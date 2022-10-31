ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Noah Syndergaard back on World Series stage as Phillies’ Game 3 starter

By Dan Martin
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QFZdN_0isZxR7M00

PHILADELPHIA — The last time Noah Syndergaard started a World Series game, the right-hander fired a 97 mph fastball over the head of Kansas City shortstop Alcides Escobar with the first pitch of the game.

“I feel like it really made a statement to start the game off, that guys can’t dig in there and get too aggressive because I’ll come in there,” Syndergaard said after Game 3 of that 2015 World Series. “If they have a problem with me throwing inside, they can meet me at 60 feet, 6 inches away.”

It angered the Royals, who scored three runs against Syndergaard in the first three innings, but the right-hander rebounded and pitched well in the only game the Mets won in that Series.

Seven years later, Syndergaard is finally back, this time with the Phillies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wRq7h_0isZxR7M00
Noah Syndergaard will start for the Phillies in Game 3.
USA TODAY Sports

He’ll start Game 3 against the Astros on Monday night at Citizens Bank Park, with the series tied, 1-1.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ETWNV_0isZxR7M00
Ex-Met Rafael Montero now a key Astros piece amid career revival

Injuries, including Tommy John surgery, derailed his career with the Mets and he signed with the Angels prior to this season before the struggling Halos sent him to the Phillies at the trade deadline.

The 30-year-old hasn’t pitched much in the postseason and likely won’t be asked to go much longer than three innings, but his former manager will be watching.

“I’m glad he’s back,” Terry Collins said by phone Sunday. “I just hope he reins himself in a little bit. He was great for us in ’15 and there was no stopping him. He’s not the same guy. He doesn’t throw 100 [mph] anymore. If he did, watch out.”

Not only did Syndergaard go up and in on Escobar in the World Series, but he also hit Chase Utley with a pitch in 2016 after Utley enraged the Mets with what they believed was a dirty slide that took out shortstop Ruben Tejada in Game 2 the 2015 NLDS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gq3FC_0isZxR7M00
Noah Syndergaard pitches for the Mets in Game 3 of the 2015 World Series.
Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

But Collins believes Syndergaard can still deliver for the Phillies.

“He understands, I think, he’s got to be a different guy,” Collins said. “We all remember him throwing the ball behind [Escobar’s] head and hitting Utley in the back in ‘16. That’s him.”

Still, that wasn’t all Syndergaard was about with the Mets, which is why Collins believes he’s able to survive with diminished velocity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CZb3h_0isZxR7M00
Noah Syndergaard is in his first season with the Phillies.
USA TODAY Sports

His fastball, which averaged 99.6 mph in 2017, was at 94.5 mph this season, but Syndergaard was solid with both the Angels and the Phillies and gave up just one run in 5 ¹/₃ innings in three appearances in the playoffs.

“I mean, seven years just seems like a long time ago,” Syndergaard said in a Zoom call on Sunday. “I was just a very naive rookie at the time. I’ve had a lot of baseball under my belt since then to mature and to accumulate some experience. I’ve been in this scenario before. I think the Phillies have been in this scenario before. We’re even 1-1, taking it back to the Bank where I think we’re pretty dangerous.”

It’s that experience that helped lead Phillies manager Rob Thomson to decide to go to Syndergaard as he tries to piece together a rotation.

“I don’t really worry too much about Noah, about his nerves and getting caught up in the moment,” Thomson said. “He’s a pretty steady guy, and he’s been through it before, so I feel pretty confident in that.”

