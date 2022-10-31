Twitter reacts to Colts' Week 8 loss to Commanders
The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) were on the losing side of a 17-16 game Sunday against the Washington Commanders (4-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to the Week 8 loss:
The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) were on the losing side of a 17-16 game Sunday against the Washington Commanders (4-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to the Week 8 loss:
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.https://www.usatoday.com/sports
Comments / 0