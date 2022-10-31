The Maryville boys cross country team took second place at the district's Oct. 29 in Platte City, Missouri, scoring 73 points. The Spoofhounds had a successful weekend, with four out of the five runners placing in the top-15 at Class 3 District 4 Tournament. The girls team also found success at districts, as two runners placed in the top-20. Coach Rodney Bade said the athletes were able to achieve this success, even with doing it on one of the most challenging courses in the state.

