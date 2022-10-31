ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Premiere Checks In New Guests As Mystery Is Washed Ashore

By Armando Tinoco
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FDnir_0isa0YrA00

After more than a year since The White Lotus ended on HBO , Season 2 of the anthology series premiered on the cable network with a whole new setting. The location from Hawaii was changed to Sicily but the mystery that trapped viewers in the first season is back and gloomier than ever.

We are greeted by a beautiful coastline of Sicily as Daphne (Meghann Fahy) befriends two American tourists starting out their stay at The White Lotus. Daphne says she’s enjoyed her time there and takes a dip in the water before leaving. However, something in the water scares her off and she swims back to shore as quickly as possible.

It’s not long before the guests of The White Lotus become witnesses to dead bodies floating ashore. Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore), the hotel manager, is made aware of what is happening but says that the water is not hotel property but something so big like this will not be able to be hidden under the sea so easily.

Following the teaser, we are then transported a week before the tragic events when the guests are arriving by boat at the resort. In a call back to Season 1, we see the hotel employees wave at the guests as they approach the docking station — a White Lotus tradition.

The guests arriving at the White Lotus include Daphne and her husband Cameron (Theo James), who look very much in love, Harper (Aubrey Plaza), who is seemingly not vibing with the trip alongside her husband Ethan (Will Sharpe). Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge) is also seen arriving, and alongside her husband, Greg (Jon Gries) are the only characters that cross over from the first season.

“You guys just put out all the stops. You really do. Whenever I stay at a White Lotus, I always have a memorable time,” Tanya says.

We also meet Mia (Beatrice Grannò) and Lucía (Simona Tabasco), two local Italian girls overlooking the arrivals of the American guests. When they try to pass as guests at the hotel, Valentina rushes towards them to have them escorted out of the resort.

Guests to the White Lotus also include Dominic (Michael Imperioli), who is traveling with his son Albie (Adam DiMarco) and his elderly father Bert (F. Murray Abraham).

Greg is not happy that Tanya brought her assistant Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) to the getaway and Tanya dutifully asks the assistant to “get lost” but stay close by in her room.

Harper is not happy to be spending time with Daphne and Cameron and calls their relationship “fake” as they are too touchy-feely even after five years of marriage.

Dominic seemingly calls his estranged wife and things between them do not end well.

Portia feels frustrated that Tanya told her to stay in her room and soon befriends Albie by the pool.

Harper reveals she’s an employment lawyer and Cameron jumps up saying his business has been dealing with a lot of “bogus” claims which sets tension among the couples. The couples have a hard time connecting with each other and end up talking about the type of television shows they each like to watch. Harper and Cameron walk back to their room to change into bathing suits and he thanks her for coming along on the trip and goes completely nude right in front of her to change his trunks.

Portia does a little digging on Albie’s Instagram account after Tanya told her to leave the dining room so her husband wouldn’t see her. Tanya tries to mend things with Greg by offering him two macaroons that he thought she had eaten but he doesn’t take her offer.

Harper expressed her concern about Cameron going completely naked in front of her but Ethan says it’s completely normal.

Mía and Lucía end up sneaking into the White Lotus as “hookers” and end up knocking on Dominic’s hotel room door. Inside, Mia tells Dominic that she never imagined seeing him in person. The episode ends with both making love.

The White Lotus Season 2 continues Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max .

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

K-Pop Singer & Actor Lee Ji-han Among Dead In Seoul Crowd Surge Tragedy

Lee Ji-han, a rising star on the South Korean K-pop scene, was among the more than 150 people who died Saturday in a stampede at a Halloween event in the Itaewon district of Seoul, South Korea. He was 24. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Cormac Roth Dies: Musician Son Of Actor Tim Roth Was 25 Related Story Bruce Arnold Dies: Founder Of The Soft Rock Band Orpheus Was 76 His death was confirmed by his agency, 935 Entertainment. “We are sad to deliver such news today, but Lee Ji-han has passed away in the crush in Itaewon,” the company...
Deadline

Julie Powell Dies: Author Whose ‘Julie & Julia’ Memoir Was Adapted Into Hit Film Was 49

Julie Powell, a chef and blogger whose year-long project to cook each recipe of Julia Child’s groundbreaking cookbook Mastering the Art of French Cooking became a best-selling memoir that was adapted by Nora Ephron into the hit 2009 film Julie & Julia, died of cardiac arrest Oct. 26 at her home in Upstate New York. She was 49. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Migos Rapper Takeoff Dies In Houston Shooting: He Was 28 Related Story K-Pop Singer & Actor Lee Ji-han Among Dead In Seoul Crowd Surge Tragedy Her death was reported to The New York Times by her husband...
thedigitalfix.com

The best scene in the House of the Dragon finale was Matt Smith’s idea

So, the latest adventure from the world of Game of Thrones is over, for now, as House of the Dragon episode 10 closes out a stunning first season of the fantasy series. One of the most important scenes of the finale though, was all thanks to an idea from Daemon Targaryen actor Matt Smith.
IGN

The White Lotus Season 2 Review: Episodes 1-5

The White Lotus Season 2 premiered Oct. 30 on HBO, with new episodes debuting each Sunday. When The White Lotus Season 1 came to its heightened, histrionic conclusion, I was among those who wondered if a second season was needed or warranted. As much as I enjoyed the blackly comedic exploration of the rich eating everything good around them, what else was left to tell? Going the anthology route, creator/director Mike White proves that there’s plenty more clueless rich people to skewer, satirize, and murder with his keen lens and poison pen in this equally enchanting sophomore season.
Distractify

Wait, Whose House Was Burning in 'House of the Dragon' Episode 9?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 9 on HBO — as well as spoilers for George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. War is brewing following the death of King Viserys I (Paddy Considine). The Green faction, led by Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), act quickly, determined to install Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) on the throne before Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) finds out what's going on.
Deadline

Cormac Roth Dies: Musician Son Of Actor Tim Roth Was 25

Cormac Roth, the musician son of actor Tim Roth, died October 16 after a year-long battle with a rare cancer, his family announced Monday. He was 25. The full statement reads: On Sunday the 16th of October, we lost our beautiful boy Cormac after a courageous battle with cancer,” the statement reads. “He died peacefully in the arms of his family who loved and adored him. He fought with incredible bravery for the past year, and maintained his wicked wit and humour to the very end. A graduate of Bennington College, Cormac was an exceptionally gifted and extraordinary musician whose passion and love...
TVLine

White Lotus Season 2 Premiere Recap: An Italian Getaway Hits Rough Waters

HBO’s The White Lotus has invited us to stay for another season, this time at an Italian beach resort — but don’t worry: Rich people have problems there, too. Sunday’s Season 2 premiere begins with vacationer Daphne (Meghann Fahy) taking one last dip in the ocean before she leaves — and bumping up against a corpse bobbing in the ocean. Soon, police are pulling multiple bodies out of the water. Who’s dead, and how did they die? We don’t get to know that yet, of course: We then flash back to a week earlier with the guests arriving in Sicily by...
Entertainment Weekly

High School review: Tegan and Sara's origin-story drama is a teenage dream

Tegan (Railey Gilliland) and Sara (Seazynn Gilliland) don't pick up a guitar until episode 5 of High School. The teen twins — busted by their mom, Simone (Cobie Smulders), after sneaking out to go to a rave — have been grounded and sentenced to hard labor: cleaning the basement. Sara finds the instrument behind a wall of storage boxes and gives it a try. She picks out the opening notes of the Smashing Pumpkins' "Today" as Tegan watches, transfixed.
Deadline

Christina Applegate Felt “An Obligation” To Finish Filming ‘Dead To Me’ Amid MS Diagnosis: “We’re Going To Do It On My Terms”

Christina Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis during the filming of the third and final season of Dead to Me back in 2021. The Netflix show took a pause for about five months and the star is now recalling how she felt during that time. “There was the sense of, ‘Well, let’s get her some medicine so she can get better,’” Applegate told the New York Times in an interview. “And there is no better. But it was good for me. I needed to process my loss of my life, my loss of that part of me. So I needed that...
Deadline

