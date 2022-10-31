ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers: A Look at What Freeman, Barnes and More Wore for Halloween

Yesterday was Halloween, and the Dodgers would have much rather been playing a baseball game. If L.A. hadn’t flamed out in the NLDS, Game 3 of the World Series would been played in Houston’s Minute Maid Park, which has plenty of flaws but at least it has a roof. Instead, the World Series has to be played in Philadelphia, where the weather in October is lousy, and Game 3 was rained out.
Dodgers: Justin Turner Reveals What Mookie Betts Was Doing on the Night of His Birthday

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was a guest on MLB Network’s Intentional Talk on Monday, live from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, where Game 3 of the World Series was rained out. The main topic of conversation, of course, was Turner winning the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award for the humanitarian service he and his wife, Kourtney, do in the Los Angeles area.
Dodgers News: Justin Turner Brings Home Clemente Award Honors

Being a professional athlete comes with many joys and perks. You get to play the game you love and call it your career, and if you’re lucky and good enough, you can help set up your family for life. Indeed, the hard work pays off for an athlete when the personal accolades start coming in. All-Star selections, Gold Glove awards, and so on. But when you earn recognition from your peers for your work off the field, then you know you’ve truly made it.
Dodgers: Vin Scully ‘Day of the Dead’ Ofrenda in LA’s Grand Park

Día de los Muertos (or “Day of the Dead”) is a Mexican holiday celebrated on November 1 and 2 in Mexico and other areas with a population of people with Mexican ancestry. The Dodgers, with a huge percentage of their fanbase consisting of Mexican and Mexican-American Angelenos, have long embraced the celebration, usually holding an event near the end of the regular season.
Dodgers News: Evan Phillips Just Makes Super-Two Cut

Prior to 2022, Dodgers reliever Evan Phillips had been in the big leagues in four straight seasons but amassed far less than two years of service time. Such is the life of an up-and-down relief pitcher like Phillips, who came into 2022 with one year and 136 days (written as 1.136) of service time in stints with the Braves, Orioles, Rays, and Dodgers.
atozsports.com

Raiders’ owner makes a guarantee that fans may not like

With all of the turmoil now surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders after their absurd loss to the New Orleans Saints, fans are calling for decisions to be made. A successful season isn’t always a Super Bowl, a playoff win, or even a winning season. Every team has different goals. Now, whether those teams achieve the goals they have in place, is on them.
Dodgers Offseason: Angels Not Likely to Trade Shohei Ohtani This Winter

Despite winning 111 games in the regular season this year, the Dodgers head into the offseason with quite a few question marks on their roster. Three starting ptichers are heading into free agency, including two — Clayton Kershaw and Tyler Anderson — who were National League All-Stars this year. Their starting shortstop, Trea Turner, will also be a free agent, and his left-side infield-mate and last name buddy Justin Turner could be too if the team declines his option.
Dodgers: Could the Shift Ban Cause Trouble for Tony Gonsolin?

Writing for Dodgers Nation isn’t my only gig, you know. I also co-host a daily podcast called Locked On Dodgers over on the Locked On Podcast Network. I don’t talk about it much here because it’s kind of a competitor podcast to the great stuff my colleagues do here at DN. (But really, there’s plenty of time for great L.A. content from multiple sources, so feel free to check it out sometime, available on YouTube and wherever you get podcasts.)
Dodgers: Puig Shares About What It Means to #WinForVin

Overseas, Yasiel Puig has had quite the season. Although we miss him playing for Los Angeles, Puig has dominated in the KBO. In his first season in the league, he helped lead his team to the KBO Championship. But although winning is kinda cool, Puig has a bigger thing he’s playing for. His whole goal this postseason has been to #WinforVin.
Dodgers News: Fandom Spreads Far and Wide for The Boys in Blue

The Dodgers are one of the most famous and illustrious sports brands. Their fan base spreads far and wide, and we’ve seen that at full display whenever the Boys in Blue are on the road. From coast to coast, the Dodgers fill opposing teams’ stadiums, and it’s to no one surprise as they are one of the most storied franchises in the league.
