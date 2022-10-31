Read full article on original website
Pflugerville seeking volunteers in grades 9-12 to serve on Teen Court
The Teen Court will meet on the second Thursday of each month from January to May 2023. (Brian Rash/Community Impact) The city of Pflugerville is launching a program that will allow teens to participate in the municipal court process. Through the program, participants in ninth through 12th grades will work...
Killeen ISD hosts virtual special-needs fair
KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are on segments dealing with Killeen ISD. Killeen ISD is hosting a virtual special needs fair Nov. 3 for all ages of students preparing to transition into the workforce. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 4:45...
Changes in Taylor to add more than 300 parking spaces, landscaping, signs in downtown
Among updating parking, landscaping and wayfinding signage, the project will bring a permanent streetscape to the northwest corner of the intersection of Main and Second streets in Taylor.
fox7austin.com
Austin music school closes temporarily after fire
AUSTIN, Texas - Tucked between E. 5th and E. 6th off I-35, Eastside Music School welcomes people of all ages and all levels. "I passed it once or twice, and I thought to myself, let me give that a try," said Elyse Ryan, a student. Ryan is the perfect example...
seguintoday.com
First United gives back to First Responders
(Seguin) — A local bank didn’t want to go another day without showing its appreciation to first responders in Seguin and Guadalupe County. First United Bank in Seguin recently served a catered lunch to all first responders. Employees on Thursday rolled up their sleeves to serve up the meals one by one at the Columbus Club of Seguin.
hellogeorgetown.com
New Georgetown, TX Music Festival Name and Artist Line Up Announced
The name and artist line up for the newest music festival coming to Georgetown, Texas in 2023 has been announced!. “Giddy up for the 2023 Two Step Inn Lineup,” the music festival wrote on Facebook. “Embrace the honky tonk spirit and dance your boots off with Zach Bryan, Tyler Childers, Wynonna, and many more dazzlin’ acts in the heart of Georgetown, Texas.”
Round Rock Police Department's Project Front Porch returns Nov. 7
The Round Rock Police Department's Operation Front Porch package pickup program returns Nov. 7 for the holiday season. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Round Rock Police Department's Operation Front Porch package pickup program returns Nov. 7 for the holiday season. Operation Front Porch allows residents to have their packages delivered to...
Participants receive first payments from Austin’s guaranteed income program
These taxpayer funds will give $1,000 a month to 85 families or individuals facing extreme financial hardship.
Nothing Bundt Cakes now serving signature cakes, ‘bundtlets’ in Cedar Park
Nothing Bundt Cakes opened its first Cedar Park location in 1890 Ranch on Aug. 27. (Courtesy Nothing Bundt Cakes) Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrated its grand opening in 1890 Ranch with a series of events Oct. 4-7. Located at 1335 E. Whitestone Blvd., Ste. H800, Cedar Park, the business serves its signature bundt cakes and "bundtlets" in a variety of flavors, including red velvet, white chocolate raspberry, lemon and chocolate chocolate chip.
enchantingtexas.com
10 Festive Things to do for Christmas in Austin, Texas
Christmas in Austin is a special time. The city comes alive with holiday lights and decorations, and there is a sense of excitement in the air. Families come together to celebrate, and there are plenty of festive traditions to enjoy. Best Things to do for Christmas in Austin. Austin is...
An RV resort, a nail salon and more businesses setting up shop in Buda, Kyle
Airstream of Austin opened Oct. 20 at 15855 S. I-35, Buda, selling and buying new and used RVs. (Courtesy Airstream of Austin) 1. Airstream of Austin held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 20 to celebrate the new facility at 15855 S. I-35, Buda. The existing lot was demolished, and the RV retailer broke ground in September 2021 on the larger, upgraded facility that now has almost 20 shop bays. Airstream of Austin sells new and used RVs in a range of sizes for any adventure and also purchases used RVs. 512-312-1478. www.airstreamofaustin.com.
Shops in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto prepare for holiday season as economy grows
I would say shop early rather than later because what they have is pretty much what they’re going to have. They can’t continue to reorder and get more stuff in just because the supply chain hasn’t caught back up yet." —Kim Kubula (left), co-owner of the Hutto General Store (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact)
New furniture, home decor store opens in Georgetown
Patrons can shop a variety of furniture styles at Timeless Imports Furniture & Decor. (Courtesy Timeless Imports Furniture & Decor) Timeless Imports Furniture & Decor opened at 704 W. University Ave., Ste. 101, Georgetown, on Sept. 16. The business offers an eclectic mix of handcrafted furniture imported from various countries at diverse prices. The large shop is owned by Brixton, Tracy and Darla Maxwell. 737-314-2302. www.facebook.com/Timeless-Imports-Furniture-Decor-107198058173568.
New mobile food and retail property brings local owners together
The park brings together food and retail options. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) The Lawn, a turf-covered lot with mobile food and merchandise stores on South Congress Avenue, added its final tenant in early September. The entire space was constructed within six months by Cassie and Jay LaCourse. In addition to owning...
Ordinance providing wiggle room for Austin renters to start this month
AUSTIN, Texas — On Nov. 7, the right-to-cure ordinance will take effect in Austin. The right to cure requires landlords to give tenants a seven-day notice before an eviction notice. "There are many Austinites who live paycheck to paycheck," said District 2 Austin City Councilmember Vanessa Fuentes. "When you...
Amazing Magnets opens new Round Rock headquarters
Amazing Magnets, a designer, manufacturer and distributor of magnetic-related devices and products, officially opened its new headquarters at 1992 Steam Way, Round Rock, on Oct. 6. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Amazing Magnets, a designer, manufacturer and distributor of magnetic-related devices and products, officially opened its new headquarters at 1992 Steam Way,...
KENS 5 reporter Troy Kless ties the knot in rustic Canyon Lake wedding
Wedding boom hits San Antonio.
Pflugerville, November 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport Concourse Needs a Name
The Killeen, Texas City Council is naming a concourse at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, and they're giving citizens of K-Town an opportunity to vote for the new name they like best. You can even recommend a name if you know of someone who deserves the honor. Still Boarding. You...
dailytrib.com
What’s ahead for Central Texas climate? KXAN meteorologist to speak on trends
KXAN Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans will give a presentation on Central Texas climate trends on Thursday, Nov. 3, in Marble Falls. The program takes place during a 10 a.m. meeting of the Highland Lakes Birding and Wildflower Society at Trinity Episcopal Church, 909 Avenue D. The public is invited. Yeoman’s...
