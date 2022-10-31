Read full article on original website
Buckwheat flowers bloom, and tourists everywhere flock to Ha Giang to check-in
Happiness Road in the past days is much busier when there are consecutive trips of tourist cars, personal cars, and motorbikes in groups to Ha Giang to admire the blooming buckwheat flowers. After an early flight from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi, Ms. Ngo Thi Kim Hoan (HCMC) continued...
Ordinary things in Vietnam that surprise foreign tourists when they experience it for the first time
For foreign tourists, things that seem so ordinary in Vietnam make them feel extremely strange when they first experience them. In addition to delicious food and beautiful destinations, Vietnam also impresses foreign tourists with its interesting cultural features that are unmatched anywhere else. Recently, Sonya Firsova – a Russian female...
Take a look at the famous markets throughout Vietnam, everywhere is crowded with foreign tourists
Markets are not only a place to exchange and buy and sell but also place to show the culture of each region. There are markets that are both busy trading places and also tourist symbols of the city when visitors come here not only to buy their favorite items, and souvenirs but also to explore the architecture of the areas. Old and special market. The three North-Central-South regions all have markets with a long history that are loved by many tourists when visiting. When visiting these markets, visitors not only have the opportunity to shop for souvenirs and regional specialties but also discover a lot of interesting things about their own culture. market.
Vietnam travel guide: Everything you need to know before you go
A country famous for the diversity of its landscapes as well as its food, history and temples, Vietnam is a wallet-friendly destination which encompasses South East Asia’s best bits – you’ll never be far from some delicious street food, a heritage site or a pagoda, and the sprawling museums – many of which are in former palaces and government buildings - in monument-packed cities such as Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh are fantastic places to learn about the country’s past.Travel restrictions and entry requirementsCurrently (as of October 2022) mask wearing is still compulsory in public. Neither tests nor proof of...
Floating around Hanoi, enjoying 1001 specialty dishes from Vietnam’s provinces and cities
No need to go far when staying in Hanoi, there are Cao Bang rolls, Hue beef noodles, Nghe An eel soup, or Saigon broken rice…. If you have not had the opportunity to set foot in the regions on the S-shaped strip of land yourself, why don’t you try the way of “traveling” through the culinary path? Because, even in the capital, there are countless restaurants serving regional specialties. Not to mention, the quality of food at a number of places is also quite standard, comparable to the “original”.
South Korea apologises after missile fired in response to North Korea test crashes
Live-fire drill with the US was supposed to be a show of strength, but ended in embarrassment and caused alarm among nearby residents
US Marines storm beach near disputed reef in South China Sea joint military drills
United States Marines on Friday stormed an uninhabited beach near the South China Sea in joint military exercises with the Philippines, Japan and South Korea.
North Korean air force launches 150 planes in rare large-scale drill
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. With leader Kim Jong Un looking on, North Korea’s air force launched 150 planes in a rare drill over the weekend that required a month’s worth of intensive pilot training and burned through precious jet fuel that has been in short supply since the 1990s, military sources in the country told RFA.
U.S. Vows to Teach Kim Jong Un a Lesson After Missile Over Japan
North Korea has test-fired a missile on its longest flight ever over Japan, inspiring the U.S. and South Korea to stage their own show of force with precision strikes on an islet in the Yellow Sea near North Korea’s southwest coast.The tit-for-tat exchange ratcheted up a sense of crisis in which North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un is defying threats by both Washington and Seoul to punish him while he makes good on his vow never to give up his nuclear program, sanctified in a newly passed law authorizing the North to nuke its enemies whenever Kim feels like it.The...
USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier races to North Korea after Kim’s biggest missile launch ever that can hit US bases
A US Navy aircraft carrier group is steaming to North Korea in a show of force after Kim's most worrying rocket launch yet. The hermit regime test-fired a nuclear capable ballistic missile farther than ever before, prompting air raid warnings in Japan as it flew overhead. The rocket flew 2,800...
Canada deports more than 200 North Korean escapees who took South Korean citizenship
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Canada has deported 242 North Korean escapees since 2018, and is in the process of sending home 512 more, after finding that many had gained South Korean citizenship before coming to Canada, RFA has learned from two Canadian government agencies.
China Has 'No Chance of Winning' Invasion of Taiwan: Official
Taiwan said it saw no signs that China was preparing to attack.
A War Between The United States And China Over Taiwan Might Be Coming
Boxing Glove Clash US vs ChinaPriyam Patel on Pixabay. According to remarks made by United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, China may be growing dissatisfied with the current status quo over the status of Taiwan and that the Asian power might be pursuing a faster timetable for reunification, one which could see coercive measures used. In the worst case scenario, this might mean an outright invasion as a potential option. Needless to say, tensions are rising as a result.
China issues dark missile warning to Australia after American plans to station nuclear-capable B-52 bombers near Darwin were revealed
A prominent Chinese commentator has warned Australia that China's missiles 'fly faster' than the US's nuclear-capable B-52 bombers - amid plans to station them in the country's north. The ominous message was posted to Twitter by a commentator who is closely linked to the Communist Party regime after reports the...
New images show China is arming artificial islands in disputed South China Sea
China has been flexing its muscle in the South China Sea region that it claims as its own. Apart from deploying its navy and aircraft, it has also begun arming existing islands in the region and building up artificial ones to meet its strategic requirement. Photographer Ezra Acayan flew close to these structures to learn more about what was happening on the ground, The Drive reported.
Admire the skin of the largest shark in Vietnam in Ganh Hao – Bac Lieu
Twelve years ago, an Ong shark (whale shark) “lucked” in the open sea and was brought ashore by Ganh Hao fisherman. After that, Ong fish is processed, stuffed with skin and displayed at Tomb of Ong Nam Hai. Tomb of Ong Nam Hai is located along Ganh Hao...
Spend a full day visiting Vinh Hy Bay, which is known as one of the four most beautiful bays in Vietnam
Not only listed by tourists in the list of the 4 most beautiful bays in the country, but Vinh Hy Bay also owns a beach road that makes many people fall in love with its unspoiled beauty. Vinh Hy Bay is always ranked in the list of the most beautiful...
China’s mystery spaceplane releases object into orbit
HELSINKI — China’s secretive reusable spaceplane has released an object into orbit, according to tracking data from the U.S. Space Force. China carried out the second launch of its “reusable experimental spacecraft” from Jiuquan in the Gobi Desert atop a Long March 2F rocket Aug. 4.
Giving chickens a herbal bath, wrapped in clay, the owner sells hundreds of chickens every day in Hanoi
Unlike traditional grilled chicken dishes, clay-coated chicken not only impresses with its different processing but also attracts diners with its strange and delicious taste. Clay-wrapped chicken is actually grilled chicken but wrapped in lotus leaves, cooked by braised in clay and grilled over charcoal. This method helps the chicken to be tender, fragrant, and intriguing to diners.
Memorable motorbike trip to Ha Giang by 3 Hanoi mothers and children
5 days of backpacking in Ha Giang, Hang and her children had experiences such as bathing in waterfalls, crossing the “Four Great Peaks” and roaming in Tu San – which is known as the deepest canyon in the Southeast. ASIAN,…. Ms. Bui Hang (43 years old, in...
