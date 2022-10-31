ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Question F to end the 'stop-snitching culture'

“If it takes a murderer off the streets, I’m for it. Money well spent” A lifelong Baltimore resident and pastor, P.M. Smith, remarks on Question F. Baltimore City residents will see Question F on the ballot this election. Question F will establish a fund to supplement rewards offered to those who submit information about criminal suspects.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Incoming Baltimore sheriff denounces contract extended by his predecessor

The Board of Estimates today approved the Erin Smyth contract. This sets up the possibility that the sheriff’s office will get body-worn camera technology that Sam Cogen, the incoming sheriff, says is inferior and costly. Baltimore’s Sheriff-elect Sam Cogen today blasted his lame-duck predecessor, John W. Anderson, for extending...
BALTIMORE, MD
wmar2news

New report analyzes success of massive East Baltimore redevelopment

BALTIMORE — In recent years, the area around Johns Hopkins Hospital in east Baltimore has been transformed by a gleaming mix of new development: an office/lab building with a Starbucks, Marriott Residence Inn hotel, Walgreens in 11,000 square feet of new retail space, the six-acre Eager Park, a $60 million graduate student high-rise building, 200+ new apartments and townhomes, public art, and more.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

City's watchdog urges voters to approve Question I: 'I is for independent advisory board'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Voters will see a slew of ballot questions and the inspector general of Baltimore City is urging people to say yes to independence. Question I seeks to change the makeup of the Office of Inspector General Advisory Board; when the office was created through a charter amendment in 2018, it created an independent watchdog, but it allowed elected leaders, politicians and their designees to serve on the advisory board.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorebeat.com

Baltimore rent courts stack the deck in favor of landlords

Outside Courtroom 2 in Baltimore City District Court at 501 East Fayette Street, dozens of people—some holding clipboards and chatting with those nearby, others frozen with looks of confusion and exhaustion—waited for the doors to open and the 11:00 a.m. docket to begin. They were in court accused of failure to pay rent. This day in September 2022 was Baltimore Courtwatch’s first look at rent court.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Jessica Haire aims to replace incumbent Anne Arundel County Executive

BALTIMORE -- Republican Jessica Haire is looking to unseat incumbent Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman.WJZ caught up with Haire at an early voting site Tuesday.With Election Day right around the corner, Haire is spending as much time as she can meeting voters."I'm out here every day," Haire said. "We're moving around to all the different polling locations talking to voters, listening to their concerns, talking about ways that we can move forward together as a community."Haire has been a member of the Anne Arundel County Council since 2018, representing District 7.She's an engineer and an attorney who is looking to...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
baltimorebeat.com

The Wild Card: What Wes Moore could mean to state politics.

In early October, Maryland gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore appeared at a panel discussion at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum in Baltimore. In a crisp blue suit, Moore directly addressed the problems Baltimore faced. “What we’re seeing in the city of Baltimore, what we are watching is an intentional neglect that...
BALTIMORE, MD

