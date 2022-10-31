Read full article on original website
Giving chickens a herbal bath, wrapped in clay, the owner sells hundreds of chickens every day in Hanoi
Unlike traditional grilled chicken dishes, clay-coated chicken not only impresses with its different processing but also attracts diners with its strange and delicious taste. Clay-wrapped chicken is actually grilled chicken but wrapped in lotus leaves, cooked by braised in clay and grilled over charcoal. This method helps the chicken to be tender, fragrant, and intriguing to diners.
Unspoiled beauty on Thanh Lan island
QUANG NINH – Thanh Lan is the largest island in Co To district with many beautiful beaches not many people know about. Thanh Lan Island, belonging to Thanh Lan commune, is the largest island in the Co To district with an area of 27 km2, about 4 km from the big Co To island. On the island, there are about 1,200 people living mainly by fishing.
The road to conquer Ha Giang god cliff on Ma Pi Leng pass
Ha Giang white rock cliff is also known as god cliff, located 160km from Ha Giang center, right on Ma Pi Leng pass, about 2km from Dong Van and Meo Vac. When conquering this cliff, you will surely have to admire the majestic natural beauty, the clear blue sky, the winding Nho Que river, and the mountains and hills.(Photo: Hoai Nam/Vietnam+)
The kind of tree with fallen leaves that no one picks up is a specialty only in the West, priced at 4 $/kg
Wanting to enjoy this leaf is not easy because no everywhere can find it. In the provinces of the Mekong Delta, there is a tree that people often plant in their gardens for shade. Moreover, people often pick the leaves of this plant to use as raw vegetables, served with some dishes. It’s a weevil tree (Cynometra ramiflora).
Buckwheat flowers bloom, and tourists everywhere flock to Ha Giang to check-in
Happiness Road in the past days is much busier when there are consecutive trips of tourist cars, personal cars, and motorbikes in groups to Ha Giang to admire the blooming buckwheat flowers. After an early flight from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi, Ms. Ngo Thi Kim Hoan (HCMC) continued...
Memorable motorbike trip to Ha Giang by 3 Hanoi mothers and children
5 days of backpacking in Ha Giang, Hang and her children had experiences such as bathing in waterfalls, crossing the “Four Great Peaks” and roaming in Tu San – which is known as the deepest canyon in the Southeast. ASIAN,…. Ms. Bui Hang (43 years old, in...
Vegetarian restaurant on the cliff to eat, you have to climb the pass and wade streams
NINH THUAN – Isolated on a cliff, nearly 2 km from the center of Vinh Hy Bay, the vegetarian restaurant challenges diners when they come for the first time. In early October, Thu Ha, 36 years old, Hanoi, chose Vinh Hy Bay as a tourist destination to relax before changing jobs. Arriving in Vinh Hy when it was the rainy season, the vineyards were not many, so according to a local, she went to a vegetarian restaurant on the top of the mountain in the buffer zone of Nui Chua National Park.
The Hanoi Museum suddenly became a virtual living coordinate that is hunted by young people because of the new check-in corners
Possessing an eye-catching art space and countless poetic virtual live backgrounds, Hanoi Museum is becoming an impressive check-in point loved by many young people. Hanoi is home to many impressive museums and art centers. It was thought that these historical and cultural places were gradually sinking into oblivion, but in recent times, young people have flocked to the museum, which is not only an ideal destination for art enthusiasts, who love culture but also extremely cool virtual living coordinates with countless beautiful corners.
A trip to Binh Lieu is the most memorable memory of Binh Dinh girl
The most memorable memory of the Binh Dinh girl when coming to Binh Lieu is… crying and experiencing heart-stopping times because she is afraid of ghosts and the dark. Mai Phuong Thao, 24, and her boyfriend run a small coffee shop in Binh Dinh. On October 15, she and her friend visited Binh Lieu (Quang Ninh) for two days and two nights. Thao is very excited to come to this border mountainous district. The reason is that Binh Lieu in October has beautiful reeds. When she arrived, the mop had not yet fully bloomed, but “it’s already beautiful”.
See the oldest lighthouse in Vietnam located on a wild, rugged island
Long Chau Lighthouse stands out among the thorny rocky mountains as a highlight of the unspoiled island. Traveling to the sea and islands, in addition to the fine white sand, cherishing the clear blue water under the fresh trees, towards a slightly higher angle, it is impossible not to mention the lighthouses that quietly catch the wind and wind, solid over time. time.
In addition to popular dishes, international tourists also enjoy the unique machine-pressed sugarcane juice in Vietnam
Not only has a delicious taste, but sugarcane juice also impresses foreign tourists with its unique way of pressing. The journey to discover Vietnam always brings many unforgettable experiences for foreign tourists. Besides traveling and visiting beautiful places, foreign tourists also have a special love for our country’s cuisine because of its diversity and uniqueness in both eating and processing. In addition to “brand” dishes such as pho, bread, bun cha, etc., the simple sugarcane juice in Vietnam also makes many foreign tourists “fall in love” when they try it for the first time.
Nam Du Island in the beautiful season at the end of the year
KIEN GIANG – Blue sky in the same pristine beauty of large and small islands attracts tourists to Nam Du in the last days of the year. Nam Du archipelago belongs to An Son and Nam Du communes, Kien Hai district, about 120 km from the Rach Gia coast. It consists of 21 large and small islands, of which 11 are inhabited.
The village “builds houses” for birds, produces 3000 pieces/day, and workers can’t finish their work
In Thanh Oai district, Hanoi, there is Canh Hoach village famous for making bird cages hundreds of years old. From a side job, it has become the main livelihood of the whole village, helping many households get rich. Visiting Canh Hoach village (nominal name is Vac village) in Dan Hoa...
The top 3 commercial centers become “food streets” for many families
A shopping center is always a place that attracts many families thanks to its spacious space, rich and attractive dishes, and reasonable prices. In particular, there are also play areas convenient for children to explore. Emart. Address: 366 VND. Phan Van Tri, Ward 5, Go Vap, Ho Chi Minh City.
Come to Dien Bien to eat sticky rice with cassava, rice lam sticky rice with upland rice
Thai people in Dien Bien eat cassava sticky rice, rice lam dipped with salt and chili, skewered. Going to the Northwest, especially Dien Bien, in the late autumn days when the weather starts to get cold, visitors are often attracted by the hot new rice dishes prepared by the locals. One of them is sticky rice with cassava – a traditional dish of the Thai ethnic group. Cassava sticky rice has the soft, fleshy, greasy and aromatic flavor of upland sticky rice cooked with cassava roots.
The 73-year-old man takes his wife to travel everywhere: “The more you go, the better you feel”
Going through the old forests in Laos, holding the steering wheel firmly through the winding slopes of Kon Tum hills… Mr. Phuoc Minh (73 years old) and his wife had valuable experiences during the trip. The West has bright yellow rice fields, the red river is filled with alluvium;...