‘Alert’: Scott Caan & Dania Ramirez Are On A Desperate Search For A Missing Child — Watch The Fox Series Promo

We’re getting a sneak peek at the first footage of new Fox series Alert. The network just released the first on-air promo for the upcoming character-driven police procedural from The Blacklist showrunner John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx, which will air tonight on Fox during Game 3 of the World Series. Written by Eisendrath, Alert, starring Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez, is a procedural drama about the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit (MPU). Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person that runs alongside police officers Jason Grant (Scott Caan, Hawaii 5-0) and his ex-wife Nikki Batista’s (Dania Ramirez, Devious Maids) series-long quest to find out the...
HAWAII STATE
Rolling Stone

The Death and Rebirth of Natalia Lafourcade

Natalia Lafourcade received a standing ovation at Carnegie Hall before she uttered a single note.  The singer-songwriter filled the venue with her unmistakable voice during a dazzling performance on Oct. 27, appearing onstage in a shiny black dress with a long train, her loose hair a complement to the flow of the fabric. Shortly after the show began, David Byrne, dressed in a dapper black suit, joined her and recited an English translation of “Muerte,” a key track from De Todas Las Flores — Lafourcade’s first album of original music in seven years. There were more guests later in the night, including...
Deadline

‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Trailer: Return To Pandora With A Mighty Heartbeat

The wait is over as the first full official trailer for James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, the sequel to the highest-grossing film ever, has dropped. Check it out above. Disney begins overseas rollout on 20th Century Studios’ sci-fi adventure December 14 with domestic joining on December 16. The Way of Water is set more than a decade after the events of the first film. It follows the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they...
Deadline

Sony Pictures Classics Pre-Buys Matt Brown Film ‘Freud’s Last Session’ Starring Anthony Hopkins As Founder Of Psychoanalysis

Sony Pictures Classics has pre-bought rights to the drama Freud’s Last Session, starring Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins (Armageddon Time) and Emmy nominee Matthew Goode (The Crown), from Westend Films and CAA Media Finance. SPC will distribute the pic directed by Matt Brown (The Man Who Knew Infinity) in North America, the Middle East, India, Eastern Europe (excluding Russia) and Turkey, and on airlines worldwide. The deal follows SPC’s successful partnership with Hopkins as the distributor of his 2021 drama The Father, for which he picked up his second Academy Award, and with Westend on films including Ralph Fiennes’ The Invisible Woman...
Deadline

Tony-Winning Director Anna D. Shapiro Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Tony Award-winnning director Anna D. Shapiro has signed with CAA for representation. CAA also will represent multimedia venture Highwire Media which includes principals Shapiro, Leelai Demoz, Ian Barford, and Brad Keywell. Shapiro, who won the Tony for Best Direction in 2008 for Tracy Letts’ August: Osage County, most recently directed last season’s Broadway production of Letts’ Tony-nominated The Minutes. She was nominated for a Tony Award for her 2011 direction of Stephen Adly Guirgis’ The Motherf**ker With The Hat starring Chris Rock and Bobby Cannavale. Among other credits, Shapiro directed the Broadway production of This Is Our Youth by Kenneth Lonergan;...
Deadline

Andy Cohen Reveals What Was Left Out Of ‘RHOBH’ Season 12 Reunion & Content Of Lisa Rinna’s “Receipts”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 reunion was jammed-packed with a lot of unresolved drama between its stars. With three parts to the reunion, there was not enough time to cover all the conflict the cast generated throughout the season and many topics had to get scrapped. One thing that viewers never saw was the contents of Lisa Rinna’s manila folder that she brought as “receipts” and Andy Cohen is now revealing what was inside. “When Lisa Rinna arrived at the Beverly Hills reunion, she did have a manila envelope full of receipts,” Cohen explained on his SiriusXM show Andy...
Deadline

Deadline

137K+
Followers
38K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy