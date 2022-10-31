Intoxicated Wenatchee man charged with vehicular homicide after crashing, and then being crashed into, near Snoqualmie Pass

Read full article on original website
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, a fatal crash was reported on Thursday morning in Seattle. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the wreck. Authorities stated that the pedestrian accident occurred on the northbound lanes of SR 509, just south of the First Avenue Bridge. Authorities...
ifiberone.com
Two people hospitalized in Monday evening wreck near Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG — Two people were taken to the hospital following a collision Monday evening on Interstate 82 near Ellensburg. Edgar Idler, a 70-year-old Auburn man, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Trailblazer west on I-82. State troopers say he rear ended a 2019 Tesla as the driver had slowed due to poor visibility.
wa.gov
Serious Collision On Highlands Drive In Issaquah Sends Four To Hospital
King County: At approximately 11:18 pm two vehicles were traveling southbound on Highlands Drive NE. approaching NE Discovery Drive at a high rate of speed. The first vehicle was a 2008 Infinity G35 and the. second vehicle was a Mercedes. A third vehicle was just beginning to make a left...
kpq.com
Ellensburg Crash Leaves One Person Dead and Another with a Vehicular Manslaughter Charge
A Wenatchee driver was charged with a DUI and vehicular homicide after an accident in Ellensburg left one driver dead Saturday morning. At 2:42 a.m., a gray 2021 Subaru Outback and a white 2003 Chevrolet Tilt were both going eastbound I-90. Just west of MP 54, the Subaru Outback lost...
ifiberone.com
SR 17 back open between Ephrata, Moses Lake after morning wreck
EPHRATA — State Route 17 between Ephrata and Moses Lake is back open after a collision Monday morning. Travis R. Hathaway, a 43-year-old Moses Lake man, was driving a pickup truck, towing a trailer, south on SR 17 near Rocky Ford Creek, when the trailer started to oscillate, according to the state patrol.
ifiberone.com
Deputies: Impaired driver collides head-on with pickup truck in Kittitas County
KITTITAS — An Ellensburg man is expected to be charged with vehicular assault in a Saturday evening wreck in Kittitas County that left a 16-year-old girl injured. Richard Harding, 57, was driving a Ford Explorer east on the Vantage Highway, west of Vantage, when he reportedly crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a 1979 Ford pickup truck driven by a 16-year-old Ellensburg girl, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.
kpq.com
92-Year-Old Hospitalized In Crash Near Ellensburg
Two people are hospitalized with injuries, including a 92-year-old woman from a Monday evening crash near Ellensburg. Troopers say a 2009 Chevy Trail Blazer driven by 70-year-old Edgar Idler of Auburn was following too closely when it rear-ended a 2019 Tesla TS3 driven by 41-year-old Casey Huard of Moxee on westbound I-82 at about 6:40pm.
ifiberone.com
Man killed in Sunday morning shooting in Moses Lake identified
MOSES LAKE — The Grant County Coroner’s Office has identified the man fatally shot early Sunday morning in Moses Lake. The victim was identified as 20-year-old Alistair Waggoner, who died of multiple gunshot wounds. An autopsy is planned for this week, according to the coroner’s office. Moses...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Man with Several Outstanding Warrants Arrested in Grant County After Being Tracked Down by K9 Edo
GRANT COUNTY, WA - A 21-year-old Quincy, WA man was arrested on Sunday after attempting to evade capture for several outstanding warrants and crimes. According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, Caiden Stephens was tracked down by K9 Edo and found hiding in a pumphouse behind a home. A press...
20-year-old man killed in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A 20-year-old man was killed in Moses Lake early Sunday morning. The Moses Lake Police Department responded to shots at a home near Road H NE in Moses Lake at around 6 a.m. When officers got to the scene, they found a 20-year-old man who was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead on the scene....
kpq.com
Four Injured In Manson Wine Barrel Train Accident
Four people are injured from an accident Sunday night during the Haunted Manson celebration. The Manson Chamber of Commerce reported the wine barrel train giving rides in downtown Manson had three of its seven barrels over turned, which injured three children and one adult. Two of those injured were taken...
Yakima Herald Republic
Missing Omak teen with ties to Yakima added to WSP's list of missing Indigenous people
A young Indigenous person who is missing from Omak is on the latest Washington State Patrol list missing Indigenous people in Washington. Esmeralda “Kit” Mora, 17, has been missing since April 15, according to the Washington State Patrol list released Monday. But according to the Finding Kit Facebook group, Kit hasn’t been seen since November 2021.
2 hospitalized after drive-by shooting along Alki Beach
SEATTLE — Seattle Police say they are searching for a light-colored SUV after a drive-by shooting left two people hurt on Halloween night. The shooting happened along Alki Beach in West Seattle, near Alki Avenue and 62nd Avenue Southwest, just after 10 p.m. Monday. Upon arriving at the scene,...
ifiberone.com
Baby who wasn't buckled up ejected in rollover near Malaga
MALAGA - A two-year-old has injuries after she was ejected from a vehicle in a crash near Malaga on Friday night. Sgt. Lee Risdon of the Chelan County Sheriff's Office says a father in his 40s was driving a pickup truck just before 5:30 p.m. on the Malaga Alcoa Highway when he crashed.
kpq.com
Toddler Ejected From Vehicle on Malaga Alcoa Highway
A collision on Malaga Alcoa Highway ejected a two-year-old child out of the vehicle Friday night, who sustained no serious injuries. Around 5:25 p.m., a male driver in his 40’s was driving his Toyota Tacoma pickup truck southbound Malaga Alcoa Highway. Witnesses say that while he was passing vehicles,...
Car rolls down embankment in Bellevue
Crews with the Bellevue Fire Department responded to a report of a car going over an embankment in Bellevue on Monday. At about 9 a.m. on Oct. 31, crews responded to the incident on Coal Creek Parkway near Forest Drive. Pictures from the scene showed slick roads and a gray...
Stabbing in Yakima leaves older adult in critical condition
YAKIMA – A stabbing left one person in critical condition and two nearby schools into lockdown Monday morning. It happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 400 block of South 7th Street. A call for help sent Yakima Police Department officers to the scene and they said they found a 70-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds. Adams Elementary and Washington...
Man Arrested After 2 People Found Dead In Seattle Apartment
Seattle Police said this isn't a 'random homicide' but didn't offer anymore details about the case.
