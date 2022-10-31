Read full article on original website
Phoenix 116, Minnesota 107
MINNESOTA (107) McDaniels 2-5 0-0 4, Towns 9-18 3-3 24, Gobert 0-1 7-7 7, Edwards 8-21 3-5 24, Russell 2-8 0-0 5, Prince 2-6 2-2 8, Reid 5-6 2-2 13, Anderson 1-1 1-2 3, McLaughlin 4-8 0-0 9, Nowell 4-13 2-3 10. Totals 37-87 20-24 107. PHOENIX (116) Bridges 7-10...
Boston 6, Pittsburgh 5
Pittsburgh1400—5 First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Crosby 5, 0:30. 2, Boston, Coyle 4 (Frederic, Greer), 5:19. 3, Boston, Lauko 1 (Foligno), 13:20. Second Period_4, Pittsburgh, Malkin 5 (Joseph, McGinn), 1:47. 5, Pittsburgh, Archibald 2 (Rutta, McGinn), 8:42. 6, Pittsburgh, Rust 4 (Dumoulin, Guentzel), 11:16. 7, Pittsburgh, Rakell 5 (Malkin, Zucker), 11:36. 8, Boston, Marchand 3 (DeBrusk, Lindholm), 12:57 (pp).
N.Y. Islanders 3, Chicago 1
Chicago001—1 First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 5 (Palmieri, Nelson), 17:35 (pp). Penalties_N.Y. Islanders bench, served by Wahlstrom (Interference), 2:56; Cizikas, NYI (Match Penalty), 2:56; Khaira, CHI (Tripping), 11:44; Athanasiou, CHI (Interference), 14:58; Dickinson, CHI (Misconduct), 17:23. Second Period_None. Penalties_Wahlstrom, NYI (Tripping), 16:08; Athanasiou, CHI (Holding Stick), 18:18. Third Period_2,...
Edmonton 7, Nashville 4
Edmonton412—7 First Period_1, Nashville, Ekholm 1 (Granlund, Duchene), 0:34. 2, Edmonton, Kane 3 (Nurse, Draisaitl), 4:14. 3, Edmonton, Kane 4 (Draisaitl, Yamamoto), 7:25. 4, Edmonton, McDavid 10 (Bouchard, Hyman), 7:51. 5, Edmonton, Ryan 1 (Shore, Barrie), 14:58. Second Period_6, Edmonton, McDavid 11 (Draisaitl), 7:26 (pp). 7, Nashville, Johansen 4...
Philadelphia 7, Houston 0
LOB_Houston 8, Philadelphia 2. HR_Harper (1), Bohm (1), Marsh (1), Schwarber (1), Hoskins (1). Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Alan Porter; Right, Pat Hoberg; Left, James Hoye. T_3:08. A_45,712 (42,792).
Anaheim 6, San Jose 5
San Jose2210—5 Anaheim won shootout 2-1 First Period_1, Anaheim, Henrique 1 (Shattenkirk), 5:16. 2, San Jose, Karlsson 7 (Svechnikov, Hertl), 6:18. 3, San Jose, Karlsson 8 (Megna, Sturm), 6:41. 4, Anaheim, Vatrano 4 (Lundestrom, Silfverberg), 10:52. 5, Anaheim, Henrique 2 (Shattenkirk, Zegras), 19:45. Second Period_6, San Jose, Meier 2...
Nashville looks to stop road losing streak, takes on Calgary
Nashville Predators (3-5-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (5-2-0, fifth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators will look to break a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Calgary Flames. Calgary had a 50-21-11 record overall and a 29-11-8 record at home...
Seattle 5, Calgary 4
Calgary022—4 First Period_1, Seattle, Soucy 1 (Bjorkstrand, Burakovsky), 14:58. Penalties_Dunn, SEA (High Sticking), 8:45; Backlund, CGY (Hooking), 10:09; Zadorov, CGY (Tripping), 11:33; Zadorov, CGY (Fighting), 15:41; Oleksiak, SEA (Fighting), 15:41. Second Period_2, Calgary, Zadorov 2 (Toffoli, Lindholm), 6:28. 3, Calgary, Kadri 5 (Weegar, Tanev), 8:14. 4, Seattle, Geekie 3...
