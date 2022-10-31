ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph County, IN

Comments / 5

Related
WNDU

Races to watch, early voting continues in St. Joseph County

INDIANA (WNDU) - The 2022 midterms are officially less than a week away, and St. Joseph County voters are turning out - and turning in ballots - by the thousands. The latest information from county election supervisors indicates 7,306 people have voted in-person at the County-City Building, and 6,094 mail-in ballots have been received. Officials are waiting on some 2,000 absentee ballots to be returned via mail.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Kellems/Kiel Vie for Seat

(La Porte County, IN) - The race for the District 1 seat on the LaPorte County Council pits a longtime police officer against a member of the LaCrosse Town Council since he was 18. Democrat Mike Kellems and Republican Justin Kiel are vying for the seat now held by Terry...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
michiganradio.org

A mystery in Michigan's 6th District race: where is the GOP candidate?

Michigan’s redrawn 6th Congressional district has a popular, incumbent Democrat seeking re-election and a Republican challenger who has been virtually invisible since winning the primary in August. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell is ever-present on the campaign trail while GOP primary winner, Whittney Williams, is nowhere to be found. On a...
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX59

Indiana continues to add paper backups to voting machines

INDIANAPOLIS – Election Day is just over a week away, and officials take several steps to ensure the vote is secure. “It’s very rare in the United States for there to be any problems with ballots or equipment security,” said Shruti Rana, chair of the Monroe County Election Board. Rana is quite familiar with the procedures […]
INDIANA STATE
Detroit News

Michigan Chamber endorses Tudor Dixon seven days before Election Day

Lansing — After months of sitting on the sidelines, the Michigan Chamber of Commerce got involved in the governor's race Tuesday, endorsing Republican Tudor Dixon over Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer a week before Election Day. The chamber, a group that advocates on behalf of businesses in Lansing, said the...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc57.com

Now Hiring Michiana: Plowing the way with INDOT

MISHAWAKA, Ind., -- This week on Now Hiring Michiana ABC57's Morgan Clark hit the road with the Indiana Department of Transportation ahead of the winter season with a behind-the-wheel look at what it’s like to work the winter seasonal positions. It’s a familiar sight for many Midwesterners: snow-covered roadways....
INDIANA STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on 3 ballot proposals 1 week before election

The majority of Michigan voters are supporting all three proposals appearing on the ballot this election, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. Results from a survey of Michigan voters conducted between Oct. 26-28 found that Michigan voters largely support proposals 1 and 2. Proposal 3 is a bit more complicated, as a majority of voters support it, but that support has decreased in recent weeks.
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 MNC

Police chase ends with crash in St. Joseph County

A suspect is in jail after a police chase. It happened on Monday, Oct. 31, on Lincolnway East when St. Joseph County Police pursued a suspected drug dealer on Rush Street. The suspect, Anthony Barr, crashed his car into multiple telephone poles before it came to a rest on a residential lawn.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
indypolitics.org

Judge Allows Suit Challenging State’s Ballot Access Law to Continue

WISH-TV is reporting a federal judge in Indianapolis says a challenge to the state’s ballot access law can proceed. The judge rejected a request from state leaders to dismiss the suit. The lawsuit, led by the state’s Libertarian and Green parties, challenges Indiana’s rules for ballot access for minor...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

How to find complaints or sanctions against Indiana doctors

Indiana state government websites with this information can be difficult to navigate. But with this guide, you should be able to see for yourself whether complaints have been filed against a doctor, or if that doctor’s license has been suspended or revoked. Complaints. Go to https://www.indianapcf.com/. Click “Search for...
INDIANA STATE
buildingindiana.com

Diamond Pet Foods Chooses Indiana for $259M Facility

Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined Rushville Mayor Mike Pavey and executives from Diamond Pet Foods to announce the company’s plans to build a 700,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution center in Indiana to support its Midwest client base. To support the new $259 million state-of-the-art operation, the company plans to create up to 170 new jobs by the end of 2024.
RUSHVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Car slides through standing water; crash on I-94 injures Indiana trooper

PORTAGE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana trooper was hurt Monday afternoon while investigating a single-vehicle crash on I-94 in northwestern Indiana, the state police say. Indiana Department of Transportation cameras captured the scene of the crash that happened just after 1:20 p.m. CDT Monday in the eastbound lanes of I-94, just east of the State Road 249 interchange.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy