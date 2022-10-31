Read full article on original website
Brown County Library kicks off 'Give-A-Kid-A-Book' campaign
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- You can help make Christmas special for area kids by donating books. The Brown County Library kicked off its 34th annual Give-A-Kid-A-Book campaign Wednesday. It encourages the community to donate new, unwrapped books that will be given as gifts to children in low-income families. There are...
Private well owners in Winnebago, Portage and Marathon counties receive ARPA funds
(WLUK) -- Three counties in Wisconsin are the first to receive grants as a part of a new program to expand access to clean drinking water. Winnebago, Portage and Marathon counties have been awarded two well compensation grants totaling, $30,791 and three well abandonment grants, totaling $4,144. The $10 million...
Associated Bank announces $1 million investment in Northeast Wisconsin nonprofits
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- An area bank is making a difference in the community it was founded in. Associated Bank announced it is investing $1 million in regional nonprofits to strengthen the Greater Green Bay and Fox Cities region. "Northeast Wisconsin is the birthplace of Associated Bank. We are doubling...
VIDEO: Halloween candy bowl thefts a hot topic on social media
APPLETON, Wis. (WLUK) -- Lots of kids have stashes of candy after going trick-or-treating on Halloween night, but some may have taken more than they were entitled to. Josh shared surveillance video from his home on Appleton's north side. It shows someone getting out of a car, grabbing an unattended candy bowl on the front porch, and running off.
Pulaski bonfire victim to come home Wednesday, weeks ahead of what doctors had hoped
PULASKI (WLUK) -- FOX 11 spoke with Brandon Brzeczkowski's family Tuesday night and received a major update. His mother, Tammy, shared with us that Brandon is expected to come home Wednesday. Doctors were originally just hoping he would be home for Thanksgiving. . Tammy tells us he will still have...
Green Bay YMCAs offer 24/7 access to newly renovated wellness centers
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Greater Green Bay YMCA's east and west side locations are showing off newly-renovated wellness centers and offering expanded access to the spaces. After two months of renovating work, both locations now have new flooring and equipment. The two branches also dedicated at least 2,000 square feet to additional strength space.
State approves funding for two Waushara County road construction projects
(WLUK) -- Two road construction projects are moving forward in Waushara County. Governor Tony Evers signed a $2.5 million contract to improve northbound I-39, between the Marquette County Line and County O and a $8.2 million contract to improve southbound I-39, between Waushara County O and the Portage County Line.
Green Bay changes election observers' access after lawsuit
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- In the wake of a lawsuit, the city of Green Bay has given election observers access to watch more of the process of early voting. The Republican National Committee, along with four non-Green Bay residents, filed the lawsuit accusing Green Bay city clerk Celestine Jeffreys of violating the law by not allowing people to observe all public aspects of in-person absentee voting at city hall.
WIAA to celebrate 50th anniversary of Title IX at state volleyball tournament
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Volleyball fans and players will celebrate a significant milestone in sports history this weekend at the WIAA state tournament. Sports officials will have a special dedication for the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which prohibited sex discrimination in education programs and activities, allowing girls to play in sports.
Appleton North volleyball teams excited to be at state
APPLETON (WLUK) -- For the first time in school history the Appleton North girls and boys volleyball programs have qualified for the state tournament in the same season. The girls' program is making its fourth straight trip, while the boys are making their first since 2014. The teams begin play Thursday at the Resch Center and the teams are excited.
From superheroes to hot dogs, Appleton children, adults dress up for trick-or-treating
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Excitement for Halloween is still going strong. Kids and adults of all ages walked around Appleton neighborhoods to enjoy a once a year tradition. A number of different reasons brought them out. "I just show up for the candy," one boy said. “It's a lot of fun...
Deer Hunt 2022: Dialing in at Brown County Rifle Range
SUAMICO (WLUK) -- Deer Hunt 2022 is officially about two weeks away, and hunters are getting ready at places like the Brown County Rifle Range in Suamico. A media open house stressed safety and also included some friendly competition. For hunter Bob Zoeller, his very first trip to the Brown...
Wild rice seeding underway in Suamico
SUAMICO (WLUK) -- A restoration project is underway in the waters of Green Bay to help a native plant grow. Crews are planting wild rice up and down the western shoreline. Inside big white bags sits what some scientists call the possible future of the site at the Sensiba Wildlife Area in Suamico.
Another competency exam ordered for Schabusiness
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Another competency exam was ordered Tuesday for the woman accused of killing and decapitating a man. Taylor Schabusiness, 24, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault for allegedly attacking Shad Thyrion on Feb. 23. Mental competency refers to a...
Green Bay Botanical Garden is buzzing with fall activity
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Fall is a busy time for the Green Bay Botanical Garden. The garden is putting its finishing touches on the WPS Garden of Lights. Come November 25, you can ring in the holiday season by walking through the 37 botanically-themed light displays with more than 325,000 twinkling lights.
Taylor Schabusiness' attorney requests another competency exam
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Another request for a mental competency exam was submitted Monday by the attorney for a woman accused of killing and decapitating a man. Taylor Schabusiness, 24, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault for allegedly attacking Shad Thyrion on Feb. 23.
Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center announces 2022-23 Performing Arts Series lineup
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- The Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center is looking forward to a fifth season of music, theatre and more. The PAC announced 14 shows Monday -- four of those with performances before the new year -- as part of its Performing Arts Series. The schedule includes acts that range...
Bernie Sanders' campaign tour includes stop in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Sen. Bernie Sanders' U.S. tour includes a stop in Oshkosh. Sanders began a multistate tour to stump for Democratic candidates last Thursday in Oregon. The independent from Vermont is set to appear on Friday in Eau Claire, La Crosse and Madison. His Oshkosh event is scheduled for...
De Pere apartment fire stemmed from exhaust fan
DE PERE (WLUK) -- An exhaust fan fire caused about $10,000 worth of damage to a De Pere apartment complex Tuesday morning. Crews were called to 1015 Coral Street on the city's east side around 9 a.m. for a report of a fire in a second floor bathroom. All occupants...
End of daylight saving means Green Bay bars get an extra hour
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- "Falling back" this weekend means an extra hour before bar time. Green Bay police issued a reminder to bar owners that city ordinances require businesses with Class B liquor licenses to close at 2:30 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. With the shift from daylight saving to...
