Ann Arbor, MI

The Exponent

Four more Michigan St. players suspended after Michigan altercation

Michigan State suspended an additional four players Tuesday in the wake of Saturday night's altercation in the tunnel of Michigan Stadium. Defensive ends Jacoby Windmon and Brandon Wright and cornerbacks Justin White and Malcolm Jones were suspended Tuesday. Previously, the Spartans had suspended linebacker Tank Brown, safety Angelo Grose, defensive end Zion Young and cornerback Khary Crump for their involvement.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thecomeback.com

New update surfaces after shocking Michigan-Michigan State fight

The aftermath of the shocking Michigan-Michigan State fight over the weekend reached another critical point Tuesday. After four players were suspended indefinitely earlier in the week, the Michigan State program announced Tuesday that four more players now must serve indefinite suspensions. “We are suspending student-athletes Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby...
WILX-TV

MSU players speak to media following Saturday’s game at Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Members of the Michigan State University football team speak with the media following the team’s loss to rival Michigan on Saturday. The loss has been overshadowed by postgame events that left four players suspended. Head coach Mel Tucker shared his thoughts with the media...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Mel Tucker on delayed preparation for Illinois and injury updates

EAST LANSING – Mel Tucker’s typical Sunday was significantly altered last week. The Michigan State coach was dealing with the fallout of a postgame incident after a loss at Michigan and reviewing video evidence before announcing Sunday night four players are suspended indefinitely. Tucker said he addressed the...
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Wayne State's longtime athletic director placed on leave

Detroit — Rob Fournier, Wayne State's athletic director since 2000, has been placed on administrative leave, according to an email sent out to athletic-department employees Tuesday. The email — sent by Michael Wright, Wayne State's vice president of communications — said Fournier is not allowed to have any contact...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Michigan Lawyer News

In the latest developments from Saturday's incident in Michigan Stadium's tunnel, Wolverines DB Gemon Green has reportedly lawyered up. According to Pat Forde, "... Green has retained noted attorney Tom Mars to assist in filing charges and recouping money damages after being allegedly assaulted in the tunnel by a Michigan State player or players Saturday night."
ANN ARBOR, MI
NBC4 Columbus

Basketball guard who decommitted from Ohio State to join Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A four-star guard who decommitted from Ohio State two months ago is now going to a Buckeyes rival. George Washington III, who is playing at Chaminade Julienne in Dayton, will be joining the Michigan Wolverines next season after confirming his commitment Tuesday morning. Washington III originally committed to join the Buckeyes […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Grand Rapids Press

Overhead photo taken from helicopter shows rivalry game at Michigan’s Big House

ANN ARBOR, MI - It’s been a year of exciting photography and video captures for Tyler Leipprandt, the man behind the lens at Michigan Sky Media. After some of his Northern Lights photos at Sleeping Bear Dunes went wild on social media this fall, he went up in the air with a U.S. Coast Guard crew from Air Station Traverse City and touched down with some fabulous peak fall color shots.
ANN ARBOR, MI
detroitlions.com

Cheer Spotlight: Alison B.

Alison B. is a coach for Michigan State University's dance team as well as a rookie Detroit Lions Cheerleader. Learn more about her in this week's Cheer Spotlight presented by FIGO Salon.
EAST LANSING, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Blake Harms Leaving WLNS-TV: Where Is the Lansing Meteorologist Going?

Lansing residents love the easy-to-understand, informative, and entertaining weather forecasts by meteorologist Blake Harms, especially the fun facts. Actually, they love the entire 6 News morning team. But now, a new meteorologist is joining the morning crew as Blake Harms is leaving WLNS-TV. Now viewers want to know where the meteorologist is going. They especially want to know if they will see him on broadcast news again. Find out what Blake Harms said about leaving WLNS-TV.
LANSING, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food, so definitely make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
MICHIGAN STATE

