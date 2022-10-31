Graphene. A wonder-material that’s fabricated from a mere sheet of carbon molecules, but is stronger than steel, more conductive than copper, and has applications in electronics, biomedicals, aerospace, and even in warfare. You wouldn’t expect it to also be the perfect material to make blankets, but here we are. Meet HILU, a unique blanket that’s made from actual woven graphene fibers with the exclusive Adaptex Technology. It has the unique ability to thermoregulate you while you sleep, giving you warmth in the winters and keeping you cool in the summers. It’s soft, but stronger than steel, while also being hypoallergenic, naturally anti-bacterial, and eco friendly.

3 DAYS AGO