ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Phoenix 116, Minnesota 107

MINNESOTA (107) McDaniels 2-5 0-0 4, Towns 9-18 3-3 24, Gobert 0-1 7-7 7, Edwards 8-21 3-5 24, Russell 2-8 0-0 5, Prince 2-6 2-2 8, Reid 5-6 2-2 13, Anderson 1-1 1-2 3, McLaughlin 4-8 0-0 9, Nowell 4-13 2-3 10. Totals 37-87 20-24 107. PHOENIX (116) Bridges 7-10...
PHOENIX, AZ
Porterville Recorder

Boston 6, Pittsburgh 5

Pittsburgh1400—5 First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Crosby 5, 0:30. 2, Boston, Coyle 4 (Frederic, Greer), 5:19. 3, Boston, Lauko 1 (Foligno), 13:20. Second Period_4, Pittsburgh, Malkin 5 (Joseph, McGinn), 1:47. 5, Pittsburgh, Archibald 2 (Rutta, McGinn), 8:42. 6, Pittsburgh, Rust 4 (Dumoulin, Guentzel), 11:16. 7, Pittsburgh, Rakell 5 (Malkin, Zucker), 11:36. 8, Boston, Marchand 3 (DeBrusk, Lindholm), 12:57 (pp).
PITTSBURGH, PA
Porterville Recorder

N.Y. Islanders 3, Chicago 1

Chicago001—1 First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 5 (Palmieri, Nelson), 17:35 (pp). Penalties_N.Y. Islanders bench, served by Wahlstrom (Interference), 2:56; Cizikas, NYI (Match Penalty), 2:56; Khaira, CHI (Tripping), 11:44; Athanasiou, CHI (Interference), 14:58; Dickinson, CHI (Misconduct), 17:23. Second Period_None. Penalties_Wahlstrom, NYI (Tripping), 16:08; Athanasiou, CHI (Holding Stick), 18:18. Third Period_2,...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

Edmonton 7, Nashville 4

Edmonton412—7 First Period_1, Nashville, Ekholm 1 (Granlund, Duchene), 0:34. 2, Edmonton, Kane 3 (Nurse, Draisaitl), 4:14. 3, Edmonton, Kane 4 (Draisaitl, Yamamoto), 7:25. 4, Edmonton, McDavid 10 (Bouchard, Hyman), 7:51. 5, Edmonton, Ryan 1 (Shore, Barrie), 14:58. Second Period_6, Edmonton, McDavid 11 (Draisaitl), 7:26 (pp). 7, Nashville, Johansen 4...
NASHVILLE, TN
Porterville Recorder

Philadelphia 7, Houston 0

LOB_Houston 8, Philadelphia 2. HR_Harper (1), Bohm (1), Marsh (1), Schwarber (1), Hoskins (1). Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Alan Porter; Right, Pat Hoberg; Left, James Hoye. T_3:08. A_45,712 (42,792).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Porterville Recorder

Anaheim 6, San Jose 5

San Jose2210—5 Anaheim won shootout 2-1 First Period_1, Anaheim, Henrique 1 (Shattenkirk), 5:16. 2, San Jose, Karlsson 7 (Svechnikov, Hertl), 6:18. 3, San Jose, Karlsson 8 (Megna, Sturm), 6:41. 4, Anaheim, Vatrano 4 (Lundestrom, Silfverberg), 10:52. 5, Anaheim, Henrique 2 (Shattenkirk, Zegras), 19:45. Second Period_6, San Jose, Meier 2...
SAN JOSE, CA
Porterville Recorder

Nashville looks to stop road losing streak, takes on Calgary

Nashville Predators (3-5-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (5-2-0, fifth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators will look to break a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Calgary Flames. Calgary had a 50-21-11 record overall and a 29-11-8 record at home...
NASHVILLE, TN
Porterville Recorder

