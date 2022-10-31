Read full article on original website
Election Day lunar eclipse to be visible in Utah
Next Tuesday will be a special one across Utah, and not just because it's Election Day. There will be a total lunar eclipse, the last one for nearly three years.
KUTV
Strong winds knock out power, overturn trucks ahead of incoming rain, snow
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A National Weather Service high wind warning in place early Wednesday expired at 6 a.m., but gusty conditions continued for parts of northern Utah ahead of rain and snow that's expected to continue into Thursday. Winds were especially fierce along I-80 in the western...
Look at what may be the new Utah state flag
A commission tasked with designing a new Utah state flag met on Tuesday, and it appears a design has been advanced for a final vote.
usustatesman.com
Aggies, Alaska and the atmosphere
Professors and students at Utah State University have been researching climate change and its effects. Graduate student Jeffrey Perala-Dewey studied the impacts of snowmelt on particle pollutants in the atmosphere in Alaska. “I study the fate and transport of certain environmental pollutants, specifically the ones that travel in the atmosphere,”...
buildingsaltlake.com
Take a walk through the apartment offering Utah’s highest rent
Contractors are still finishing the upper floors of the Salt Lake City apartment building that appears to have the highest rent in Utah. But the building sitting at 111 S. 300 W., kitty-corner to Vivint Arena, is wrapped up enough to lease several lower floors, with more units on the way in the coming months.
Winds of change blow in Tuesday
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! We have a mild day ahead of us temperature wise with our increased southwest flow, with daytime highs jumping above average into the mid to upper 60s along the Wasatch Front, with upper 50s expected in parts of Eastern and Central Utah. the 60s and 70s will […]
Why More and More People are Moving to Utah
Every year, millions of Americans change their base and move to another city. The western and southern states of the US have seen great influxes of the population in the last few years. However, many people are moving out of California and New York, while Utah has become the hot choice for people searching for a more permanent home. The leading local moving companies are facilitating residential moves in large numbers, and many people are moving to Utah.
ksl.com
7 of Utah's all-time weirdest weather events
This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. No one ever thought a tornado would wreak havoc on Salt Lake City. Summer campers never predicted they'd be shivering from snowfall. And you'd never guess that one little Utah town was the site of the costliest landslide in U.S. history. But...
utahbusiness.com
We still can’t afford houses in Utah
Insights on the challenges for young prospective homebuyers, from high prices to interest rates. Dejan Eskic and his wife were ready to make the leap from renting to buying, but once they started looking, they realized it wasn’t going to be easy. With home prices rising, Eskic says he and his wife ended up living with in-laws for 18 months to find the right home and save up enough money.
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: Two Utahns get different compensation after airline cancels flight
SYRACUSE, Utah — When an airline cancels your flight, you might expect them to offer some sort of financial compensation for turning your vacation plans upside down. Well, when a Utah woman had a pretty good idea the airline was not giving her a fair shake for upending her trip, she decided to Get Gephardt.
ksl.com
Idaho man now charged with wife in exploitation scheme of vulnerable Utah resident
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — The husband of an Idaho woman accused of exploiting a terminally ill Utah man into signing over his possessions to her now also faces charges in connection with the alleged scheme. Robert Billings, 71, of Pocatello, was charged Tuesday in Utah's 3rd District Court with financial...
upr.org
Cache garbage consortium moves ahead minus four towns
Although four towns have now left a consortium of Cache Valley municipalities exploring joint garbage service, one of the group’s leaders is confident the remaining partners will be successful in their efforts to find a feasible alternative to Logan’s soon-to-be-abandoned countywide trash program. Citing a desire to control...
