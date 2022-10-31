Read full article on original website
Dodgers: Justin Turner Reveals What Mookie Betts Was Doing on the Night of His Birthday
Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was a guest on MLB Network’s Intentional Talk on Monday, live from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, where Game 3 of the World Series was rained out. The main topic of conversation, of course, was Turner winning the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award for the humanitarian service he and his wife, Kourtney, do in the Los Angeles area.
Shaikin: Mike Trout's hometown team is in the World Series. Will he ever play for Phillies?
With the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series, some wonder how good the team could have been with Mike Trout and Bryce Harper on the same roster.
Dodgers: Former LA GM Thought Houston Wanted Different Alvarez in Yordan Trade to Astros
The Dodgers have to sit at home and watch the postseason, but perhaps what stings more is having to watch the Astros make the World Series once again. The Astros will always be labeled as the cheaters who robbed the Dodgers of a World Series, but one player that sticks out for the Dodgers is Yordan Álvarez.
Dodgers News: MLB Legend Albert Pujols Officially Retires
Before the 2022 season, Albert Pujols announced that it would be his last as a big leaguer. Pujols, who spent most of the 2021 season with the Dodgers, signed to spend his last year with the Cardinals, the team he spent his first 11 seasons with. Pujols had a better...
Where Angels Reportedly Stand In Shohei Ohtani Trade Discussions
Major League Baseball has not seen a player like Shohei Ohtani in nearly a century, and the Angels have an interesting decision to make regarding the 28-year-old’s future in Los Angeles. Ohtani signed an extension with the team in October to remain under contract for at least one season....
Dodgers Contract Offer to Tyler Anderson? Insider Expects All-Star to Return
Tyler Anderson had the best year of his career in 2022 as a member of the Dodgers. Anderson was named an All-Star for the first time in his career, and finished the year 15-5 with a 2.57 ERA and 138 strikeouts in a team-high 178.2 innings pitched. In the postseason,...
Dodgers News: Tyler Anderson Comes Up Short in Gold Glove Award Race
When it comes to winning, Tyler Anderson is no stranger as he tied for eighth in the league with 15 wins and five losses on the season with a 2.57 ERA. Unfortunately, Anderson wasn’t able to bring in what would’ve been his first Gold Glove Award after appearing in his first All-Star game this season.
Dodgers Rumors: Yankees Star Advocates for Return of Aaron Judge
The respect for Aaron Judge in his young career transcends through the MLB as the slugger has already amassed 220 career home runs. A huge boost to that comes at the heels of his AL record breaking season knocking out 62 home runs here in 2022. The bet that Judge...
Dodgers Offseason: 3 LA All-Stars Highlight MLB’s Top 25 Free Agents This Winter
Free agency is right around the corner, and The Athletic‘s Keith Law kicks things off with a list of his top 50 free agents. Three Dodgers 2022 All-Stars made the top half of Law’s list, with three other L.A. players in the bottom half. Let’s look at the...
Dodgers: Chase Utley and Jimmy Rollins to Throw Out First Pitch in Philly
As you might have heard, the Dodgers aren’t playing in this year’s World Series. After winning 111 games in the regular season, they suffered a stunning loss to the Padres in the NLDS and have been watching the rest of the postseason from their couches. There have been...
Dodgers News: Justin Turner Brings Home Clemente Award Honors
Being a professional athlete comes with many joys and perks. You get to play the game you love and call it your career, and if you’re lucky and good enough, you can help set up your family for life. Indeed, the hard work pays off for an athlete when the personal accolades start coming in. All-Star selections, Gold Glove awards, and so on. But when you earn recognition from your peers for your work off the field, then you know you’ve truly made it.
Dodgers Rumors: Justin Turner Reportedly Open to Return to Mets
There are bigger things to talk about for Justin Turner rather than a potential contract extension with the Dodgers, like Turner winning the Roberto Clemente Award, but of course it’s something worth noting heading into 2023. There has been no indication of Turner knowing what the Dodgers want to do, but Turner returning to the Mets may not be out of the question.
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: They have ARRIVED - Houston Astros descend on Philadelphia⚾
HOUSTON – H-town has arrived in Philadelphia ahead of Game 3 in the World Series. KPRC 2′s Zach Lashway was there when the team arrived in Philadelphia. See the Houston Astros players getting off the buses at Citizens Bank Park in the video below.
Dodgers: Could the Shift Ban Cause Trouble for Tony Gonsolin?
Writing for Dodgers Nation isn’t my only gig, you know. I also co-host a daily podcast called Locked On Dodgers over on the Locked On Podcast Network. I don’t talk about it much here because it’s kind of a competitor podcast to the great stuff my colleagues do here at DN. (But really, there’s plenty of time for great L.A. content from multiple sources, so feel free to check it out sometime, available on YouTube and wherever you get podcasts.)
Dodgers News: Justin Turner Hasn’t Heard from Team About Contract Status
On Monday, Dodgers legend Justin Turner was named the Roberto Clemente Award winner. It was a great reward for him and his wife Kourtney’s outstanding work in the Los Angeles community. With the honor in hand, Turner is also looking for another reward in the form of another season with the Dodgers. At his press conference, he was asked about his future in LA.
Dodgers: Could Aaron Judge Come to LA? Beat Writer Shares Why it Might and Might Not Happen
The Dodgers have plenty of money. Between their lucrative television deal, their league-leading attendance every year, and their merchandise sales to a nationwide fanbase, Los Angeles basically prints money and can afford any player they want to sign. Why don’t they sign every free agent, then? Well, there are two...
Dodgers: Puig Shares About What It Means to #WinForVin
Overseas, Yasiel Puig has had quite the season. Although we miss him playing for Los Angeles, Puig has dominated in the KBO. In his first season in the league, he helped lead his team to the KBO Championship. But although winning is kinda cool, Puig has a bigger thing he’s playing for. His whole goal this postseason has been to #WinforVin.
Dodgers: The Top 15 Best Moments of the Historic 2022 Regular Season
The Dodgers season didn’t end exactly as fans wanted with their disappointing loss in the NLDS. But there’s no point in sulking forever, and it’s definitely time to start moving forward. The Dodgers’ 2022 regular season was historic and had its fair share of incredible moments. At...
Dodgers News: Tony Gonsolin Qualifies for Super-2 Classification
Tony Gonsolin had a breakout season for the Dodgers in 2022. He shattered his career-high with 16 wins, and had a career-best 2.14 ERA in 130.1 innings pitched. He struggled with injuries down the stretch, which largely stemmed from his high innings total, as his previous career-high was 55.2 in 2021. However, he had an incredible breakout year, and has now qualified for arbitration.
Dodgers News: Fandom Spreads Far and Wide for The Boys in Blue
The Dodgers are one of the most famous and illustrious sports brands. Their fan base spreads far and wide, and we’ve seen that at full display whenever the Boys in Blue are on the road. From coast to coast, the Dodgers fill opposing teams’ stadiums, and it’s to no one surprise as they are one of the most storied franchises in the league.