Seattle 5, Calgary 4

Calgary022—4 First Period_1, Seattle, Soucy 1 (Bjorkstrand, Burakovsky), 14:58. Penalties_Dunn, SEA (High Sticking), 8:45; Backlund, CGY (Hooking), 10:09; Zadorov, CGY (Tripping), 11:33; Zadorov, CGY (Fighting), 15:41; Oleksiak, SEA (Fighting), 15:41. Second Period_2, Calgary, Zadorov 2 (Toffoli, Lindholm), 6:28. 3, Calgary, Kadri 5 (Weegar, Tanev), 8:14. 4, Seattle, Geekie 3...
SEATTLE, WA
Porterville Recorder

Cleveland 114, Boston 113

Percentages: FG .409, FT .963. 3-Point Goals: 11-41, .268 (Brown 3-10, Williams 2-6, Tatum 2-9, Brogdon 1-3, White 1-3, Horford 1-4, Smart 1-5, Hauser 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 9 (Tatum 4, White 2, Horford, Kornet, Williams). Turnovers: 14 (Tatum 6, Brogdon 3, Brown 3, Horford,...
Porterville Recorder

NHL Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m. Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m. Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. N.Y. Islanders...
FLORIDA STATE
Porterville Recorder

New Jersey 5, Vancouver 2

Vancouver011—2 First Period_1, New Jersey, Hischier 5 (Hughes, Bratt), 4:36 (pp). 2, New Jersey, McLeod 1 (Wood, Bastian), 18:04. Second Period_3, New Jersey, Mercer 4 (Sharangovich), 9:25 (sh). 4, New Jersey, Sharangovich 3 (Marino, Boqvist), 11:37. 5, Vancouver, Horvat 7 (Hughes, Miller), 16:23 (pp). Third Period_6, Vancouver, Horvat 8...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Porterville Recorder

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m. Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m. Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. N.Y. Islanders...
FLORIDA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Dallas 5, Los Angeles 2

Dallas140—5 First Period_1, Dallas, Hintz 4 (Robertson, Benn), 6:49 (pp). Second Period_2, Los Angeles, Fiala 3 (Grundstrom, Doughty), 5:21. 3, Dallas, Robertson 5 (Heiskanen, Hintz), 9:01 (pp). 4, Dallas, Seguin 3 (Heiskanen, Gurianov), 10:17. 5, Dallas, Hintz 5, 10:31. 6, Los Angeles, Kaliyev 4 (Arvidsson, Danault), 14:37 (pp). 7, Dallas, Pavelski 5 (Robertson, Benn), 18:37 (pp).
DALLAS, TX
Porterville Recorder

Today in Sports History-Rice 1st in NFL to 1,000 receptions

1899 — Jim Jeffries beats Sailor Tom Sharkey to retain the world heavyweight title after referee George Siler stops the fight in the 25th round at the Greater New York Athletic Club. 1934 — Lou Gehrig wins the American League Triple Crown after hitting .363 with 49 HR, and...
KANSAS STATE
Porterville Recorder

L.A. Clippers 109, Houston 101

L.A. CLIPPERS (109) George 10-20 5-6 28, Morris Sr. 8-14 1-1 21, Zubac 2-5 1-2 5, Jackson 4-11 4-4 12, Kennard 2-3 0-0 6, Batum 1-4 1-1 4, Coffey 0-0 0-0 0, Mann 2-3 0-0 5, Brown 6-8 1-3 13, Powell 3-6 2-2 9, Wall 3-10 0-0 6. Totals 41-84 15-19 109.
HOUSTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

World Series: Phils hammering away at home, lead Astros 2-1

Bryce Harper and the hammering Philadelphia Phillies clearly are enjoying a home-field edge at Citizens Bank Park. More like a homer field advantage. Harper started the Phillies' World Series record-tying barrage of five home runs Tuesday night in a 7-0 romp over the Houston Astros for a 2-1 lead. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

Atlanta 112, N.Y. Knicks 99

ATLANTA (112) Collins 4-10 4-4 12, Hunter 9-21 1-3 21, Capela 3-8 2-2 8, Murray 14-27 3-3 36, Young 7-22 1-2 17, Griffin 1-2 0-0 3, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Kaminsky 0-0 0-0 0, Okongwu 2-4 0-0 4, J.Holiday 1-4 0-0 3, A.Holiday 3-7 1-2 8, Krejci 0-0 0-0 0, Martin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 44-107 12-16 112.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy