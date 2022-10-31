Read full article on original website
Related
vinlove.net
Ordinary things in Vietnam that surprise foreign tourists when they experience it for the first time
For foreign tourists, things that seem so ordinary in Vietnam make them feel extremely strange when they first experience them. In addition to delicious food and beautiful destinations, Vietnam also impresses foreign tourists with its interesting cultural features that are unmatched anywhere else. Recently, Sonya Firsova – a Russian female...
vinlove.net
Take a look at the famous markets throughout Vietnam, everywhere is crowded with foreign tourists
Markets are not only a place to exchange and buy and sell but also place to show the culture of each region. There are markets that are both busy trading places and also tourist symbols of the city when visitors come here not only to buy their favorite items, and souvenirs but also to explore the architecture of the areas. Old and special market. The three North-Central-South regions all have markets with a long history that are loved by many tourists when visiting. When visiting these markets, visitors not only have the opportunity to shop for souvenirs and regional specialties but also discover a lot of interesting things about their own culture. market.
vinlove.net
Experience the world’s longest glass bridge in Vietnam
Recognized by the Guinness World Records as the world’s longest glass bridge, the Bach Long glass bridge at the Moc Chau Island tourist complex attracts a large number of tourists to admire and check-in. In the last days of October, Moc Chau (Son La) has not entered the peak...
Meet the wealthiest man in all of history
There was once a man in history that had a net worth nearly 4 times greater than that of Jeff Bezos. In the 13th century, Africa was one of the most prosperous and powerful regions in the world. The Mali Empire ruled over West African kingdoms, trading goods with Europe and North Africa. Mansa Musa, who ruled as Mansa Musa I from 1280-1337 CE, was known as the wealthiest man in all of history because he accumulated more than 400 tons of gold during his reign. He used this wealth to build great universities, libraries and mosques; he also expanded trade routes between Africa's two continents.
1,500-Year-Old Salt Works Submerged in Belize Lagoon Reveals Rare Mayan Architecture
Archaeologists at Ta’ab Nuk Na, the largest salt works site in Paynes Creek National Park in southern Belize, have uncovered a rare grouping of underwater Mayan structures. Their research, published today in the journal Antiquity, describes large residential buildings along with three salt kitchens submerged in the coastal lagoon. “[We found] hundreds of wooden posts that define the walls of Classic Maya ‘pole and thatch’ wooden buildings,” E. Cory Sills, a co-author of the study, said in a statement. “Since wood normally decays in the tropical landscape of the Maya area, the wooden buildings provide a rare view of the architecture...
A Mysterious Partially Submerged Structure in Ireland is a Prehistoric Tomb, New Research Finds
The tomb-like Carraig á Mhaistin stone structure, uncovered in Ireland’s Cork Harbour years ago, is now believed to be a megalithic dolmen. Previously, experts have been unsure whether it was prehistoric or a 19th-century “folly.” New research conducted by archaeologist Michael Gibbons indicated that the monument is in fact a megalithic dolmen. A small chamber on the west side of an unknown cairn, a man-made stone stack marking a burial mound, measures 82 feet long by 15 feet wide. The cairn was previously concealed due to rising sea levels. This is significant, as portal and court tombs “occasionally have intact long...
Meet the man that created the largest empire in history
The Mongol Empire was the largest contiguous land empire in history. You may be asking yourself, "Who is Genghis Khan?" Well, you're not alone. It's a good question. Who was this guy? What did he do? And why does his name keep coming up whenever I talk about world conquest and empire building?
Phys.org
Shrine discovered in Egyptian temple with evidence of previously unknown rituals
The Sikait Project research team, directed by Professor Joan Oller Guzmán from the Department of Antiquity and Middle Age Studies at the UAB, recently published in the American Journal of Archaeology the results obtained from the January 2019 excavation season at the ancient seaport of Berenike, located in Egypt's Eastern desert.
Ancient gold coins found hidden in a wall shed light on the Byzantine Empire
When someone stashed 44 gold coins into a wall in the seventh century, they may have hoped to one day return and find their treasure again. Instead, almost 1,400 years on, the coins have been found by Israeli archaeologists, who hailed the discovery as a rare glimpse into an ancient past at a tense time of violent conquest.
This palace in India is four times bigger than Buckingham Palace
Laxmi Vilas PalaceCredit: Pravega; Public Domain Image. The Laxmi Vilas Palace in Gujarat, India is one of the largest private residences in the world. It is also reported to be four times bigger than Buckingham Palace.
Archaeologists discovered the oldest Qur'an in the entire world
This is undoubtably the oldest manuscript of the Qur'an in the world. The dates and texts of the early manuscripts of the Qur'an have been used as evidence to support traditional Islamic views and to cast doubt on them by skeptics. A large number of existing manuscripts and fragments after the first 100 years of reported canoeing have made the text ripe for scholarly discussion.
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists Just Unearthed Nearly 300 Skeletons Beneath An Old Department Store In Wales
The researchers believe that this site in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire may have once been the lost medieval friary of St. Saviour's. A team of researchers excavating the site of an old department store discovered several hundred human bodies buried beneath the dirt, possibly signifying that the site was once a friary during the Middle Ages.
How old is ancient Egypt?
Here's how old ancient Egypt really is, according to Egyptologists and archaeologists.
The downfall of the Ancient Maya: The story of how the Mayans left their advanced limestone cities
In times past, the European colonists were out in the sea, always looking for new places to uncover, new lands to conquer, and new wealth to win. During such searches, they were sometimes successful in finding new lands to colonize. But, sometimes, they discovered abandoned lands with nobody to look after — like the Maya civilization that collapsed a long time before their arrival.
Huge Ancient Mayan town complete with temples and a market found under jungle floor
RESEARCHERS who conducted a recent expedition in Mexico have found former Mayan structures underneath the jungle floor. Using laser imaging technology, the group identified several houses, terraces, temples, and even canals beneath a jungle in the state of Campeche, reported Mirror. The Mayan settlement was under the Calakmul archaeological site.
2,500 Archaeologists Demand the British Museum Return Rosetta Stone to Egypt
More than 2,500 archaeologists have signed a petition calling on the British Museum in London to repatriate the Rosetta Stone to Egypt. This effort, which was launched last month, urges the Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly to officially request the object’s return, along with 16 other artifacts that were illegally and unethically removed from the country. Earlier this year, renowned Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass called for the Rosetta Stone’s return and announced his plans to circulate a petition. “Previously it was the government alone asking for Egyptian artifacts,” Monica Hanna, an archaeologist who cofounded the current restitution campaign, told CBS News. “But today this...
natureworldnews.com
Hundreds of Skeletons from Medieval Times Found Under a Department Store in Wales
Hundreds of skeletons dating back from the Medieval Times were found by archaeologists under a department store in Wales, United Kingdom, earlier in October. The establishment, which has been closed since 2013 after serving for over a century, is part of an ongoing renovation project when the unprecedented discovery was made.
World's oldest complete star map, lost for millennia, found inside medieval manuscript
Evidence points to the map being made by Hipparchus, the "father of scientific astronomy."
2,700-Year-Old Assyrian Carvings Unveiled as Part of New Archaeological Park in Iraq
An archaeological park with 2,700-year-old Assyrian carvings was revealed at a ceremony in northern Iraq on Sunday. The 13 rock-carved bas-reliefs were cut into the walls of an irrigation canal spanning six miles. Measuring 16 feet wide and 6-and-a-half feet tall, the carvings date from the reigns of Sargon II (721 BCE–705 BCE) and his son Sennacherib (705 BCE–681 BCE). They include depictions of kings praying to the gods. Archaeologists from Kurdistan and Italy’s University of Udine oversaw the dig since its launch in 2019. While there have been other rock reliefs in the country, Daniele Morandi Bonacossi, professor of Near Eastern archaeology...
vinlove.net
Buckwheat flowers bloom, and tourists everywhere flock to Ha Giang to check-in
Happiness Road in the past days is much busier when there are consecutive trips of tourist cars, personal cars, and motorbikes in groups to Ha Giang to admire the blooming buckwheat flowers. After an early flight from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi, Ms. Ngo Thi Kim Hoan (HCMC) continued...
Comments / 0