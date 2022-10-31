Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmaland.com
Timothy Douglas, age 64, of Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home in Lenox, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday ~ November 3, 2022. Memorials:May be directed to: Dog Gone Rescue Inc., 205 S. Sumner Avenue ~ Creston, Iowa 50801. Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa. Cemetery:North Fairview Cemetery in Lenox, Iowa. Notes:. Tim passed away at Corning...
kmaland.com
Gerald Brockman, age 78, of Council Bluffs
Visitation Location:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will direct memorials. Funeral Home:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory.
kmaland.com
Opal Gage, 93, of Emerson, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, November 3, 2022. Visitation Start: 6 PM. Visitation End: 8 PM. Memorials: Emerson Fire and Rescue Association, Emerson United Methodist Church, or the Animal Alliance Rescue and Shelter of Red Oak, Iowa.
kmaland.com
Phillip Charley, 76 previously from Tabor
Location:Fiss & Bills - Poklasny Funeral Home; Oshkosh, WI. Visitation Location:Fiss & Bills - Poklasny Funeral Home; Oshkosh, WI. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, November 12, 2022. Visitation Start:10:00am. Visitation End:11:00am. Memorials:Van Dyne Sportsmen Club or Oshkosh Police Benevolent Associaton. Funeral Home:Fiss & Bills - Poklasny Funeral Home; Oshkosh, WI fissbillspoklasnyfuneralhome.com.
kmaland.com
Meet the Candidates: Bryan Jack Holder
(Council Bluffs) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in next Tuesday's general election. Today's report features the Libertarian candidate in Iowa's 4th Congressional District race, Bryan Jack Holder. The son of a Council Bluffs school teacher and administrator, Holder is...
kmaland.com
kmaland.com
Myra Sue (Taylor) Vinton, 71 of Pacific Junction, Iowa formerly of Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, November 3, 2022. Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
kmaland.com
Ed Hill, age 92 of Lenox, Iowa
Ed passed away late Sunday evening at the Lenox Care Center. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com.
kmaland.com
Dorland Schuler, 94, of Atlantic, formerly of rural Griswold
Open Visitation Location: First Church of Christ in Atlantic. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family and will be given to various charities of Dorland’s wishes. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:Following a luncheon at the church burial will take place at the Noble...
kmaland.com
Riverside, Missouri Valley, Treynor put 2 on All-WIC First Team
(KMAland) -- Treynor, Riverside and Missouri Valley each put two on the Western Iowa All-Conference Volleyball First Team. Nora Konz (Treynor), Veronica Andrusyshyn (Riverside), Ella Myler (Missouri Valley), Alizabeth Jacobsen (Underwood), Delaney Simpson (Treynor), Meya Wingert (Tri-Center), Maya Contreraz (Missouri Valley) and Madison Baldwin (Riverside) were the first-team nods. Second...
kmaland.com
Weeping Water leaning on defense during underdog run to state quarterfinals
(Weeping Water) -- Weeping Water football picked up one of the biggest upsets in the state of Nebraska this past Friday evening. The Indians (6-4) won their third straight game and moved to a D1 state quarterfinal with a 40-22 win over previously unbeaten and No. 2 seed Laurel-Concord-Coleridge. “It...
kmaland.com
Mary Joan Tiemann, 89, Westboro, Missouri
Visitation Start: 6:00 P.M. Visitation End: 7:00 P.M. Memorials: St. John's Lutheran Church, Westboro. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: St. John's Cemetery, Westboro.
kmaland.com
kmaland.com
Clarinda's Brown, Red Oak's Woods receive major honors with release of 2A-8 awards
(KMAland) -- Clarinda’s Tadyn Brown and Red Oak’s Dawson Bond received big honors with the release for the Class 2A District All-District Football Teams on Monday. Brown was named the Offensive MVP while Bond was tabbed as the Defensive MVP. Clarinda assistant football coach Roger Williams was named the district’s Assistant Coach of the Year.
kmaland.com
Lewis Central preps for Glenwood rematch with Dome trip on the line
(Council Bluffs) -- The Lewis Central football team is gearing up for a rematch with district foe Glenwood with a trip to the UNI-Dome on the line. The defending Class 4A state champions are a perfect 10-0 this season following a first-round playoff win last week over LeMars 57-7. "The...
kmaland.com
Zembles leading youthful Mound City XC into state
(Mound City) -- The Mound City boys cross country program is state-bound behind one of KMAland Missouri's top runners and an improving group of underclassmen. "It's pretty exciting," Coach Will Haer said. "We've had some freshmen step up. It's been a lot of fun, and everybody is really excited." Mound...
kmaland.com
Creighton trio honored with All-Big East Conference awards
(Omaha) -- Creighton women’s soccer’s Aida Kardovic, Lara Kazandjian and Jordy Rothwell were all honored on the All-Big East Teams, released on Wednesday morning. Kardovic and Kazandjian were both picked to the first team while Rothwell landed on the second team. View the complete release from Creighton athletics...
kmaland.com
OWI arrest in Page County
(Clarinda) -- A Nebraska man faces OWI charges in Page County. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 39-year-old Bob. B Palmer Jr. of Omaha was arrested Sunday for OWI 2nd offense. The arrest took place in the 1300 block of 140th street. Palmer was released from the Page County Jail after posting $2,000 bond.
kmaland.com
Page County Attorney's Report
(Clarinda) -- The Page County Attorney's Office Wednesday released its latest report of recent court activities. At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
kmaland.com
Arlene Jane LaFollette, 72, previously from Coin
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, November 5, 2022. Memorials:to Love Worth Finding LWF.org In Arlene’s name.
Comments / 0