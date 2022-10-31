Read full article on original website
Related
WNDU
Races to watch, early voting continues in St. Joseph County
INDIANA (WNDU) - The 2022 midterms are officially less than a week away, and St. Joseph County voters are turning out - and turning in ballots - by the thousands. The latest information from county election supervisors indicates 7,306 people have voted in-person at the County-City Building, and 6,094 mail-in ballots have been received. Officials are waiting on some 2,000 absentee ballots to be returned via mail.
hometownnewsnow.com
Kellems/Kiel Vie for Seat
(La Porte County, IN) - The race for the District 1 seat on the LaPorte County Council pits a longtime police officer against a member of the LaCrosse Town Council since he was 18. Democrat Mike Kellems and Republican Justin Kiel are vying for the seat now held by Terry...
abc57.com
St. Joseph County Police searching for alleged suspects
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The St. Joseph County Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people seen in the following photos. If you have any information, please contact Sgt. Parmelee at [email protected] or at 574-261-5568.
WANE-TV
Indiana Rep. Bob Morris: Stop turning my signs into pumpkin signs
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Handmade signs to advertise pumpkins on the city’s north side seem to have something in common beyond the spray paint. They were originally signs for something – or someone – else. Like State Rep. Bob Morris’ (R-Dist. 84) campaign. “In...
michiganradio.org
A mystery in Michigan's 6th District race: where is the GOP candidate?
Michigan’s redrawn 6th Congressional district has a popular, incumbent Democrat seeking re-election and a Republican challenger who has been virtually invisible since winning the primary in August. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell is ever-present on the campaign trail while GOP primary winner, Whittney Williams, is nowhere to be found. On a...
Indiana: What to expect on election night
Here’s a look at what to expect on election night:
Indiana continues to add paper backups to voting machines
INDIANAPOLIS – Election Day is just over a week away, and officials take several steps to ensure the vote is secure. “It’s very rare in the United States for there to be any problems with ballots or equipment security,” said Shruti Rana, chair of the Monroe County Election Board. Rana is quite familiar with the procedures […]
wbiw.com
Attorney General Todd Rokita files enforcement actions against two alleged illegal robocalls
INDIANA – Attorney General Todd Rokita today announced the national Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force is enforcing investigative demands sent to two voice service providers over alleged involvement in illegal robocalls. “We’re working every day to protect Hoosiers from these annoying and illegal robocalls,” Attorney General Rokita said. “That means...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Election Results: Jocelyn Benson vs. Kristina Karamo in secretary of state race
(FOX 2) - Michigan's official who oversees every election in the state, including the 2022 midterms, is herself up for re-election as Jocelyn Benson is seeking another term vs Republican challenger Kristina Karamo. Results will begin coming in at 8 p.m. Nov. 8. Benson was elected in the historic 2018...
Detroit News
Michigan Chamber endorses Tudor Dixon seven days before Election Day
Lansing — After months of sitting on the sidelines, the Michigan Chamber of Commerce got involved in the governor's race Tuesday, endorsing Republican Tudor Dixon over Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer a week before Election Day. The chamber, a group that advocates on behalf of businesses in Lansing, said the...
thecentersquare.com
Indiana Dems renew call for suspension of gas tax as prices rises
(The Center Square) — Indiana’s Gasoline Usage Tax increased to 23.1 cents this week, bringing the total tax per gallon of gas paid by Hoosiers to a record high of 74.5 cents. Of that amount 33 cents is Indiana tax and 18.4 cents is federal tax. Though higher...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to not instate blanket pardons for minor marijuana offenses
On Oct.17, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said he won’t show leniency to Indiana residents for minor marijuana offenses, despite President Biden’s request for governors to consider state- level pardons. The Biden administration announced a plan to pardon thousands of offenders convicted for simple marijuana possession at the federal...
abc57.com
Now Hiring Michiana: Plowing the way with INDOT
MISHAWAKA, Ind., -- This week on Now Hiring Michiana ABC57's Morgan Clark hit the road with the Indiana Department of Transportation ahead of the winter season with a behind-the-wheel look at what it’s like to work the winter seasonal positions. It’s a familiar sight for many Midwesterners: snow-covered roadways....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on 3 ballot proposals 1 week before election
The majority of Michigan voters are supporting all three proposals appearing on the ballot this election, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. Results from a survey of Michigan voters conducted between Oct. 26-28 found that Michigan voters largely support proposals 1 and 2. Proposal 3 is a bit more complicated, as a majority of voters support it, but that support has decreased in recent weeks.
95.3 MNC
Police chase ends with crash in St. Joseph County
A suspect is in jail after a police chase. It happened on Monday, Oct. 31, on Lincolnway East when St. Joseph County Police pursued a suspected drug dealer on Rush Street. The suspect, Anthony Barr, crashed his car into multiple telephone poles before it came to a rest on a residential lawn.
indypolitics.org
Judge Allows Suit Challenging State’s Ballot Access Law to Continue
WISH-TV is reporting a federal judge in Indianapolis says a challenge to the state’s ballot access law can proceed. The judge rejected a request from state leaders to dismiss the suit. The lawsuit, led by the state’s Libertarian and Green parties, challenges Indiana’s rules for ballot access for minor...
cbs4indy.com
How to find complaints or sanctions against Indiana doctors
Indiana state government websites with this information can be difficult to navigate. But with this guide, you should be able to see for yourself whether complaints have been filed against a doctor, or if that doctor’s license has been suspended or revoked. Complaints. Go to https://www.indianapcf.com/. Click “Search for...
buildingindiana.com
Diamond Pet Foods Chooses Indiana for $259M Facility
Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined Rushville Mayor Mike Pavey and executives from Diamond Pet Foods to announce the company’s plans to build a 700,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution center in Indiana to support its Midwest client base. To support the new $259 million state-of-the-art operation, the company plans to create up to 170 new jobs by the end of 2024.
Historic White Pigeon building ‘worth saving,’ won’t be demolished
The St. Joseph County village of White Pigeon won't have to worry about a key building in its main street being torn down for now.
WISH-TV
Car slides through standing water; crash on I-94 injures Indiana trooper
PORTAGE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana trooper was hurt Monday afternoon while investigating a single-vehicle crash on I-94 in northwestern Indiana, the state police say. Indiana Department of Transportation cameras captured the scene of the crash that happened just after 1:20 p.m. CDT Monday in the eastbound lanes of I-94, just east of the State Road 249 interchange.
Comments / 5