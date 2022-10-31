Read full article on original website
Giant, Horrid Deep-Sea Louse-Like Creature Filmed Feasting on Fish Head
Giant isopods are thought to have existed for more than 160 million years, evidence from the fossil record indicates.
Oldest Fish Trap Ever Found in North America Discovered in Alaska
Scientists in Alaska recently found the oldest fishing trap, dating 11,000 years ago. The team from both robotics company Sunfish Inc. and Sealaska Heritage Institute discovered the fishing trap in Shakan Bay on the west side of Prince of Wales Island. The weir was first found using sonar in 2010 but has now been confirmed as a former fish trap.
vinlove.net
Giving chickens a herbal bath, wrapped in clay, the owner sells hundreds of chickens every day in Hanoi
Unlike traditional grilled chicken dishes, clay-coated chicken not only impresses with its different processing but also attracts diners with its strange and delicious taste. Clay-wrapped chicken is actually grilled chicken but wrapped in lotus leaves, cooked by braised in clay and grilled over charcoal. This method helps the chicken to be tender, fragrant, and intriguing to diners.
vinlove.net
The kind of tree with fallen leaves that no one picks up is a specialty only in the West, priced at 4 $/kg
Wanting to enjoy this leaf is not easy because no everywhere can find it. In the provinces of the Mekong Delta, there is a tree that people often plant in their gardens for shade. Moreover, people often pick the leaves of this plant to use as raw vegetables, served with some dishes. It’s a weevil tree (Cynometra ramiflora).
Australian Shepherd Herds Massive Bull Moose Towards Its Owner Out On A Hike
Or… at least he is trying to be. I mean, I certainly don’t want an up close and personal encounter with a moose, but having a dog that wants you to see a big ol’ bull doesn’t sound like a bad thing either. Moose are actually...
vinlove.net
Unspoiled beauty on Thanh Lan island
QUANG NINH – Thanh Lan is the largest island in Co To district with many beautiful beaches not many people know about. Thanh Lan Island, belonging to Thanh Lan commune, is the largest island in the Co To district with an area of 27 km2, about 4 km from the big Co To island. On the island, there are about 1,200 people living mainly by fishing.
Take Your First Peek Inside the Luxurious New Orient Express Train
A luxurious new take on the iconic Orient Express train is coming in 2025, and you can take you first sneak peek now. A first round of images of the updated car interiors was recently unveiled at an immersive virtual reality exhibition called the “Orient Express Revelation,” which was displayed during Paris art week.
vinlove.net
Hunting food for lobsters, earning millions every day
For about 3 years now, many Ha Tinh fishermen have added a job of diving in the Gulf to catch black mussels and sell them as food for lobsters. This job helps them earn millions in one morning.
BBC
Size of fishing fleet cut as Isle of Man king scallop season opens
Fewer boats will take to Manx waters for the start of the Isle of Man king scallop season as part of efforts to protect the fishery's future. Sixty vessels have been authorised to fish by the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA), which is down from 75 last year.
vinlove.net
The weaving of La Chi people
HA GIANG – The cotton growing and weaving profession of La Chi people, Na Khuong commune, Quang Binh district has been preserved for a long time.
yankodesign.com
World’s first Pure Graphene blanket can simultaneously cool and warm you to keep you comfy
Graphene. A wonder-material that’s fabricated from a mere sheet of carbon molecules, but is stronger than steel, more conductive than copper, and has applications in electronics, biomedicals, aerospace, and even in warfare. You wouldn’t expect it to also be the perfect material to make blankets, but here we are. Meet HILU, a unique blanket that’s made from actual woven graphene fibers with the exclusive Adaptex Technology. It has the unique ability to thermoregulate you while you sleep, giving you warmth in the winters and keeping you cool in the summers. It’s soft, but stronger than steel, while also being hypoallergenic, naturally anti-bacterial, and eco friendly.
vinlove.net
Buckwheat flowers bloom, and tourists everywhere flock to Ha Giang to check-in
Happiness Road in the past days is much busier when there are consecutive trips of tourist cars, personal cars, and motorbikes in groups to Ha Giang to admire the blooming buckwheat flowers. After an early flight from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi, Ms. Ngo Thi Kim Hoan (HCMC) continued...
‘He found beauty and colour everywhere’: celebrating the life of Nicholas Harding | David Marr
We will miss the award-winning painter who died this week aged 66
vinlove.net
Vegetarian restaurant on the cliff to eat, you have to climb the pass and wade streams
NINH THUAN – Isolated on a cliff, nearly 2 km from the center of Vinh Hy Bay, the vegetarian restaurant challenges diners when they come for the first time. In early October, Thu Ha, 36 years old, Hanoi, chose Vinh Hy Bay as a tourist destination to relax before changing jobs. Arriving in Vinh Hy when it was the rainy season, the vineyards were not many, so according to a local, she went to a vegetarian restaurant on the top of the mountain in the buffer zone of Nui Chua National Park.
vinlove.net
A trip to Binh Lieu is the most memorable memory of Binh Dinh girl
The most memorable memory of the Binh Dinh girl when coming to Binh Lieu is… crying and experiencing heart-stopping times because she is afraid of ghosts and the dark. Mai Phuong Thao, 24, and her boyfriend run a small coffee shop in Binh Dinh. On October 15, she and her friend visited Binh Lieu (Quang Ninh) for two days and two nights. Thao is very excited to come to this border mountainous district. The reason is that Binh Lieu in October has beautiful reeds. When she arrived, the mop had not yet fully bloomed, but “it’s already beautiful”.
vinlove.net
Nam Du Island in the beautiful season at the end of the year
KIEN GIANG – Blue sky in the same pristine beauty of large and small islands attracts tourists to Nam Du in the last days of the year. Nam Du archipelago belongs to An Son and Nam Du communes, Kien Hai district, about 120 km from the Rach Gia coast. It consists of 21 large and small islands, of which 11 are inhabited.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Secrets to secret doors revealed
When the folks at Murphy Door approached me to do a project with them, it didn’t take a lot of coaxing. I’ve been fascinated by secret doors and hidden compartments for as long as I can remember, and I had a project in mind. Hidden doors today. Hidden...
vinlove.net
Come to Dien Bien to eat sticky rice with cassava, rice lam sticky rice with upland rice
Thai people in Dien Bien eat cassava sticky rice, rice lam dipped with salt and chili, skewered. Going to the Northwest, especially Dien Bien, in the late autumn days when the weather starts to get cold, visitors are often attracted by the hot new rice dishes prepared by the locals. One of them is sticky rice with cassava – a traditional dish of the Thai ethnic group. Cassava sticky rice has the soft, fleshy, greasy and aromatic flavor of upland sticky rice cooked with cassava roots.
a-z-animals.com
This Adult Tiger Makes Jumping Straight Up Into a Tree Look Effortless
This Adult Tiger Makes Jumping Straight Up Into a Tree Look Effortless. Tigers are magnificent animals that are becoming rarer and rarer as their population dwindles. The tiger in the video is a Sumatran tiger found in the Flamingo Land Zoo in the UK. With most tigers living in captivity...
vinlove.net
See the oldest lighthouse in Vietnam located on a wild, rugged island
Long Chau Lighthouse stands out among the thorny rocky mountains as a highlight of the unspoiled island. Traveling to the sea and islands, in addition to the fine white sand, cherishing the clear blue water under the fresh trees, towards a slightly higher angle, it is impossible not to mention the lighthouses that quietly catch the wind and wind, solid over time. time.
