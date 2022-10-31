Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGreenville, SC
The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenGreenville, SC
BMW will invest $1.7 billion to make EVs in the South CarolinaTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
BMW intends to invest $1.7 billion in the United States to produce electric vehiclesZoran BogdanovicSpartanburg, SC
BMW Investing $1.7 Billion in South Carolina for EV ProductionTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
Related
FOX Carolina
Plane makes crash landing in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to the scene of an aircraft emergency in Greenville County on Wednesday. A spokesperson for the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport said their tower received an alert that an airplane was low on fuel, but it never arrived at the airport. The Boiling Springs...
FOX Carolina
Tickets for Ice on Main in downtown Greenville on sale now
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tickets for United Community Bank Ice on Main are on sale now. Secure your spot to skate for 1-hour sessions by purchasing tickets ahead of time. Organizers say a few walk-ups will be accepted each day, rink admission is limited so they highly recommend buying...
FOX Carolina
SUV crashes through historic Greenville business
Highlighting what's new in the area including Northern Suga, Bradbury Bistro, and Madewell. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Operation Gratitude saying thanks to active military members. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A national service organization is asking for help saying thanks to active military members. First responders 'Light...
Flying Magazine
Triple Tree: How To Get There
The grass strip at Triple Tree Aerodrome (SC00) invites general aviation pilots to visit; however, landing at the private field is only permitted during scheduled fly-in events. [Credit: Lisa deFrees]. If you’re not attending a fly-in at the Triple Tree Aerodrome, you will need to choose another airport for your...
Upstate hospital evacuated after roof catches fire
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A hospital was evacuated after the roof caught on fire early Wednesday morning in Pickens. The Pickens City Fire Department responded to AnMed Health Cannon around 12:15 a.m. in reference to a fire. Crews were on the scene for almost two hours to ensure the fire was extinguished. Firefighters said […]
SUV crashes into landmark Greenville business
Notable damage has been reported to a notable Greenville landmark after an SUV crashed into a building over the weekend, causing major structural damage.
FOX Carolina
Cabela’s offers free photos with Santa in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Families can kick off the holiday season starting this week when Santa arrives at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s. Santa’s Wonderland will run from Nov. 5 to Dec. 24 and includes free giveaways, pictures with Santa and the opportunity to mail letters to the North Pole.
FOX Carolina
Greenville named top 10 cities where porch pirates strike most
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new study named Greenville one of the top 10 metro cities where porch pirates strike the most. In 2021, Greenville was ranked 8th in the country falling just behind Portland, Oregon, and ahead of Raleigh, North Carolina. The number one city is Denver, Colorado, according to a recent SafeWise survey.
FOX Carolina
NCDOT: I-26 west reopened near Asheville following crash
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT)responded to a crash that shut down parts of I-26 west near Asheville Tuesday morning. The crash happened just beyond Airport Road at 8:21 a.m. and is expected to be reopened by 10 a.m., according to NCDOT. Officials said...
More than 20 new vendors to support at this weekend’s 34th Annual Santa Shoppe in Spartanburg
Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s the 34th year that the Junior League of Spartanburg will hold the Santa Shoppe at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium. Vice President of Communications Amanda Mathis said the Junior League of Spartanburg supports community initiatives that they can start, develop and give back to the community. The Santa Shoppe will have […]
Confederate flag along I-85 replaced with SC state flag
The Confederate flag flying alongside I-85 in Spartanburg County was taken down Wednesday.
Maersk begins new cargo connection fromGSP to Seoul
A.P. Moller – Maersk has announced new scheduled air cargo service from Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport to Incheon International Airport in Seoul, Korea. GSP will be the first SC airport to offer scheduled cargo service to Asia.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Ghost Tours
Sheriff Chuck Wright gives details on the Shaw University traffic stop incident after a NC Congresswoman called for the DOJ to investigate. A NC Congresswoman is calling on the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate after Shaw University students and staff on a bus were stopped by Spartanburg County law enforcement.
FOX Carolina
Local couple gets married in all 50 states
FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. It's not too early for you to get in the spirit of giving and many Upstate families need help this holiday season. FOX Carolina's Christy Waite has the details. Couple suing NC police over dog attack. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A new...
FOX Carolina
Operation Gratitude saying thanks to active military members
Highlighting what's new in the area including Northern Suga, Bradbury Bistro, and Madewell. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Crews are working to determine whether the Mr. Mattress showroom, located on Wade Hampton Boulevard for more than 50 years, can be repaired. First responders 'Light 'Em Up' for Trooper...
WYFF4.com
Tractor-trailer engulfed in flames closes part of I-85 in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A tractor-trailer fire has closed all lanes of southbound Interstate 85 in the Upstate Wednesday, backing up traffic for miles during the evening commute. The incident was reported just before 4:30 p.m. on I-85 south at mile marker 15, which is near the Highway 187...
Motorcyclist injured following school bus involved crash in Spartanburg
A motorcyclist was injured Wednesday following a crash that involved a school bus in Spartanburg.
FOX Carolina
Former Greenville Police Chief inducted into Hall of Fame
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) announced that former Greenville Police Chief James H Jennings was among the people inducted into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame on Tuesday. Officials said to be considered for the hall of fame, nominees...
FOX Carolina
Police looking for missing man known to frequent Greenville
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department said they have been looking for a missing man since Oct. 19. 30-year-old Shane Liscik was last seen wearing a black hoodie, ball cap, and grey and red sweatpants, according to police. He has a tattoo of the state of New Jersey in blue and black on his left forearm with red jail bars across it.
Spartanburg nighttime shelter closes for good
A nighttime shelter in Spartanburg closed its doors Monday.
Comments / 0