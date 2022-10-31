Reward doubled for information into death of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Morales

It's been over three years since Pvt. Gregory Morales, a soldier assigned to Fort Hood, was last seen, driving his vehicle late one August night off post in Killeen.

Now, Army officials have doubled the reward for information into his death from $25,000 to $50,000.

KXXV PV2 Gregory Morales was last seen on Aug. 19, 2019 driving his 2018 Black KIA Rio off post in Killeen. Authorities found the Fort Hood soldier's remains two weeks into the search for Spc. Vanessa Guillen after the Army declared him AWOL and a deserter.



Morales, a motor transport operator with the 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade, was missing for ten months before his skeletal remains were discovered by authorities in Killeen two weeks into the search for Spc. Vanessa Guillen.

In an interview with 25 News on Monday, Kim Wedel said she believes people in the area still know what happened to her son.

"If you know something and you cared about Greg, help us find out who did this. Let me finally sleep at night," Wedel said.

Penny Morales, Greg's wife, was the last person to talk with the 23-year-old private on Aug. 20, 2019. Shortly after, Fort Hood officials declared the soldier AWOL and later labeled him a deserter.

The Oklahoma native was "scheduled to be discharged within a couple of days" of the last time he was seen alive, according to the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID).

CID investigators say foul play is suspected in his death. Special agents received a tip for the location of his body, found on June 19, 2020 in a field near the 3200 block of Florence Road.



Morales was also known as Gregory Wedel before taking his wife's last name in marriage.

Army officials overturned the soldier's AWOL status, and he was buried with full military honors at Fort Gibson National Cemetery near his hometown of Sapulpa, Okla.

“Frustrated is not even the right word. I don’t know what the word is that.. it’s just.. hurtful,” Kim Wedel, Gregory's mother, said to 25 News during a 2020 interview . “It's frustrating. It's aggravating. It's maddening that nobody cared to look for him except us for the longest time.”

Investigators did not release any new information in the case but urge members of the public to contact Army CID Special Agents. If you wish to report a tip anonymously, call 254-287-2722 or click the following link .

