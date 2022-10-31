ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Justin Turner Reveals What Mookie Betts Was Doing on the Night of His Birthday

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was a guest on MLB Network’s Intentional Talk on Monday, live from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, where Game 3 of the World Series was rained out. The main topic of conversation, of course, was Turner winning the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award for the humanitarian service he and his wife, Kourtney, do in the Los Angeles area.

Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Justin Turner Brings Home Clemente Award Honors

Being a professional athlete comes with many joys and perks. You get to play the game you love and call it your career, and if you’re lucky and good enough, you can help set up your family for life. Indeed, the hard work pays off for an athlete when the personal accolades start coming in. All-Star selections, Gold Glove awards, and so on. But when you earn recognition from your peers for your work off the field, then you know you’ve truly made it.

Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Rumors: Justin Turner Reportedly Open to Return to Mets

There are bigger things to talk about for Justin Turner rather than a potential contract extension with the Dodgers, like Turner winning the Roberto Clemente Award, but of course it’s something worth noting heading into 2023. There has been no indication of Turner knowing what the Dodgers want to do, but Turner returning to the Mets may not be out of the question.

Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Could the Shift Ban Cause Trouble for Tony Gonsolin?

Writing for Dodgers Nation isn’t my only gig, you know. I also co-host a daily podcast called Locked On Dodgers over on the Locked On Podcast Network. I don’t talk about it much here because it’s kind of a competitor podcast to the great stuff my colleagues do here at DN. (But really, there’s plenty of time for great L.A. content from multiple sources, so feel free to check it out sometime, available on YouTube and wherever you get podcasts.)

Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Puig Shares About What It Means to #WinForVin

Overseas, Yasiel Puig has had quite the season. Although we miss him playing for Los Angeles, Puig has dominated in the KBO. In his first season in the league, he helped lead his team to the KBO Championship. But although winning is kinda cool, Puig has a bigger thing he’s playing for. His whole goal this postseason has been to #WinforVin.

Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Tony Gonsolin Qualifies for Super-2 Classification

Tony Gonsolin had a breakout season for the Dodgers in 2022. He shattered his career-high with 16 wins, and had a career-best 2.14 ERA in 130.1 innings pitched. He struggled with injuries down the stretch, which largely stemmed from his high innings total, as his previous career-high was 55.2 in 2021. However, he had an incredible breakout year, and has now qualified for arbitration.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Fandom Spreads Far and Wide for The Boys in Blue

The Dodgers are one of the most famous and illustrious sports brands. Their fan base spreads far and wide, and we’ve seen that at full display whenever the Boys in Blue are on the road. From coast to coast, the Dodgers fill opposing teams’ stadiums, and it’s to no one surprise as they are one of the most storied franchises in the league.

Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Nation


