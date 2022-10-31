Spooky scattered showers tonight for Halloween in NYC

NOW: Showers expected to begin just after 8 p.m. and scatter throughout the night. Not expected to be heavy rain, temperatures remain in the 50s.

NEXT: Light rain continues into Tuesday morning before a partly sunny and mild day.

Storm Watch Team meteorologist Darryl Green says New York City will experience scattered showers starting after 8 p.m. Rainfall will continue into Tuesday morning.

Tropical Storm Lisa has just formed in the Central Caribbean Sea. It is expected to impact parts of Central America, especially Belize and the Yucatan Peninsula later today. Tropical storm conditions are possible in Jamaica this afternoon.

Tonight: Scattered showers and cool. Lows near 59.

Tuesday: Morning showers, partly sunny sky and mild. Highs near 68. Lows near 56.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs near 69. Lows near 53.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cool and pleasant. Highs near 66. Lows near 52.

Friday: Sun and clouds cool and comfy. Highs near 66. Lows near 56.

Saturday: Sun with a few high thin clouds and mild. Highs near 70. Lows near 58.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, even milder and nice. Highs near 72. Lows near 57.