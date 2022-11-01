ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Yorkers turn out for Village Halloween Parade, Trick-or-Streets

Ghosts and ghouls ran amok in New York City with many participating in the Village Halloween Parade and the new Trick-or-Streets program.

For the first time in 49 years, the parade was led by all women.

The Brass Queens, an 8-piece brass band from Brooklyn marched ahead of the ghoulish floats and mischief makers.

This year's grand marshall float was taken over by the Brooklyn United Marching Band.

The Village Halloween Parade started as a humble neighborhood affair in 1973 and quickly grew to attract thousands of costumed revelers.

Anyone was allowed to walk in the parade so long as they came in costume and got to the lineup on Canal and 6th Avenue before 7:00 p.m.

Freedom was the theme for the parade this year and parade organizers hoped to give New Yorkers a space to express themselves without fear of judgment.

"This year's theme, Freedom, was inspired not by the people of New York, but by their need to experience a place where fun is the main objective; to feel joy and the freedom of being who you are," Fleming said. "Throughout history, when our country faced times of hardship, people flocked to the parade because extended the freedom to forget about whatever was going wrong and enjoy what was right in front of them, each other."

The parade was free for all to view or join, but those wanting a special VIP experience were able to purchase tickets for exclusive access and experiences.

True Halloween fans were even able pay to be on a float this year.

The parade stepped off at 7:00 p.m. at Canal Street and 6th Avenue and traveled north to 15th Street.

Those who couldn't make it to the village also had the option to participate in trick-or-streets !

RELATED: 'Trick-or-Streets' expands Open Streets hours on Halloween

Nearly 100 streets and pedestrian plazas in all five boroughs will be car-free from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Oct. 31 for the first Trick-or-Streets. Dani Beckstrom has the story.

For the first time, the city will opened almost 100 streets across all five boroughs.

For the first time, the city will open up almost 100 streets across all five boroughs, giving youngsters a safe place to trick-or-treat. Joe Torres has more.

It was a chance for all those little ghosts, princesses, and goblins to have a safe place to trick-or-treat.

Aside from trick or treating, some of these streets featured Halloween parties with DJs and games for everyone to enjoy.

The department of transportation had an interactive map of the trick-or-street locations on their website that families could check before heading.

RELATED | Dogs show off their Halloween best in annual NYC parade

A dog parade hit the streets of NYC, as hundreds of pups strutted in their 2022 Halloween costumes.

