ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Severe storm threat over in Central Texas; pleasant weekend follows

By David Yeomans, Kristen Currie, Sean Kelly
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W52PA_0isb9RMB00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Friday night’s severe weather risk has come to an end. While we did see several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings south and east of the Austin area, we did not receive any reports of wind damage, hail damage, nor tornadoes.

We dodged a bullet locally as we received reports of several large, violent tornadoes touching down late Friday in northeast Texas and Oklahoma. The Associated Press reports that at least two people were injured, and some of the damage in that area indicates that at least one of the tornadoes may have been violent, EF-4 intensity or higher.

Storms fired quickly along the cold front as it entered the Austin Metro area Friday evening. The storms progressed slowly through our eastern counties, exiting the area entirely before midnight. In the storms’ wake, we will enjoy a cooler, drier weekend.

First Warning Forecast

Some parts of Austin recorded over 1 inch of rain, as did some communities east of I-35. Unfortunately, the Hill Country remained largely dry.

Live updated rain totals Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 19

WillNotBeInfringed
6d ago

Looks like we're gonna take a direct hit this time.. well.. untill they change the forecast in an hour or so! 😆

Reply(1)
17
default-avatar
Guest
7d ago

I subscribe to this Newsbreak for news and weather in Reeves county, west Texas, 79772, Pecos, Texas.. I don't care about what's happening elsewhere.

Reply(6)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

Dangerous weather potential for parts of Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK UPDATE:. The Storm Prediction Center has changed the severe weather risk for Central Texas. Most of the area has been downgraded to a LEVEL 2 severe weather day (Slight Risk). We will still be on the lookout for damaging winds and small hail, but...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Multiple tornadoes reported Friday in northeast Texas

TEXAS (KXAN) — Strong thunderstorms affected Central Texas Friday night with the approach of a Pacific cold front. But as of 10 a.m. Saturday, there were no reports of any storm damage based on the Storm Prediction Center’s summary from Friday night to early Saturday morning. The storms did cause a ground stop for a brief time at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.
POWDERLY, TX
CBS DFW

National Weather Service surveys tornado damage, destruction in North Texas

ATHENS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Following the severe weather in North Texas Friday, the National Weather Service has spent the weekend surveying the total damage done by tornadoes.On Saturday, NWS Fort Worth tweeted that their survey team found damage in Lamar County that is consistent with a high end EF-3 tornado. With wind speeds of up to 160 mph, that tornado injured several people and damaged dozens of homes.The NWS survey team also confirmed that the city of Athens in Henderson County was hit by an EF-2 tornado with max winds of up to 115 mph.For several blocks in Athens, people spent...
ATHENS, TX
WFAA

This part of Texas saw snow during Friday's storms

AMARILLO, Texas — Most Texans know that the weather in the state can be unpredictable, but sometimes it can surprise even long term residents. At least one city in the Panhandle was lucky enough to witness a rare sight for the Lone Star State on Friday: Snow. The National...
AMARILLO, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse

Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
LUFKIN, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Texas Declares State of Emergency Due To Severe Weather Predictions

With the threat of tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail, along with the possibility of flooding rain, the State of Texas has decided to be proactive. According to the Office of the Texas Governor, emergency response resources have been activated ahead of the threat of severe weather that is expected throughout the state. The Texas State Emergency Operations Center readiness level has been raised to Level II (Escalated Response).
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Rural Texas is the state’s foundation. And it’s in jeopardy.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Pastor Alan Pollard often looks out the front window of his church and sees a bulky fixture he once thought could help him spread his gospel far and wide. Instead,...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Videos: East Texans document aftermath of Friday’s severe weather

UPDATE: Here are the latest photos from the aftermath of severe weather on Friday, which caused damage across East Texas, including in Athens, Hughes Springs and New Boston. Here are some photos taken by KETK’s Averie Klonowski of storm damage in Athens: Here are more pictures of Hughes Springs from Friday night and Saturday Morning: […]
NEW BOSTON, TX
KXAN

KXAN

63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy