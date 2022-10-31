ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Crime takes spotlight in final Georgia gubernatorial race debate

By Brittany Gibson
POLITICO
POLITICO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i47x1_0isZuvnL00
Sunday's debate was the second and final faceoff between Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams before Election Day, amounting to a rematch of 2018. | Ben Gray/AP Photo

Gov. Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams’ one-on-one debate Sunday centered heavily on crime, guns and public safety, with the underdog Democratic candidate trying to pin increased violent crime on the incumbent.

“I would encourage people to indeed look at the governor’s record. Under his four years, violent crime has gone up, gun violence has gone up,” Abrams, a Democrat, said in response to the first question on crime. “This is a statewide challenge and we have a governor who’s only focusing on parts of the issue."

Kemp, for his part, linked Abrams to the now politically toxic “defund the police” movement — with Abrams countering that he was “lying” — and cited his office’s efforts to partner with local law enforcement agencies to tackle gun violence, gang violence, street racing and other crimes.

And the Republican repeatedly returned to a common refrain in the Sunday night debate: “It looks like Miss Abrams is going to attack my record because she doesn’t want to talk about her own record.”



It was the second and final faceoff between the two Georgia gubernatorial candidates before Election Day, amounting to a rematch of 2018. Abrams, despite her national profile and fundraising chops, has consistently lagged behind Kemp in the polls by a far wider margin than the 1.4 percent gap she lost by four years ago. If Abrams’ campaign was hoping for a definitive debate moment that would reverse the election’s needle, it likely came away disappointed.

Kemp repeatedly sought to convince viewers that Abrams was looking to defund the police, citing a 2020 cable news interview in which Abrams said she was in favor of reallocating some resources from police officers to other areas. Kemp has used this clip in ads already this cycle.

He also reiterated, as he did in the first debate, that Abrams is on the board of a non-profit organization that is not opposed to the “defund the police” movement.

“I believe in public safety. I did not say and nor do I believe in defunding police,” Abrams countered. “He is lying again. And I’ve never said that I believe in defunding the police. I believe in public safety and accountability. And I would have you look at my record, 11 years in the state legislature.”

And at other points of the debate, hosted by WSB-TV, she highlighted the work she’s done through other non-profits, such as paying off the medical debts of 68,000 Georgians and installed Wi-Fi hotspots to provide internet access in more than 100 parts of the state.

Abrams criticized Kemp over his signing of a new gun law that makes it easier to carry a concealed weapon in Georgia, arguing that the new gun law cost the city of Atlanta the opportunity to host the Midtown Music Festival because of public safety concerns.

Kemp countered that other large events have been held in Atlanta since the law was passed, highlighting that the Democratic National Committee is currently scouting out the city of Atlanta to host the 2024 convention.

“If things are so bad, why would that be the case?” Kemp asked.

Additionally, the two sparred over abortion and inflation, with both candidates trying to tie the other to more controversial members of their respective parties. Abrams said Kemp “defends Herschel Walker, but will not defend the women of Georgia,” referring to the Republican Senate candidate who opposes abortion access but has been accused of paying for the abortions of two ex-girlfriends.

And on inflation, Kemp lumped in Abrams with President Joe Biden, whose approval ratings have remained underwater for months and is not seen favorably when it comes to handling economic issues, according to regular polling from POLITICO/Morning Consult this cycle.



Georgia has yet again become a national focal point, both for the gubernatorial and Senate elections. Should Abrams pull an upset and win the race, she would be the country’s first Black woman governor. The Senate race between Walker and Sen. Raphael Warnock (D), however, remains neck and neck and will be key to determining which party controls the chamber come 2023.

Since early voting started, Abrams has been bolstered by celebrity fly-ins on the campaign trail, including former President Barack Obama, who hosted an early voting rally in Atlanta last Friday night, actress Kerry Washington and former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-Ariz.).

More than 1.6 million Georgians have already cast their ballots for the November election in the early voting period, which ends on Friday, Nov. 4.

Comments / 9

Clancy
3d ago

I unfortunately was not offered the opportunity to watch the debate, but what I do know if Abrams is elected our state will be worse off! Her policies will bankrupt our state. Go back to Mississippi. Vote red all the way.

Reply
6
Juliet Spoto
2d ago

darn, I missed it too!!! I just think Governor Kemp is low-key, and gets the right things done. I won't say what I think of "the other one") I pray we keep Kemp. That's 2 good words for a poster "Keep Kemp "

Reply
3
Related
Wild Orchid Media

A Fake Ballot Found in Spalding County, Georgia Could Open a Whole Case of Worms

Georgia election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. Investigators report that a full-scale investigation is now underway to determine who created it and why. State elections director Blake Evans claims that officials at the Georgia Secretary of State’s office believe someone wasn’t trying to alter the result of the election, but merely to have the fake ballot found so it would cast doubt on the election results and the integrity of the election itself.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
rolling out

Herschel Walker plummets in polls for several reasons

Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s poll numbers are on a downward spiral in recent weeks due to a rapid succession of negative news about his personal life. Walker, the legendary former running back from the University of Georgia in the 1980s, is reportedly trailing incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock by 12 percentage points, 50 to 38, according to Survey USA.
GEORGIA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

Georgia’s Early Voting Numbers are Breaking Records, are Dems Getting the Turnout Hoped for?

Early Voting in Gerogia(public use) Midterm elections are usually dismal. People are (politically) exhausted from the Presidential election cycle two years earlier. Normally, the turn-out favors the party that lost the presidential election, as the losing side seems to be the only ones motivated enough to vote. The size of the loss for the party in power is historically correlated with the disappointment with the president and the president’s party, the state of the economy, as well as occasional scandals or crises.
GEORGIA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Rumored To Be a Possible Presidential Running-Mate for the 2024 Election

Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. According to an interview from October 21, it now seems possible that Georgia's controversial Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene could be one of the most likely candidates to run alongside Donald Trump if he chooses to run in the 2024 Presidential election.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Obama judge destroys Stacey Abrams’s voter suppression myth

The clear legal rebuke of Stacey Abrams’s “voting rights” group marks a stunning blow to the phony voter suppression narrative embraced by virtually every major national Democrat who has proudly heralded Abrams as the rightful governor of Georgia. The ruling by an Obama-appointed federal judge affects much...
GEORGIA STATE
WBTW News13

Graham: ‘I want every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won in Georgia’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said Thursday he wants “every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won” while campaigning for him in Georgia. Graham said politics is tough, and unlike football, there’s “no helmet in politics.” “All this crap they’re throwing at you coming from Los […]
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
274K+
Followers
16K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy