as the two largest supermarket chains in the US plan a historic merger.
New York Post

Home Depot employees track down customer who dropped $700 cash meant for Christmas shopping

Staff at a Home Depot in Tennessee were recently able to locate a customer who had lost a large amount of cash that he reportedly planned on using to purchase Christmas gifts for his kids. Alissa Rocchi, an operations assistant and store manager at Home Depot in Bellevue, told Fox News Digital that she and her colleagues wanted to “do the right thing” after finding $700 in an envelope that had been dropped on the floor of aisle 22 last month. Adam Adkisson, an employee under Rocchi, was making rounds through his section at the store when he noticed a bank envelope sitting on the ground,...
TENNESSEE STATE
Aneka Duncan

Winter Relief Check Worth up to $800 - Will You Get One?

Cleveland residents can receive up to $800 toward their utility bills this winter. The Step Forward Winter Crisis Program and the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) are working together to provide eligible residents with $175 for a regulated utility bill. Residents with unregulated utility bills that use electric cooperatives or municipal utilities can receive up to $800. (source)
CLEVELAND, OH
GOBankingRates

11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Also: 25...
MarketRealist

TikTok User Warns of Walmart Receipt Scam — Shoppers Beware!

In an age of increasing popularity of self-checkout kiosks and avoidance of in-person interactions, plenty of people ring themselves up at Walmart and other retailers. While some people resent having to do the work of checking out their items because fewer cashiers are available, you may want to watch out for the Walmart receipt scam.
Mashed

How Long Can You Keep A Costco Rotisserie Chicken In The Fridge?

When it comes to grocery store rotisserie chickens, shoppers know that Costco's $5 rotisserie chicken is at the top of the list. In addition to staying so cheap amid the 2022 food inflation crisis, Costco's rotisserie chicken is well-seasoned, easy to repurpose in other dishes, and downright addictive. In fact, according to PopSugar, the rotisserie seasonings include MSG, sugar, and salt, which together provoke the same cravings as potato chips. Yum.
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
226K+
Followers
16K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy