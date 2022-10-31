Read full article on original website
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (Red Balls: four, eighteen; White Balls: ten, twenty-six) (six, ten, sixteen, twenty-six, forty-two; Lucky Ball: nine) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 119,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 3, Day: 1, Year: 86. (Month: three; Day: one; Year: eighty-six) Pick 3. People are also reading…
Election preview: Carol Blood offers detailed plan to focus on Nebraska's needs
Carol Blood says she is ready to hit the ground running with a detailed plan to address Nebraska's needs, including workforce development, coupled with a program to strengthen the rural economy, if she is elected governor. The two-term Bellevue state senator is the Democratic gubernatorial nominee and while she's not...
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Omaha World Herald. October 27, 2022. Editorial: Photo ID initiative adds unnecessary burden for some Nebraska voters. Voting is a right, and no unnecessary speedbumps should be placed in the path of Nebraskans who want to exercise that right. That’s why Initiative 432, a proposed constitutional amendment to require voters...
Julie Geiser: Firearm deer season opens
The firearm deer season is a great opportunity to share a hunt and make it an annual event with family or friends while making lasting memories. The outlook for the deer season is a good one and there are still permits available for several deer management units. Buy them at outdoornebraska.gov.
Casey Fowler receives Caring Kind Award
Casey Fowler, a physician assistant at Great Plains Health Orthopaedics, is the Great Plains Health Caring Kind Award recipient for 2022. A longstanding tradition of the Nebraska Hospital Association, the award pays tribute to outstanding healthcare employees who have demonstrated compassion for patients, cooperation with coworkers and dedication to excellence in the role they play at their facility, according to a press release.
Juan Moreno Haines: Here in San Quentin, I see why solitary confinement must end
Advocates almost succeeded this year in curbing the use of solitary confinement in California’s prisons and jails. The California Mandela Act, named after the long-imprisoned South African president, received the support it needed in August to pass the Assembly 41-16 and land on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk. He vetoed the bill a month later, citing safety concerns.