Cleveland 114, Boston 113
Percentages: FG .409, FT .963. 3-Point Goals: 11-41, .268 (Brown 3-10, Williams 2-6, Tatum 2-9, Brogdon 1-3, White 1-3, Horford 1-4, Smart 1-5, Hauser 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 9 (Tatum 4, White 2, Horford, Kornet, Williams). Turnovers: 14 (Tatum 6, Brogdon 3, Brown 3, Horford,...
NHL Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m. Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m. Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. N.Y. Islanders...
New Jersey 5, Vancouver 2
Vancouver011—2 First Period_1, New Jersey, Hischier 5 (Hughes, Bratt), 4:36 (pp). 2, New Jersey, McLeod 1 (Wood, Bastian), 18:04. Second Period_3, New Jersey, Mercer 4 (Sharangovich), 9:25 (sh). 4, New Jersey, Sharangovich 3 (Marino, Boqvist), 11:37. 5, Vancouver, Horvat 7 (Hughes, Miller), 16:23 (pp). Third Period_6, Vancouver, Horvat 8...
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m. Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m. Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. N.Y. Islanders...
Dallas 5, Los Angeles 2
Dallas140—5 First Period_1, Dallas, Hintz 4 (Robertson, Benn), 6:49 (pp). Second Period_2, Los Angeles, Fiala 3 (Grundstrom, Doughty), 5:21. 3, Dallas, Robertson 5 (Heiskanen, Hintz), 9:01 (pp). 4, Dallas, Seguin 3 (Heiskanen, Gurianov), 10:17. 5, Dallas, Hintz 5, 10:31. 6, Los Angeles, Kaliyev 4 (Arvidsson, Danault), 14:37 (pp). 7, Dallas, Pavelski 5 (Robertson, Benn), 18:37 (pp).
Today in Sports History-Rice 1st in NFL to 1,000 receptions
1899 — Jim Jeffries beats Sailor Tom Sharkey to retain the world heavyweight title after referee George Siler stops the fight in the 25th round at the Greater New York Athletic Club. 1934 — Lou Gehrig wins the American League Triple Crown after hitting .363 with 49 HR, and...
L.A. Clippers 109, Houston 101
L.A. CLIPPERS (109) George 10-20 5-6 28, Morris Sr. 8-14 1-1 21, Zubac 2-5 1-2 5, Jackson 4-11 4-4 12, Kennard 2-3 0-0 6, Batum 1-4 1-1 4, Coffey 0-0 0-0 0, Mann 2-3 0-0 5, Brown 6-8 1-3 13, Powell 3-6 2-2 9, Wall 3-10 0-0 6. Totals 41-84 15-19 109.
World Series: Phils hammering away at home, lead Astros 2-1
Bryce Harper and the hammering Philadelphia Phillies clearly are enjoying a home-field edge at Citizens Bank Park. More like a homer field advantage. Harper started the Phillies' World Series record-tying barrage of five home runs Tuesday night in a 7-0 romp over the Houston Astros for a 2-1 lead. The...
Atlanta 112, N.Y. Knicks 99
ATLANTA (112) Collins 4-10 4-4 12, Hunter 9-21 1-3 21, Capela 3-8 2-2 8, Murray 14-27 3-3 36, Young 7-22 1-2 17, Griffin 1-2 0-0 3, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Kaminsky 0-0 0-0 0, Okongwu 2-4 0-0 4, J.Holiday 1-4 0-0 3, A.Holiday 3-7 1-2 8, Krejci 0-0 0-0 0, Martin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 44-107 12-16 112.
Fuel, Outlaws lone unbeatens left in Overwatch League playoffs
The Dallas Fuel and Houston Outlaws are each one win away from the Overwatch League grand final, as both breezed
Chase Claypool says his goodbyes to Steeler Nation
On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off a last-minute trade with the Chicago Bears sending wide receiver Chase Claypool to Chicago in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Shortly after the trade was made public, Claypool posted the following on Instagram:. Man.. this is one of...
