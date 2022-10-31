Read full article on original website
BBC
South Korea Halloween crush: The lost belongings in pictures
The items are laid out neatly in the almost silent sports hall: designer handbags, well-worn trainers, headphones still nestled in their cases. They are some of the possessions left behind as people desperately tried to escape the crush which took the lives of more than 150 Halloween revellers in a Seoul neighbourhood on Saturday.
BBC
Itaewon crush: Five friends went out for Halloween; only two came home
Seoul's funeral homes are now filled with the bodies of young people and their heartbroken parents. At the end of a long corridor, Mr Sim and his wife sit crumpled on a small sofa, unable to lift their heads. Inside one of the rooms is the body of their son,...
A visual guide to how the Seoul Halloween crowd crush unfolded
More than 150 people were killed as mostly young people flooded the narrow, sloping streets of Itaewon to celebrate Halloween
vinlove.net
Giving chickens a herbal bath, wrapped in clay, the owner sells hundreds of chickens every day in Hanoi
Unlike traditional grilled chicken dishes, clay-coated chicken not only impresses with its different processing but also attracts diners with its strange and delicious taste. Clay-wrapped chicken is actually grilled chicken but wrapped in lotus leaves, cooked by braised in clay and grilled over charcoal. This method helps the chicken to be tender, fragrant, and intriguing to diners.
vinlove.net
The kind of tree with fallen leaves that no one picks up is a specialty only in the West, priced at 4 $/kg
Wanting to enjoy this leaf is not easy because no everywhere can find it. In the provinces of the Mekong Delta, there is a tree that people often plant in their gardens for shade. Moreover, people often pick the leaves of this plant to use as raw vegetables, served with some dishes. It’s a weevil tree (Cynometra ramiflora).
Eater
Part Ghost Kitchen, Part Food Hall, a Futuristic Dining Destination Opens in Orange County
Local Kitchens, a food hall with nine locations in the Bay Area, opened its first Southern California branch in Huntington Beach last Thursday, October 27. The seven brands inside the newest outlet at 7151 Warner Avenue include Los Angeles restaurants Chicas Tacos and Hanchic; Bay Area imports SAJJ Mediterranean and Sushirrito; and Southern California brands Baby’s Badass Burgers, Backyard Bowls, and Locali.
Eater
Allow Us to Present the Bay Area’s Best-Dressed Bar and Restaurant Folks of Halloween 2022
Sure, we all dressed up in 2020 and 2021 for Halloween despite the pandemic — albeit socially distanced and celebrating at home, mostly — but this year just feels different. Eater SF noticed a number of fun group costumes popping up at restaurants and bars throughout the Bay Area this weekend, and in celebration of All Hallows Eve itself, here’s a roundup of our favorite staff costumes we spied on Instagram.
vinlove.net
Unspoiled beauty on Thanh Lan island
QUANG NINH – Thanh Lan is the largest island in Co To district with many beautiful beaches not many people know about. Thanh Lan Island, belonging to Thanh Lan commune, is the largest island in the Co To district with an area of 27 km2, about 4 km from the big Co To island. On the island, there are about 1,200 people living mainly by fishing.
vinlove.net
There is a school that specializes in nearly 150 years of life: Ancient architecture full of romance, if you want to come here, you must study very well!
This is one of the oldest and most prestigious schools in Ho Chi Minh City. Tran Dai Nghia High School for the Gifted in Ho Chi Minh City (also known by the familiar name “Tran Chuyen”) is one of the oldest and most prestigious schools in Ho Chi Minh City.
vinlove.net
The weaving of La Chi people
HA GIANG – The cotton growing and weaving profession of La Chi people, Na Khuong commune, Quang Binh district has been preserved for a long time.
vinlove.net
Buckwheat flowers bloom, and tourists everywhere flock to Ha Giang to check-in
Happiness Road in the past days is much busier when there are consecutive trips of tourist cars, personal cars, and motorbikes in groups to Ha Giang to admire the blooming buckwheat flowers. After an early flight from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi, Ms. Ngo Thi Kim Hoan (HCMC) continued...
