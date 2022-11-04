Severe storm threat over in Central Texas; pleasant weekend follows

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Friday night’s severe weather risk has come to an end. While we did see several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings south and east of the Austin area, we did not receive any reports of wind damage, hail damage, nor tornadoes.

We dodged a bullet locally as we received reports of several large, violent tornadoes touching down late Friday in northeast Texas and Oklahoma. The Associated Press reports that at least two people were injured, and some of the damage in that area indicates that at least one of the tornadoes may have been violent, EF-4 intensity or higher.

Storms fired quickly along the cold front as it entered the Austin Metro area Friday evening. The storms progressed slowly through our eastern counties, exiting the area entirely before midnight. In the storms’ wake, we will enjoy a cooler, drier weekend.

Some parts of Austin recorded over 1 inch of rain, as did some communities east of I-35. Unfortunately, the Hill Country remained largely dry.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.