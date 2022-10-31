ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Kentucky State viewing info and what to watch for

We are now less than a week away from the start of the college basketball regular season, but the Kentucky Wildcats have one more exhibition game to prepare themselves for one of the toughest schedules in the country. This time against in-state school, Kentucky State. The Thorobreds (yes, that is...
LEXINGTON, KY
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Predicted To Land Five-Star Receiver

Five-star class of 2024 receiver Ryan Wingo visited Tennessee for the Vols win over Florida earlier this fall. Now the five-star receiver is being predicted to land at Tennessee. 247sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong put in a crystal ball prediction for Wingo to land at Tennessee Tuesday. Wingo ranks...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

CBS Sports Network analysts predict Tennessee at Georgia

It’ll be an undefeated showdown on Saturday when No. 1 Tennessee heads to No. 3 Georgia. The College Football Playoff rankings are certain to be impacted by the result of the massive contest. CBS is hosting the matchup and its studio crew made predictions. Brian Jones was the lone...
ATHENS, GA
atozsports.com

There’s something Vols fans need to understand about the current Tennessee coaching staff

There’s something that Tennessee Vols fans need to understand about the current UT football coaching staff. These guys have swagger. And a lot of confidence. But they’re not arrogant. They let the results on the field do their talking, instead of trashing other teams’ approaches in the media (like Kentucky essentially did all of last week before getting blown out by the Vols).
NASHVILLE, TN
Awful Announcing

Longtime Kentucky sportscaster Alan Cutler ‘shocked’ to be back on the air

Alan Cutler was only going to come back to broadcasting on his terms. The 70-year-old grandfather and former WLEX-TV sports anchor didn’t need to work. He had been retired from the airwaves since covering the 2018 Kentucky Derby for the Lexington, Ky. station. Quite a sendoff for one of the most recognizable faces in Kentucky media.
LEXINGTON, KY
Garden & Gun

One Special Horse to Cheer for at the Breeders’ Cup

Kelly Dorman remembers well the day his teenage son Cody met the horse that would change his life. The pair, who hail from Lexington, Kentucky, were visiting the state’s Gainsborough Farm in 2018 as part of Keeneland’s Make-A-Wish Day, and Cody was observing Godolphin mares and foals from a distance in the barn. Cody has Wolf-Hirschhorn Syndrome—a rare genetic disorder—and uses a wheelchair, and nobody was certain how the horses would react. “But they brought one horse out, about six months old, and he wouldn’t take no for an answer,” Dorman recalls. “He just kept creeping up, and he put his head in Cody’s lap.” The following year, the farm contacted Cody’s family with some news: They had been so touched by the interaction that they named the horse Cody’s Wish. Today, that foal is a four-year-old poised to run in the Breeders’ Cup at Keeneland this weekend—and Cody will be there to watch.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH| Lexington high school principal placed on administrative leave

WATCH | Lexington officials announce new program to stop domestic violence. Lexington officials announce new program to stop domestic violence. WATCH | Amendment 1 on Ky. ballots boils down to fight over control. Updated: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT. Amendment 1 deals with legislators’ ability to call themselves...
LEXINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky celebrates its annual main event book festival in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Authors and many others, including the world’s first bionic-hand receipt and his latest book, are celebrating Kentucky’s newest literature. Nearly 150 writers, from in and around Kentucky gathered in Lexington to share in a day of reading, storytelling and more at the annual Kentucky Book Festival.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington native creates custom sneakers for horses

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The world’s first custom sneakers for horses are here, and they’re called “Horse Kicks.”. For far too long horses have only been fitted for traditional, run-of-the-mill horseshoes, this new product changes that. Created by a Lexington native, Marcus Floyd turns hyped human sneakers into footwear for equine athletes.
LEXINGTON, KY
kyweathercenter.com

Tracking A Weekend Cold Front and Changes Next Week

Good Wednesday, everyone. It’s the middle of the work week and it’s all downhill toward Breeders’ Cup weekend here in the Bluegrass state. Lots of folks will be in Lexington for the big event and we have a strong cold front that may cause some Saturday issues.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Looking Ahead To The Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As hard as it is to believe, we’ve made it to the month of November and it’s full steam ahead toward winter and Christmas. Oh year, let’s not forget about that pit stop along the way that is Thanksgiving. Our month is starting...
LEXINGTON, KY