vinlove.net
Ordinary things in Vietnam that surprise foreign tourists when they experience it for the first time
For foreign tourists, things that seem so ordinary in Vietnam make them feel extremely strange when they first experience them. In addition to delicious food and beautiful destinations, Vietnam also impresses foreign tourists with its interesting cultural features that are unmatched anywhere else. Recently, Sonya Firsova – a Russian female...
vinlove.net
Six popular types of bread in Saigon
The crispy bread combines many types of fillings such as shumai, fish cake, roast pork, and skin… is popular with many people. Bread is one of the closest, easy to eat and convenient to take anywhere. In particular, in Saigon, this dish has many variations, helping to satisfy the taste of many diners.
vinlove.net
Memorable motorbike trip to Ha Giang by 3 Hanoi mothers and children
5 days of backpacking in Ha Giang, Hang and her children had experiences such as bathing in waterfalls, crossing the “Four Great Peaks” and roaming in Tu San – which is known as the deepest canyon in the Southeast. ASIAN,…. Ms. Bui Hang (43 years old, in...
vinlove.net
Vegetarian restaurant on the cliff to eat, you have to climb the pass and wade streams
NINH THUAN – Isolated on a cliff, nearly 2 km from the center of Vinh Hy Bay, the vegetarian restaurant challenges diners when they come for the first time. In early October, Thu Ha, 36 years old, Hanoi, chose Vinh Hy Bay as a tourist destination to relax before changing jobs. Arriving in Vinh Hy when it was the rainy season, the vineyards were not many, so according to a local, she went to a vegetarian restaurant on the top of the mountain in the buffer zone of Nui Chua National Park.
vinlove.net
A trip to Binh Lieu is the most memorable memory of Binh Dinh girl
The most memorable memory of the Binh Dinh girl when coming to Binh Lieu is… crying and experiencing heart-stopping times because she is afraid of ghosts and the dark. Mai Phuong Thao, 24, and her boyfriend run a small coffee shop in Binh Dinh. On October 15, she and her friend visited Binh Lieu (Quang Ninh) for two days and two nights. Thao is very excited to come to this border mountainous district. The reason is that Binh Lieu in October has beautiful reeds. When she arrived, the mop had not yet fully bloomed, but “it’s already beautiful”.
vinlove.net
The road to conquer Ha Giang god cliff on Ma Pi Leng pass
Ha Giang white rock cliff is also known as god cliff, located 160km from Ha Giang center, right on Ma Pi Leng pass, about 2km from Dong Van and Meo Vac. When conquering this cliff, you will surely have to admire the majestic natural beauty, the clear blue sky, the winding Nho Que river, and the mountains and hills.(Photo: Hoai Nam/Vietnam+)
Vietnam travel guide: Everything you need to know before you go
A country famous for the diversity of its landscapes as well as its food, history and temples, Vietnam is a wallet-friendly destination which encompasses South East Asia’s best bits – you’ll never be far from some delicious street food, a heritage site or a pagoda, and the sprawling museums – many of which are in former palaces and government buildings - in monument-packed cities such as Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh are fantastic places to learn about the country’s past.
Harper's Bazaar
Polène Bags Bring Out Big Feelings
On an early September evening, the block of Paris's Rue de Richelieu behind the Bibliothèque nationale de France was quiet and sparsely populated with two exceptions. The first was me, the lone tourist on the massive library's side, on my way to dinner. The second, on the opposite side, was a line of shoppers snaking out of an elegantly lit store's entrance and around the corner. At the very front, a security guard blocked the entrance and fended off pleas from the first two women in line—cash in hand—to bring the exact bags they wanted outside for them.
vinlove.net
See the oldest lighthouse in Vietnam located on a wild, rugged island
Long Chau Lighthouse stands out among the thorny rocky mountains as a highlight of the unspoiled island. Traveling to the sea and islands, in addition to the fine white sand, cherishing the clear blue water under the fresh trees, towards a slightly higher angle, it is impossible not to mention the lighthouses that quietly catch the wind and wind, solid over time. time.
