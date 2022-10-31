ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Spooky scattered showers tonight for Halloween in NYC

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vFAUi_0ispPV4200

NOW: Showers expected to begin just after 8 p.m. and scatter throughout the night. Not expected to be heavy rain, temperatures remain in the 50s.

NEXT: Light rain continues into Tuesday morning before a partly sunny and mild day.

Storm Watch Team meteorologist Darryl Green says New York City will experience scattered showers starting after 8 p.m. Rainfall will continue into Tuesday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oaBkW_0ispPV4200

Tropical Storm Lisa has just formed in the Central Caribbean Sea. It is expected to impact parts of Central America, especially Belize and the Yucatan Peninsula later today. Tropical storm conditions are possible in Jamaica this afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yQTuM_0ispPV4200

Tonight: Scattered showers and cool. Lows near 59.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y3103_0ispPV4200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bdJpA_0ispPV4200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kSf8o_0ispPV4200

Tuesday: Morning showers, partly sunny sky and mild. Highs near 68. Lows near 56.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08eAVa_0ispPV4200

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs near 69. Lows near 53.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RuMrB_0ispPV4200

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cool and pleasant. Highs near 66. Lows near 52.

Friday: Sun and clouds cool and comfy. Highs near 66. Lows near 56.

Saturday: Sun with a few high thin clouds and mild. Highs near 70. Lows near 58.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, even milder and nice. Highs near 72. Lows near 57.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uQeQS_0ispPV4200

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
W42ST.nyc

Don’t Squish This Spotted Lanternfly! West Side Designer Wins Halloween as NY’s Least Welcome Visitor

While New York’s Halloween season saw its fair share of topical pop culture costumes, one intrepid theater artist took on 2022’s unofficial and least-liked celebrity: the spotted lanternfly. Freelance designer Brendan McCann turned to the infamous invasive pest for inspiration, then risked being squished in a spectacular photo shoot which he generously shared with W42ST. […] The post Don’t Squish This Spotted Lanternfly! West Side Designer Wins Halloween as NY’s Least Welcome Visitor appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
idesignarch.com

Efficient Design of a Tiny Apartment Loft in NYC

New York City, NY – A tiny 240 square foot brownstone studio apartment on Manhattan’s Upper West Side was renovated to maximize the functionality of its tiny space. Architect Tim Seggerman was responsible for the renovation project. Inspired by mid-century furniture designer George Nakashima, a variety of woods...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

Daylight saving time ends this Sunday

It’s our yearly reminder that it’s about to get darker sooner. Daylight Savings Time, that awful tradition of setting our clocks back and forth, ends on Sunday, November 6, at precisely 2am. The clock will turn back to 1am, confusing partiers, and giving the rest of us an “extra” hour of sleep. Yes, we’ll get more sunshine in the morning but we’ll have to leave work in darkness.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
stupiddope.com

NYC Weed Guide: Where To Find The Cities Best Weed

With the current weed laws in NYC, it is imperative to know how to buy the highest quality weed in the safest way possible. Simply put, if you choose a delivery option, you will be able to get some of the best weed in NYC by following these two simple steps in order to get your hands on it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

When Manhattan Spoke German: Lüchow’s, Würzburger & Little Germany

In the next two decades, when large parts of the territory were plunged into deep socio-political and economic problems, another hundred thousand Germans crossed the Atlantic turning New York into the world’s third-largest German-speaking city, after Berlin and Vienna. Established in the 1840s and peaking during the 1870s, Little...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

117K+
Followers
39K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy