ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Shaquille O'Neal Uses 1 Word To Describe Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines last week when he published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. The post called six million Jewish people dying in the Holocaust one of "five major falsehoods" created by the "Jewish controlled media."
IRVING, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Dwight Howard Has A Message For The Warriors

Dwight Howard wants to play another year. Dwight Howard was a force to be reckoned with during the early stages of his career. Of course, everyone is familiar with how he was able to carry the Orlando Magic to the NBA Finals back in 2009. Unfortunately, from there on out, Howard struggled to really find a permanent home in the NBA.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet NBA Star Donovan Mitchell’s Girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook

Donovan “Spida” Mitchell is making a phenomenal effort for the Cleveland Cavaliers. And if there were an early-season MVP, he would have been a strong contender. Mitchell, along with his teammate Kevin Love, recently made NBA history with the Cavs win. Moreover, his love life seems to be thriving, too. Donovan Mitchell’s girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook, shared a picture of them together for the first time at the end of September 2022. And Cavaliers Nation is wondering who this new girlfriend is. So we reveal the full biography of Spida’s girlfriend in this Tinara Westbrook wiki.
CLEVELAND, OH
ESPN

Russell Westbrook buys mansion near Lakers teammate LeBron James

If LeBron James and Russell Westbrook didn't see each other at work, they could now see each other around the same neighborhood at home. Westbrook, point guard for the Los Angeles Lakers, purchased a mansion in Los Angeles Westside for $33.5 million. He bought the home from Petra Ecclestone, the billionaire heiress and daughter of former Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Steve Nash out as Brooklyn Nets coach after chaotic tenure

Steve Nash is out as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets, the team announced Tuesday. Speaking before Tuesday night's game against the Chicago Bulls, Nets general manager Sean Marks said that both he and Nash thought this was the right time to make a move, and acknowledged that the pair of friends knew this decision probably would be made sooner rather than later -- especially after Brooklyn struggled to a 2-5 start under Nash.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
ESPN

James, Davis help Lakers win for first time this season

LOS ANGELES -- — LeBron James scored 26 points and Anthony Davis added 23 to help the Los Angeles Lakers to their first win of the season with a 121-110 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night. Russell Westbrook had 18 points for the Lakers (1-5), who had...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Steph upset over 'awful' overturned foul call vs. Heat

Steph Curry believes the refs in the Warriors' 116-109 loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday night at FTX Arena robbed him of three free throws that potentially could have tied the game late in the fourth quarter. "It's an awful call," Curry told reporters after the game. "What do...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy