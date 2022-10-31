Read full article on original website
Tennessee football’s last debut game at No. 1 one for the ages
It’s been 24 years since Tennessee football was No. 1 in the poll that mattered when determining the national champion. Only five seasons have the Vols ever been No. 1 in the poll that mattered, the College Football Playoff being that poll this year. UT also reached No. 1...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum addresses 'who needs it more' in Tennessee vs. Georgia top-5 bout
Who needs a win more this weekend: Georgia or Tennessee?. Both, even with a loss, are not out of the College Football Playoff race, though one team’s situation is more dire than the other’s. Paul Finebaum weighed in on the question Tuesday morning on KJM. “I think it’s...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Kentucky State viewing info and what to watch for
We are now less than a week away from the start of the college basketball regular season, but the Kentucky Wildcats have one more exhibition game to prepare themselves for one of the toughest schedules in the country. This time against in-state school, Kentucky State. The Thorobreds (yes, that is...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Predicted To Land Five-Star Receiver
Five-star class of 2024 receiver Ryan Wingo visited Tennessee for the Vols win over Florida earlier this fall. Now the five-star receiver is being predicted to land at Tennessee. 247sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong put in a crystal ball prediction for Wingo to land at Tennessee Tuesday. Wingo ranks...
saturdaydownsouth.com
CBS Sports Network analysts predict Tennessee at Georgia
It’ll be an undefeated showdown on Saturday when No. 1 Tennessee heads to No. 3 Georgia. The College Football Playoff rankings are certain to be impacted by the result of the massive contest. CBS is hosting the matchup and its studio crew made predictions. Brian Jones was the lone...
atozsports.com
There’s something Vols fans need to understand about the current Tennessee coaching staff
There’s something that Tennessee Vols fans need to understand about the current UT football coaching staff. These guys have swagger. And a lot of confidence. But they’re not arrogant. They let the results on the field do their talking, instead of trashing other teams’ approaches in the media (like Kentucky essentially did all of last week before getting blown out by the Vols).
No. 11 Tennessee aims to display depth against Tennessee Tech
No. 11 Tennessee won’t officially open the season until hosting Tennessee Tech on Monday in Knoxville, Tenn., but the Volunteers
Watch: Antonio Reeves, Ugonna Onyenso Speak to the Media On Tuesday Ahead of Kentucky State Exhibition
Kentucky shooting guard Antonio Reeves and center Ugonna Onyenso both spoke to the media on Tuesday, as the Wildcats prepare for their final tune-up exhibition against Kentucky State on Thursday, Nov. 3. Reeves spoke on his performance against Missouri Western State, improving as a defender, ...
Kirby Smart Issues Challenge to Fans Ahead of Matchup with Tennessee
There have been some massive football games played inside of Sanford Stadium since Kirby Smart took over the head coaching duties in December of 2015. They've hosted College Gameday multiple times, though none of the previous sellouts and insane environments will be anything like Saturday's matchup ...
Awful Announcing
Longtime Kentucky sportscaster Alan Cutler ‘shocked’ to be back on the air
Alan Cutler was only going to come back to broadcasting on his terms. The 70-year-old grandfather and former WLEX-TV sports anchor didn’t need to work. He had been retired from the airwaves since covering the 2018 Kentucky Derby for the Lexington, Ky. station. Quite a sendoff for one of the most recognizable faces in Kentucky media.
UK forward Daimion Collins’ father, Ben, dies unexpectedly
University of Kentucky sophomore, Daimion Collins, and his family have experienced an unexpected tragedy.
WKYT 27
Man sentenced for stealing thousands worth of sports cards from Lexington store
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man who stole thousands of dollars worth of sports cards from a Lexington store was sentenced on Monday. Jason L. Cates was sentenced to five years in prison for conspiring to transport stolen sports cards and sports merchandise across state lines. According to his plea...
Garden & Gun
One Special Horse to Cheer for at the Breeders’ Cup
Kelly Dorman remembers well the day his teenage son Cody met the horse that would change his life. The pair, who hail from Lexington, Kentucky, were visiting the state’s Gainsborough Farm in 2018 as part of Keeneland’s Make-A-Wish Day, and Cody was observing Godolphin mares and foals from a distance in the barn. Cody has Wolf-Hirschhorn Syndrome—a rare genetic disorder—and uses a wheelchair, and nobody was certain how the horses would react. “But they brought one horse out, about six months old, and he wouldn’t take no for an answer,” Dorman recalls. “He just kept creeping up, and he put his head in Cody’s lap.” The following year, the farm contacted Cody’s family with some news: They had been so touched by the interaction that they named the horse Cody’s Wish. Today, that foal is a four-year-old poised to run in the Breeders’ Cup at Keeneland this weekend—and Cody will be there to watch.
WKYT 27
WATCH| Lexington high school principal placed on administrative leave
WATCH | Lexington officials announce new program to stop domestic violence. Lexington officials announce new program to stop domestic violence. WATCH | Amendment 1 on Ky. ballots boils down to fight over control. Updated: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT. Amendment 1 deals with legislators’ ability to call themselves...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky celebrates its annual main event book festival in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Authors and many others, including the world’s first bionic-hand receipt and his latest book, are celebrating Kentucky’s newest literature. Nearly 150 writers, from in and around Kentucky gathered in Lexington to share in a day of reading, storytelling and more at the annual Kentucky Book Festival.
fox56news.com
Lexington native creates custom sneakers for horses
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The world’s first custom sneakers for horses are here, and they’re called “Horse Kicks.”. For far too long horses have only been fitted for traditional, run-of-the-mill horseshoes, this new product changes that. Created by a Lexington native, Marcus Floyd turns hyped human sneakers into footwear for equine athletes.
kyweathercenter.com
Tracking A Weekend Cold Front and Changes Next Week
Good Wednesday, everyone. It’s the middle of the work week and it’s all downhill toward Breeders’ Cup weekend here in the Bluegrass state. Lots of folks will be in Lexington for the big event and we have a strong cold front that may cause some Saturday issues.
2 Kentucky school districts cancel class due to flu
Although this year's flu season has just begun, the virus has already taken a toll on multiple school districts in Kentucky.
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Looking Ahead To The Weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As hard as it is to believe, we’ve made it to the month of November and it’s full steam ahead toward winter and Christmas. Oh year, let’s not forget about that pit stop along the way that is Thanksgiving. Our month is starting...
