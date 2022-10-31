ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Business Insider

Elon Musk responds 'good point' to tweet saying there was less uproar over Jeff Bezos buying The Washington Post than Musk buying Twitter

Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter has drawn concern about the management of free speech, misinformation, and dangerous content on the platform if it happens. A Twitter user said people weren't worried about Jeff Bezos' purchase of The Washington Post the way are about Musk's Twitter deal. Musk replied, "Good point."
BBC

Victim stalked for almost 20 years calls sentence 'an insult'

The Victims Commissioner for London has described the sentence handed down to her stalker of 19 years as "an insult". In October Elliot Fogel, 47, was found guilty for a sixth time of breaching a lifetime restraining order designed to stop him contacting Claire Waxman. He was given a 16-month...
BGR.com

Elon Musk says Twitter under his ownership won’t be a ‘free-for-all hellscape’

Elon Musk is promising that Twitter won’t turn into a “hellscape” under this leadership. In an open letter to advertisers that was shared in the form of a tweet on Thursday, self-proclaimed “Chief Twit” Elon Musk shared some thoughts about what the future of free speech and advertising on Twitter would be, and it didn’t involve getting rid of 75% of the company.

