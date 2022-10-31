Read full article on original website
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Related
Four more Michigan St. players suspended after Michigan altercation
Michigan State suspended an additional four players Tuesday in the wake of Saturday night's altercation in the tunnel of Michigan Stadium. Defensive ends Jacoby Windmon and Brandon Wright and cornerbacks Justin White and Malcolm Jones were suspended Tuesday. Previously, the Spartans had suspended linebacker Tank Brown, safety Angelo Grose, defensive end Zion Young and cornerback Khary Crump for their involvement.
Michigan State Announces Suspensions For 4 More Players Following Tunnel Incident
On Sunday, Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker announced the suspension of four Spartan players who were seen attacking Michigan defensive back Ja'Den McBurrows. Today, as more evidence of the altercation continues to surface, Michigan State's Director of Athletics and head football coach ...
I was right in the middle of the Michigan-Michigan State scuffle. Here's what I saw.
The sudden surge pushed us backward in a hallway, three reporters caught in the way of a sea of massive bodies. I used one hand to hit record on my phone (more on that later) and the other to try and prevent the unexpected wave of white from crushing me against the wall....
thecomeback.com
New update surfaces after shocking Michigan-Michigan State fight
The aftermath of the shocking Michigan-Michigan State fight over the weekend reached another critical point Tuesday. After four players were suspended indefinitely earlier in the week, the Michigan State program announced Tuesday that four more players now must serve indefinite suspensions. “We are suspending student-athletes Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby...
WILX-TV
MSU players speak to media following Saturday’s game at Michigan
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Members of the Michigan State University football team speak with the media following the team’s loss to rival Michigan on Saturday. The loss has been overshadowed by postgame events that left four players suspended. Head coach Mel Tucker shared his thoughts with the media...
Nick Sanders, son of Detroit Lions legend, makes MSU debut vs. GVSU
The son of Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders got his first action in a Michigan State uniform on Tuesday night...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day dodges question about Michigan Stadium's tunnel arrangement during Week 10
Ryan Day was asked about the Michigan Stadium tunnel fight that happened on Saturday. He was not too keen on giving an answer about it. This year’s version of the game will be played at Ohio State, unlike last season. It will be at The Big House in 2023, however.
MLive.com
Mel Tucker on delayed preparation for Illinois and injury updates
EAST LANSING – Mel Tucker’s typical Sunday was significantly altered last week. The Michigan State coach was dealing with the fallout of a postgame incident after a loss at Michigan and reviewing video evidence before announcing Sunday night four players are suspended indefinitely. Tucker said he addressed the...
Michigan-Michigan State football rivalry is out of control, and everyone involved should look in the mirror
Saturday's game between the Spartans and Wolverines was marred by multiple post-game incidents...
Detroit News
Wayne State's longtime athletic director placed on leave
Detroit — Rob Fournier, Wayne State's athletic director since 2000, has been placed on administrative leave, according to an email sent out to athletic-department employees Tuesday. The email — sent by Michael Wright, Wayne State's vice president of communications — said Fournier is not allowed to have any contact...
College Football World Reacts To Michigan Lawyer News
In the latest developments from Saturday's incident in Michigan Stadium's tunnel, Wolverines DB Gemon Green has reportedly lawyered up. According to Pat Forde, "... Green has retained noted attorney Tom Mars to assist in filing charges and recouping money damages after being allegedly assaulted in the tunnel by a Michigan State player or players Saturday night."
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Michigan State
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois is two games away from clinching the Big Ten West. The No. 14-ranked Illini (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) are coming off of a 26-9 win at Nebraska and host Michigan State (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday (Big Ten Network). Illinois can clinch the West with wins in its next two games: Michigan State and Purdue.
Michigan Football Player Reportedly Taking Legal Action Following Tunnel Incident
A Michigan football player has decided to take legal action against those involved in the stadium tunnel incident on Saturday night. Gemon Green, a defensive back for the Michigan Wolverines, and his family reportedly plan to press charges against Michigan State players involved in the ...
Basketball guard who decommitted from Ohio State to join Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A four-star guard who decommitted from Ohio State two months ago is now going to a Buckeyes rival. George Washington III, who is playing at Chaminade Julienne in Dayton, will be joining the Michigan Wolverines next season after confirming his commitment Tuesday morning. Washington III originally committed to join the Buckeyes […]
Overhead photo taken from helicopter shows rivalry game at Michigan’s Big House
ANN ARBOR, MI - It’s been a year of exciting photography and video captures for Tyler Leipprandt, the man behind the lens at Michigan Sky Media. After some of his Northern Lights photos at Sleeping Bear Dunes went wild on social media this fall, he went up in the air with a U.S. Coast Guard crew from Air Station Traverse City and touched down with some fabulous peak fall color shots.
detroitlions.com
Cheer Spotlight: Alison B.
Alison B. is a coach for Michigan State University's dance team as well as a rookie Detroit Lions Cheerleader. Learn more about her in this week's Cheer Spotlight presented by FIGO Salon.
earnthenecklace.com
Blake Harms Leaving WLNS-TV: Where Is the Lansing Meteorologist Going?
Lansing residents love the easy-to-understand, informative, and entertaining weather forecasts by meteorologist Blake Harms, especially the fun facts. Actually, they love the entire 6 News morning team. But now, a new meteorologist is joining the morning crew as Blake Harms is leaving WLNS-TV. Now viewers want to know where the meteorologist is going. They especially want to know if they will see him on broadcast news again. Find out what Blake Harms said about leaving WLNS-TV.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food, so definitely make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
UD engineering student dies near his home in Michigan over the weekend
An engineering student at the University of Dayton (UD) died in a traffic accident on Saturday near his home in Michigan, according to an email shared with the campus community from UD representatives. Justin Pressler, 21, of Northville, Michigan, died from injuries he sustained in a traffic accident near his...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man accused of trying to strangle driver in Rochester Hills is former football player, WWE wrestler
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – A Michigan man accused of trying to strangle the driver of a moving pickup truck in Rochester Hills is a former Michigan State and Arena League football player and WWE wrestler. Kyle Garrett Rasmussen went to Lapeer West High School and played defensive line for...
