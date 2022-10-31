Read full article on original website
Dodgers: A Look at What Freeman, Barnes and More Wore for Halloween
Yesterday was Halloween, and the Dodgers would have much rather been playing a baseball game. If L.A. hadn’t flamed out in the NLDS, Game 3 of the World Series would been played in Houston’s Minute Maid Park, which has plenty of flaws but at least it has a roof. Instead, the World Series has to be played in Philadelphia, where the weather in October is lousy, and Game 3 was rained out.
Dodgers News: MLB Legend Albert Pujols Officially Retires
Before the 2022 season, Albert Pujols announced that it would be his last as a big leaguer. Pujols, who spent most of the 2021 season with the Dodgers, signed to spend his last year with the Cardinals, the team he spent his first 11 seasons with. Pujols had a better...
Dodgers: Justin Turner Reveals What Mookie Betts Was Doing on the Night of His Birthday
Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was a guest on MLB Network’s Intentional Talk on Monday, live from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, where Game 3 of the World Series was rained out. The main topic of conversation, of course, was Turner winning the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award for the humanitarian service he and his wife, Kourtney, do in the Los Angeles area.
Dodgers: Former LA GM Thought Houston Wanted Different Alvarez in Yordan Trade to Astros
The Dodgers have to sit at home and watch the postseason, but perhaps what stings more is having to watch the Astros make the World Series once again. The Astros will always be labeled as the cheaters who robbed the Dodgers of a World Series, but one player that sticks out for the Dodgers is Yordan Álvarez.
Dodgers News: Justin Turner Brings Home Clemente Award Honors
Being a professional athlete comes with many joys and perks. You get to play the game you love and call it your career, and if you’re lucky and good enough, you can help set up your family for life. Indeed, the hard work pays off for an athlete when the personal accolades start coming in. All-Star selections, Gold Glove awards, and so on. But when you earn recognition from your peers for your work off the field, then you know you’ve truly made it.
Frustration Mounting for Cardinals After Vikings Loss
The Arizona Cardinals' frustrations are beginning to build.
Dodgers: Vin Scully ‘Day of the Dead’ Ofrenda in LA’s Grand Park
Día de los Muertos (or “Day of the Dead”) is a Mexican holiday celebrated on November 1 and 2 in Mexico and other areas with a population of people with Mexican ancestry. The Dodgers, with a huge percentage of their fanbase consisting of Mexican and Mexican-American Angelenos, have long embraced the celebration, usually holding an event near the end of the regular season.
Dodgers News: Evan Phillips Just Makes Super-Two Cut
Prior to 2022, Dodgers reliever Evan Phillips had been in the big leagues in four straight seasons but amassed far less than two years of service time. Such is the life of an up-and-down relief pitcher like Phillips, who came into 2022 with one year and 136 days (written as 1.136) of service time in stints with the Braves, Orioles, Rays, and Dodgers.
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Brings Home Gold Glove Award Number 6
An award that comes as no surprise to the Al-Star outfielder, Mookie Betts was awarded his sixth Gold Glove Award of his career. Betts wins the award coming off the heels of a record breaking regular season win total with the help of his miraculous plays in the outfield. Betts...
atozsports.com
Raiders’ owner makes a guarantee that fans may not like
With all of the turmoil now surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders after their absurd loss to the New Orleans Saints, fans are calling for decisions to be made. A successful season isn’t always a Super Bowl, a playoff win, or even a winning season. Every team has different goals. Now, whether those teams achieve the goals they have in place, is on them.
Dodgers Offseason: Angels Not Likely to Trade Shohei Ohtani This Winter
Despite winning 111 games in the regular season this year, the Dodgers head into the offseason with quite a few question marks on their roster. Three starting ptichers are heading into free agency, including two — Clayton Kershaw and Tyler Anderson — who were National League All-Stars this year. Their starting shortstop, Trea Turner, will also be a free agent, and his left-side infield-mate and last name buddy Justin Turner could be too if the team declines his option.
Dodgers News: Justin Turner Hasn’t Heard from Team About Contract Status
On Monday, Dodgers legend Justin Turner was named the Roberto Clemente Award winner. It was a great reward for him and his wife Kourtney’s outstanding work in the Los Angeles community. With the honor in hand, Turner is also looking for another reward in the form of another season with the Dodgers. At his press conference, he was asked about his future in LA.
Dodgers: Could the Shift Ban Cause Trouble for Tony Gonsolin?
Writing for Dodgers Nation isn’t my only gig, you know. I also co-host a daily podcast called Locked On Dodgers over on the Locked On Podcast Network. I don’t talk about it much here because it’s kind of a competitor podcast to the great stuff my colleagues do here at DN. (But really, there’s plenty of time for great L.A. content from multiple sources, so feel free to check it out sometime, available on YouTube and wherever you get podcasts.)
Dodgers: Jessica Mendoza Says Fans Will Be ‘Really Excited’ to Hear Joe Davis Call the World Series
Dodgers play-by-play broadcaster Joe Davis is in his first postseason as the voice of baseball for FOX Sports, having replaced Joe Buck this year after Buck jumped to ESPN. A lot of baseball fans don’t really tune in until the postseason, so this is the first time many people are hearing Davis.
Dodgers Rumors: Yankees Star Advocates for Return of Aaron Judge
The respect for Aaron Judge in his young career transcends through the MLB as the slugger has already amassed 220 career home runs. A huge boost to that comes at the heels of his AL record breaking season knocking out 62 home runs here in 2022. The bet that Judge...
Dodgers: Puig Shares About What It Means to #WinForVin
Overseas, Yasiel Puig has had quite the season. Although we miss him playing for Los Angeles, Puig has dominated in the KBO. In his first season in the league, he helped lead his team to the KBO Championship. But although winning is kinda cool, Puig has a bigger thing he’s playing for. His whole goal this postseason has been to #WinforVin.
Dodgers Rumors: Expert ‘Firmly Believes’ Clayton Kershaw Re-Signs with LA
The Dodgers have some major questions to answer heading into the 2023 season, particularly the availability of some of their best players from the 2022 season. Among those names includes Clayton Kershaw who has contemplated retirement, but am expert believes Kershaw will be back for another season. When Kershaw decides...
Tim McGraw wears No. 45 jersey of his father, Tug McGraw, at Game 3 of World Series
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia fans liked it and they loved it during Game 3 of the World Series. During the Phillies’ 7-0 victory on Tuesday, country music star Tim McGraw was in attendance at Citizens Bank Park with his wife, Faith Hill, WTXF-TV reported. It was the first World Series game played in Philadelphia since 2009.
Dodgers News: Fandom Spreads Far and Wide for The Boys in Blue
The Dodgers are one of the most famous and illustrious sports brands. Their fan base spreads far and wide, and we’ve seen that at full display whenever the Boys in Blue are on the road. From coast to coast, the Dodgers fill opposing teams’ stadiums, and it’s to no one surprise as they are one of the most storied franchises in the league.
World Series 2022: Philadelphia icon Wawa told fans to take a bite for every Phillies hit before no-hitter
The Philadelphia Phillies had the mother of all nights to forget in Game 4 of the 2022 World Series on Wednesday, but the local sandwich chain Wawa somehow took an even bigger L. As the Phillies headed into the game on a high note, thanks to a 2-1 lead after...
