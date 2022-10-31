ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
speedsport.com

Stewart Comes Up Shy In Final Round

LAS VEGAS — Two-ten-thousandths of a second. That’s what kept Tony Stewart from winning the Wally in the Top Alcohol class Sunday at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. In his drag racing debut, Stewart qualified second and advanced to the final round where he lost to third-generation racer Madison Payne.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy