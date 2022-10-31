ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1037thegame.com

The Legacy of Iry Lejeune at Feed & Seed

Festivals Acadiens et Créoles presents a monthly series called the Legacy Series. This is a monlty event that will honor and celebrate local legends. These are legends who have contributed to the Acadiana heritage and culture. This month, the series will honor Iry Lejeune. Iry Lejeune was a legendary...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Ella Goodie, missing Lafayette woman, gets national attention; here's the latest on her disappearance

On Monday, CBS News published a "Dateline" story about Ella Goodie, the 33-year-old Lafayette woman who has been missing since March 9. They spoke with Felicia Broussard, a Lafayette woman who says she's been Goodie's best friend and "big sister" for 22 years. Broussard is trying to keep Goodie's face and name in front of the media so they don't forget her friend and continue the search to find her.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Louis J. Arceneaux House in Carencro named historic property

The Lafayette Preservation Commission nominated and designated the Louis J. and Amelia Arceneaux House in Carencro as a historic property. The house, which dates back to the 1700s, at 134 Rose Lane was voted into the Lafayette Historic Register unanimously during a Thursday meeting. The property met several of the...
LAFAYETTE, LA
getnews.info

The Unrivaled Roofing Contractor In Lafayette LA

Lafayette Roofing Kings are dedicated, licensed, and certified roofers serving commercial and residential premises. In a recent update, the professional roofing contractor outlined the qualities of an outstanding roofing company. Lafayette, LA – In a website post, Lafayette Roofing Kings highlighted the top qualities that define a first-rate roofing contractor...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Royal celebration in order for the Order of the Troubadours

The Order of Troubadours is gearing up for its 70th year as a Mardi Gras krewe. And, as the headline says, a huge celebration is in order for this group. First up, announcing who will be named this year’s royalty. On Saturday, Oct. 16, Dr. Jon Leleux was announced as the 70th King Richard Coeur de Lion at an elegant brunch at the City Club in River Ranch. At his side, the lovely new Queen Berengaria of Navarre, Miss Madeleine Justus. Miss Justus and her family have been longtime members of the krewe, so they know the traditions well. Queen Berengaria, King Richard, and selected members of the royal court were also joined by the 70th Sir Kenneth and Lady Edith, Dr. Patrick Joseph Welch and Aubrey Womack. The Troubadours krewe will be marking 70 years of making Mardi Gras history with some very special events. We hear the costumes for this year’s ball will be beyond spectacular with tributes to the past seven decades of revelry and tradition in Lafayette. We can’t wait Troubadours. Let the festivities begin!
LAFAYETTE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Louisiana Man Missing in Arkansas National Park

WBRZ reports that authorities and volunteers are searching for a missing Baton Rouge man who never returned from his hike in an Arkansas park. 67-year-old Clinton "Preston" Smith went hiking Thursday on the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail along Buffalo National River and has not been seen since. The television station reports that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

The Lourdes Foundation’s Wonderous Adventure delights guests

This year’s Lourdes Foundation gala was indeed a treat for Alice in Wonderland fans. The Adventures in Wonderland Soirée was held Oct. 20 at Le Pavillon in Lafayette. It included fabulous auction items, gourmet delights and Alice in Wonderland characters dressed to perfection. Some of the characters were even portrayed by well-known residents. This party with a purpose always draws a huge crowd of supporters who not only come for the fabulous entertainment, but also to support the many important services provided by the foundation. St. Bernadette’s Community Health Clinic, Northside High School Health Center, and Our Lady of Lourdes Women's & Children's Healing Garden are just a few of the programs the foundation has created that provide aid and comfort to Acadiana’s neediest population. Lourdes is all about the mission to serve and giving back. Event sponsors included Park Place Surgical Hospital, MacLaff, Inc., Diana Rae Jewelry, and the James Devin Moncus Family Foundation. We salute them all for supporting such a worthy cause.
WJTV 12

Louisiana man killed in crash on I-55

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a Louisiana man. The crash happened on Saturday, October 29 just after 4:30 p.m. on Interstate 55 in Pike County. According to MHP, a 2018 Mercedes SUV, driven by Ledarius Weary, 29, of Baton Rouge, was traveling south on […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
theadvocate.com

How Lafayette Parish's oldest restaurant started with a Youngsville man's sno-ball cart

It's been 90 years since Hulo Landry learned he wouldn't be able to work in the family business of baking Evangeline Maid Bread because of an allergy to the bakery's flour. That misfortune — along with his entrepreneurial spirit and some encouragement from his supporters — would ultimately inspire Landry to open Poor Boy's Riverside Inn. Today, it's believed to be the oldest restaurant in Lafayette Parish — and possibly all of Acadiana.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy