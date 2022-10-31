ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Hays Post

🏀 Tiger women hang with Kansas State

MANHATTAN - The Fort Hays State women's basketball team overcame a slow start to battle toe to to with Kansas State in an exhibition game Monday night at Bramlage Coliseum, but the Wildcats used a 13-2 run to open the fourth quarter to propel them to a 74-63 win. The Tigers were within one to start the quarter but missed their first five shots and turned the ball over five times.
HAYS, KS
nwmissourinews.com

Maryville sends boys cross country team, girls athletes to state meet

The Maryville boys cross country team took second place at the district's Oct. 29 in Platte City, Missouri, scoring 73 points. The Spoofhounds had a successful weekend, with four out of the five runners placing in the top-15 at Class 3 District 4 Tournament. The girls team also found success at districts, as two runners placed in the top-20. Coach Rodney Bade said the athletes were able to achieve this success, even with doing it on one of the most challenging courses in the state.
MARYVILLE, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas self-imposes 4-game suspension for Bill Self

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas has self-imposed a four-game suspension on head coach Bill Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend, the University announced Wednesday morning. “The University of Kansas informed the NCAA’s IRP (Independent Resolution Panel) last week that it was self-imposing several sanctions in response to its ongoing basketball case, which originated in 2017,” the University said in a statement. Those sanctions include:
LAWRENCE, KS
Hays Post

Former KU basketball player, injured in crash, has died

LAWRENCE —Former University of Kansas basketball player Gethro Muscadin has died, according to a social media tribute from coach Bill Self and the University of New Mexico. In December of 2021, Muscadin was critically injured in an accident on the Kansas Turnpike in Osage County, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Former South Brown County Superintendent passes away from illness

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The former Superintendent of South Brown Co. Schools has passed away from a prolonged illness. South Brown Co. Schools USD #430 says it learned on Wednesday, Nov. 2, that former Superintendent Dr. Steven Davies had passed away. The district expressed its sincere condolences to the Davies family.
BROWN COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Council Grove man airlifted to Wichita hospital after crash northeast of Emporia

Lyon County deputies say a Council Grove man was airlifted to Wichita for medical treatment after a crash in northeast Lyon County on Monday. Deputy James Baker says the crash near Kansas Highway 99 and Road 250 was reported at 9:30 am. The wreck happened when 75-year-old Martin Gilbert, who was driving a fully-loaded grain truck southbound on K-99, went off the highway for unlisted reasons. Gilbert lost control and the semi rolled at least once.
LYON COUNTY, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers but also for their impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
KANSAS STATE
KVOE

Head-on crash in Emporia sends one person to Newman Regional Health

A crash involving an SUV and car in central Emporia resulted in a hospital trip for one of the two drivers Monday. The crash happened near the intersection of Fourth and State just before 1 pm. Emporia Police Capt. Ray Mattas says a southbound SUV driven by 65-year-old Robin Butts went left of center and hit a northboind car driven by 48-year-old Raul Diaz.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Fort Riley Blvd. reopened after crews clear 3-vehicle rollover crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley Blvd. was closed in Manhattan for about an hour as crews cleared the scene of a 3-vehicle rollover crash that sent one person to the hospital. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash report indicates that around 8:40 a.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 2, emergency crews were...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Topeka residents without power after fire

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Over 1,000 costumers were without power in Topeka Saturday afternoon. The first report of the outage was at 12:21 p.m. near southwest Topeka. Mission Township Fire responded to the call and reported grass on fire at 17th and Indian Hills. The station told 27 News the cause of the fire is still […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

EMPORIA SENIOR CENTER: Donations put facility ‘into the black,’ but another $75,000 needed for immediate needs

The Emporia Senior Center is processing some good financial news Wednesday. The Senior Center has received $25,000 from two separate anonymous donors. President and CEO Ian Boyd says an unspecified portion of these donations have brought the Senior Center out of a deficit situation and “into the black,” although the exact scope of that situation may not be announced until next week. Funds are also being used to address programs, administrative needs and fundraising.
EMPORIA, KS

