Read full article on original website
Related
Supreme Court to hear case of Texas couple fighting to keep adopted Native American child
Chad and Jennifer Brackeen are fighting to keep their adopted Native American child, against a law that gives tribes an advantage in custody disputes.
States With the Closest Senate Races This Election
The U.S. Senate is the most powerful body in congress. Currently, though, the Senate is split evenly between Republicans and Democrats (including Independents who caucus with the Democrats). Vice President Kamala Harris can cast tie-breaking votes, effectively putting the chamber in Democratic control. However, with the midterm elections only days away, that may soon change. […]
Biden, Trump, Obama hit trail as campaigns surge toward Election Day: live update
On Tuesday, control of the House of Representatives and Senate will be decided by voters. Here's the latest on midterm elections.
WEKU
Money will likely be the central tension in the U.N.'s COP27 climate negotiations
Global efforts to limit climate change can't happen without more aid. Rich countries promised $100 billion to poorer ones to cope with global warming but seven years later, have yet to deliver.
Comments / 0