4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana witness illustrates unknown objects crossing night sky silentlyRoger MarshDuson, LA
Louisiana witness reports UFO clusters moving in formationsRoger MarshLafayette, LA
1037thegame.com
The Legacy of Iry Lejeune at Feed & Seed
Festivals Acadiens et Créoles presents a monthly series called the Legacy Series. This is a monlty event that will honor and celebrate local legends. These are legends who have contributed to the Acadiana heritage and culture. This month, the series will honor Iry Lejeune. Iry Lejeune was a legendary...
Devil’s Swamp: The Most Toxic Lake In Louisiana
It sits just 10 miles outside of Baton Rouge, and sits just off the Mississippi River. It is listed on Federal pollution lists, and has warnings to not make contact with the water. The name is Devil's Swamp Lake, and that is a very appropriate name. This bending body of...
theadvocate.com
Ella Goodie, missing Lafayette woman, gets national attention; here's the latest on her disappearance
On Monday, CBS News published a "Dateline" story about Ella Goodie, the 33-year-old Lafayette woman who has been missing since March 9. They spoke with Felicia Broussard, a Lafayette woman who says she's been Goodie's best friend and "big sister" for 22 years. Broussard is trying to keep Goodie's face and name in front of the media so they don't forget her friend and continue the search to find her.
theadvocate.com
Louis J. Arceneaux House in Carencro named historic property
The Lafayette Preservation Commission nominated and designated the Louis J. and Amelia Arceneaux House in Carencro as a historic property. The house, which dates back to the 1700s, at 134 Rose Lane was voted into the Lafayette Historic Register unanimously during a Thursday meeting. The property met several of the...
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Illegally Catching 133 Game Fish
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Illegally Catching 133 Game Fish. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) disclosed on November 1, 2022, that on October 22, enforcement agents cited three men for alleged game fish offenses in Iberville Parish. Van P. Nguyen, 54, of Denham Springs,...
getnews.info
The Unrivaled Roofing Contractor In Lafayette LA
Lafayette Roofing Kings are dedicated, licensed, and certified roofers serving commercial and residential premises. In a recent update, the professional roofing contractor outlined the qualities of an outstanding roofing company. Lafayette, LA – In a website post, Lafayette Roofing Kings highlighted the top qualities that define a first-rate roofing contractor...
theadvocate.com
Acadiana distiller's rice whiskey is 'one of the more fascinating whiskeys' on the market
An Acadia Parish distillery has released a large batch of aged rice whiskey ahead of the holidays. J.T. Meleck's rice whiskey is billed as the first commercial American whiskey made 100% from rice. "There is no other rice whiskey made in the American style on the planet," distillery owner and...
Local lottery winners: 2 Acadiana area tickets win big money
Congratulations to Kwik Stop on Church Point Highway in Church Point! They recently sold a $200,000 winning Blazing Suits scratch-off ticket!
Louisiana man found dead at base of tree stand at national park
A man from Scott, Louisiana was found dead at the base of his tree stand in the Kisatchie National Forest
Column: Lafayette should hold Guillory’s horses on new Heymann Center
I want Lafayette to build a new performing arts center as much as anyone. What I don’t want is for Lafayette to lurch forward with another half-baked public infrastructure project. Especially not when this will become one of the city’s most valuable and expensive assets. But that’s exactly what’s happening.
3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
Governor John Bel Edwards visits Lafayette
Governor John Bel Edwards was in Lafayette earlier today to have a discussion on reinvested savings from the criminal justice reform that was passed five years ago.
Hey Dude Opening Stand-Alone Store at Tanger Outlets in Gonzales
It's one of the shoes that has "swept the nation" for the last couple of years and you can now shop for them at a stand-alone store. Hey Dude has just opened one of its first brick-and-mortar stores and it is located at Tanger Outlets in Gonzales, Louisiana. According to...
Louisiana man dies in Mississippi interstate accident
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating an interstate crash that killed a Louisiana man Saturday afternoon. State troopers say the crash happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 on Interstate 55 in Pike County. According to MHP, a 2018 Mercedes SUV, driven by Ledarius Weary, 29, of Baton Rouge,...
theadvocate.com
Royal celebration in order for the Order of the Troubadours
The Order of Troubadours is gearing up for its 70th year as a Mardi Gras krewe. And, as the headline says, a huge celebration is in order for this group. First up, announcing who will be named this year’s royalty. On Saturday, Oct. 16, Dr. Jon Leleux was announced as the 70th King Richard Coeur de Lion at an elegant brunch at the City Club in River Ranch. At his side, the lovely new Queen Berengaria of Navarre, Miss Madeleine Justus. Miss Justus and her family have been longtime members of the krewe, so they know the traditions well. Queen Berengaria, King Richard, and selected members of the royal court were also joined by the 70th Sir Kenneth and Lady Edith, Dr. Patrick Joseph Welch and Aubrey Womack. The Troubadours krewe will be marking 70 years of making Mardi Gras history with some very special events. We hear the costumes for this year’s ball will be beyond spectacular with tributes to the past seven decades of revelry and tradition in Lafayette. We can’t wait Troubadours. Let the festivities begin!
Louisiana Man Missing in Arkansas National Park
WBRZ reports that authorities and volunteers are searching for a missing Baton Rouge man who never returned from his hike in an Arkansas park. 67-year-old Clinton "Preston" Smith went hiking Thursday on the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail along Buffalo National River and has not been seen since. The television station reports that...
Lafayette crematory worker fired after details of woman’s cremation appear on social media
Tyler Nicole Girard, 27 died when her vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a shed.
theadvocate.com
The Lourdes Foundation’s Wonderous Adventure delights guests
This year’s Lourdes Foundation gala was indeed a treat for Alice in Wonderland fans. The Adventures in Wonderland Soirée was held Oct. 20 at Le Pavillon in Lafayette. It included fabulous auction items, gourmet delights and Alice in Wonderland characters dressed to perfection. Some of the characters were even portrayed by well-known residents. This party with a purpose always draws a huge crowd of supporters who not only come for the fabulous entertainment, but also to support the many important services provided by the foundation. St. Bernadette’s Community Health Clinic, Northside High School Health Center, and Our Lady of Lourdes Women's & Children's Healing Garden are just a few of the programs the foundation has created that provide aid and comfort to Acadiana’s neediest population. Lourdes is all about the mission to serve and giving back. Event sponsors included Park Place Surgical Hospital, MacLaff, Inc., Diana Rae Jewelry, and the James Devin Moncus Family Foundation. We salute them all for supporting such a worthy cause.
Louisiana man killed in crash on I-55
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a Louisiana man. The crash happened on Saturday, October 29 just after 4:30 p.m. on Interstate 55 in Pike County. According to MHP, a 2018 Mercedes SUV, driven by Ledarius Weary, 29, of Baton Rouge, was traveling south on […]
theadvocate.com
How Lafayette Parish's oldest restaurant started with a Youngsville man's sno-ball cart
It's been 90 years since Hulo Landry learned he wouldn't be able to work in the family business of baking Evangeline Maid Bread because of an allergy to the bakery's flour. That misfortune — along with his entrepreneurial spirit and some encouragement from his supporters — would ultimately inspire Landry to open Poor Boy's Riverside Inn. Today, it's believed to be the oldest restaurant in Lafayette Parish — and possibly all of Acadiana.
